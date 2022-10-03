Read full article on original website
CMT
Kenny Chesney And Old Dominion Drops Fun-Filled Music Video For “Beer With My Friends”
Kenny Chesney’s Here And Now 2022 Tour has come and gone, but the memories made with No Shoes Nation will last forever. The country music sensation documented the joyful moments while on the nationwide stadium tour, where he played to 1.3 million fans. Chesney used the raw footage in his recently released music video for the drinking anthem, “Beer With My Friends” featuring Old Dominion.
CMT
Watch: Garth Brooks Stuns Ashley McBryde With Invite To Become an Opry Member
Garth Brooks surprised Ashley McBryde on national television this morning when he interrupted her appearance on CBS Mornings to invite her to become the next member of The Grand Opry. “I’m here for a proposal,” Brooks said via remote from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. McBryde,...
CMT
WATCH: Chapel Hart Reveals They Are Working On A Tribute Track For Loretta Lynn
Heaven gained a new honky tonk angel – Loretta Lynn. The 90-year-old trailblazer passed peacefully Tuesday (Oct. 4) morning at her Tennessee ranch. Following the heartbreaking news, the country community paid their respect by sharing their condolences and memorable moments with the late legend. CMT's Next Women of Country...
CMT
Carrie Underwood Recalls First Meeting Loretta Lynn, She Slapped Her "Rear End"
With news of Loretta Lynn's passing on Tuesday, Carrie Underwood was moved to share her favorite memory of the Country Music Hall of Famer. Underwood wrote the moment came backstage at the Grand Ole Opry early in her career. "I was chatting in the corner with another artist, and someone...
CMT
Wynonna Judd Pens Heartwarming Tribute To Loretta Lynn: “Was Like An Aunt To Me”
Wynonna Judd and Loretta Lynn were more than friends -- Wynonna considered her family. Nearly six months after losing her mother, Naomi Judd, Wynonna is grieving another hefty loss alongside the country community. The “Love Can Build A Bridge” icon turned to social media late (Oct. 4) evening to reflect on her impactful relationship with the late legend.
CMT
CMT Premiere: Kaylee Bell Bridges Gap Between New Zealand and Nashville with "Small Town Friday Nights"
New Zealand country pop artist Kaylee Bell is bridging the gap between the oceans with her song and video “Small Town Friday Nights.” The song opens with a rollicking banjo punctuated by an electric guitar that flows into an anthemic chorus about the joys of small-town life. Kaylee...
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
Quavo And Takeoff Have One Mission With ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’
A group of about 30 people is gathered inside a Los Angeles recording studio to preview Only Built For Infinity Links, the debut album from the newly formed duo, Quavo and Takeoff, a.k.a. Unc and Phew. Among the crowd of media representatives and Motown Records and Quality Control Music, there’s a shared excitement felt in the air. In an otherwise dark room, beaming lights and camera flashes are focused on the amped Georgia natives, who turn out to be the most eager of all. “We hot and ready like Lil’ Caesars,” Takeoff exclaims to the audience after someone asks if...
CMT
WATCH: The vulnerable trailer for "THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER – FEATURING BRANDI CARLILE" is out now
When Brandi Carlile heard that Tanya Tucker hadn't made an album in about a decade, she realized the potent influence the "Delta Dawn" singer had on women who sing country music. "I wondered why the world has forgotten," Carlile said. "I wondered why I had forgotten." Carlile and Tucker teamed...
CMT
Darius Rucker, Lyle Lovett Set To Appear In "Big Sky" Alongside Reba McEntire And Rex Linn
Buckle up crime junkies, season 3 of ABC “Big Sky” is about to become more deadly. The network recently announced that country music sensation Darius Rucker will join the star-studded cast as a special guest. The hitmaker may go “Straight To Hell” after the crimes he commits in the action-packed drama.
CMT
CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR: Lainey Wilson Honored As Breakout Artist of the Year
Lainey Wilson keeps collecting accolades. On the heels of her multi-week No. 1 hit with Cole Swindell “Never Say Never,” her addition to the cast of “Yellowstone” and the impending release of her sophomore album “Bell Bottom Country” on Oct. 28, CMT is honoring Wilson as its Breakout Artist of the Year at the 2022 CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR event.
CMT
Kylie Morgan Teases Unreleased Father-Daughter Wedding Song And New EP “Songs To Say I Do”
Kylie Morgan and fiancé Jay Allen had big plans to escape to the sunshine state to tie the knot, but Hurricane Ian forced the country couple to postpone their destination wedding in Fort Myers, FL. Despite the unfortunate news, the 27-year-old vocalist remains in high spirits and willing to...
CMT
WATCH: Zach Bryan Pulls His Father On Stage To Sing "Revival" During A Live Performance
It looks like Zach Bryan received the musical gene from his father. The military veteran turned country sensation took to social media this week to retweet a video of him performing with his dad on stage. The fan-captured video was filmed at a recent show and featured the father-son duo delivering a rowdy rendition of "Revival."
CMT
Alan Jackson Postpones Upcoming Shows Due To “Health Issues”
Alan Jackson was forced to press pause on his Last Call: One More For The Road Tour. The country legend was slated to wrap up his nationwide run in Atlantic City (Oct. 7) and Pittsburgh (Oct. 8) this upcoming weekend but postponed the two shows due to “health issues.”
CMT
Scotty McCreery Talks Fatherhood And What He’s Most Looking Forward To: “Baby Is Coming Fast”
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are only weeks away from becoming parents. The happy couple will welcome their first child – a boy – this fall. The “Damn Strait” singer recently caught up with KIK FM 100.7 to discuss fatherhood and how they are preparing for their bundle of joy.
