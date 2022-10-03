ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Ashley McBryde Invited to Be Newest Member of the Grand Ole Opry, Reveals She Nearly Died After a Horse Accident

Ashley McBryde will become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The Grammy-nominated country singer and songwriter was surprised by Garth Brooks on Thursday morning with an invitation to join the 97-year-old radio show. McBryde was in New York, doing an interview with Gayle King and CBS This Morning in support of her new album Lindeville, when Brooks beamed in from Nashville. “On behalf of the Opry and myself as an Opry member, I’m going to try not to cry,” said the famously emotional Brooks. “We would love for you to consider becoming the newest member of the Grand...
talentrecap.com

Big Machine Records Drops ‘American Idol’ Star Laci Kaye Booth

American Idol star Laci Kaye Booth has finally broken her silence in regard to her unreleased music. In line with this, Booth revealed that she has been dropped by her record label, Big Machine Label Group. Laci Kaye Booth was Embarrassed to Share Loss of Record Deal. In an almost...
TODAY.com

Wynonna Judd recalls the last words she said to mom Naomi

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. In a candid interview, Wynonna Judd...
musictimes.com

Loretta Lynn Net Worth 2022: Music Icon Wanted Her Fortune Converted To Cash Before Death

After her illustrious career as a country music icon, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 yesterday, October 4, at her beautiful home in Hurricane Hills in Tennesee. Although her death came from natural causes, Loretta Lynn has established herself as one of the foundations of country music in the United States. Given her age and deteriorating health, including her stroke, the music icon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
startattle.com

Daysia The Voice 2022 Audition “Crazy” Patsy Cline, Season 22

Daysia performs “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Daysia performs Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Daysia The Voice Audition. Contestant: Daysia. Age: 17. Hometown: Leavenworth, Kansas. Coach: Gwen Stefani. Song: “Crazy” by Patsy...
wegotthiscovered.com

Dolly, Reba, LeeAnn Rimes, Margo Price, Lynda Carter, and Carole King express grief and gratitude for Loretta Lynn

One of country music’s undisputed legends has fallen silent today with the passing of Loretta Lynn, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” whose career broke records, opened doors, and made some of the genre’s most unforgettable hits over the course of the last 60 years. Country’s royalty, among them Lynn’s peers, friends, and the practically countless artists she inspired have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the star, who came from the humblest of beginnings in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, and rose to become one of the greatest recording artists of all time.
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Former 'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Ansley Burns Gets Blake Shelton to Block Gwen Stefani

Ansley Burns is just 15 years old, but the talented young singer had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to do battle during Monday's The Voice!. The talented teen, who hails from South Carolina, was previously a semifinalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent when she was just 11, but has returned to the stage for this season of the NBC singing competition, wowing the coaches with her performance of LeAnn Rimes' rendition of "Unchained Melody."
