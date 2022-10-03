ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Kenny Chesney And Old Dominion Drops Fun-Filled Music Video For "Beer With My Friends"

Kenny Chesney’s Here And Now 2022 Tour has come and gone, but the memories made with No Shoes Nation will last forever. The country music sensation documented the joyful moments while on the nationwide stadium tour, where he played to 1.3 million fans. Chesney used the raw footage in his recently released music video for the drinking anthem, “Beer With My Friends” featuring Old Dominion.
Wynonna Judd Pens Heartwarming Tribute To Loretta Lynn: "Was Like An Aunt To Me"

Wynonna Judd and Loretta Lynn were more than friends -- Wynonna considered her family. Nearly six months after losing her mother, Naomi Judd, Wynonna is grieving another hefty loss alongside the country community. The “Love Can Build A Bridge” icon turned to social media late (Oct. 4) evening to reflect on her impactful relationship with the late legend.
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message

Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
Quavo And Takeoff Have One Mission With 'Only Built For Infinity Links'

A group of about 30 people is gathered inside a Los Angeles recording studio to preview Only Built For Infinity Links, the debut album from the newly formed duo, Quavo and Takeoff, a.k.a. Unc and Phew. Among the crowd of media representatives and Motown Records and Quality Control Music, there’s a shared excitement felt in the air. In an otherwise dark room, beaming lights and camera flashes are focused on the amped Georgia natives, who turn out to be the most eager of all. “We hot and ready like Lil’ Caesars,” Takeoff exclaims to the audience after someone asks if...
CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR: Lainey Wilson Honored As Breakout Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson keeps collecting accolades. On the heels of her multi-week No. 1 hit with Cole Swindell “Never Say Never,” her addition to the cast of “Yellowstone” and the impending release of her sophomore album “Bell Bottom Country” on Oct. 28, CMT is honoring Wilson as its Breakout Artist of the Year at the 2022 CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR event.
