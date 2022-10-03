Ashley McBryde will become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The Grammy-nominated country singer and songwriter was surprised by Garth Brooks on Thursday morning with an invitation to join the 97-year-old radio show. McBryde was in New York, doing an interview with Gayle King and CBS This Morning in support of her new album Lindeville, when Brooks beamed in from Nashville. “On behalf of the Opry and myself as an Opry member, I’m going to try not to cry,” said the famously emotional Brooks. “We would love for you to consider becoming the newest member of the Grand...

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO