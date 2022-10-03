Read full article on original website
Ashley McBryde Invited to Be Newest Member of the Grand Ole Opry, Reveals She Nearly Died After a Horse Accident
Ashley McBryde will become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The Grammy-nominated country singer and songwriter was surprised by Garth Brooks on Thursday morning with an invitation to join the 97-year-old radio show. McBryde was in New York, doing an interview with Gayle King and CBS This Morning in support of her new album Lindeville, when Brooks beamed in from Nashville. “On behalf of the Opry and myself as an Opry member, I’m going to try not to cry,” said the famously emotional Brooks. “We would love for you to consider becoming the newest member of the Grand...
Big Machine Records Drops ‘American Idol’ Star Laci Kaye Booth
American Idol star Laci Kaye Booth has finally broken her silence in regard to her unreleased music. In line with this, Booth revealed that she has been dropped by her record label, Big Machine Label Group. Laci Kaye Booth was Embarrassed to Share Loss of Record Deal. In an almost...
WATCH: Chapel Hart Reveals They Are Working On A Tribute Track For Loretta Lynn
Heaven gained a new honky tonk angel – Loretta Lynn. The 90-year-old trailblazer passed peacefully Tuesday (Oct. 4) morning at her Tennessee ranch. Following the heartbreaking news, the country community paid their respect by sharing their condolences and memorable moments with the late legend. CMT's Next Women of Country...
Loretta Lynn Said Conway Twitty Laughed at Her for Breaking Her First Grammy, but He Didn’t Laugh for Long
Loretta Lynn shared a Grammy win with Conway Twitty might, and it came with a memorable story.
Randy Travis Shares Beautiful Tribute To Loretta Lynn: “We Will Never Have Another Loretta… This World Isn’t Good Enough For Two Of Her”
From one country icon to another. Randy Travis shared an absolutely beautiful and touching post to his friend, the late, great Loretta Lynn, and it’s easily one of the sweetest ones I’ve seen so far. She sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home...
Austin Montgomery The Voice 2022 Audition “I Can’t Help It” Hank Williams, Season 22
Austin Montgomery performs “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love with You)” by Hank Williams, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Austin Montgomery performs Hank Williams’ “I Can’t Help It” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice.
Watch Carrie Underwood Perform Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” At The 2020 ACM Awards
A sad day for country music. Country music icon, and one of the greatest pioneers for female artists in country music, Loretta Lynn, passed away this morning in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee at the age of 90. Although she’s gone, we will forever be thankful for Lynn’s heart...
Watch Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, The Judds & More Honor Loretta Lynn With “Coal Miner’s Daughter” Back In 2011
It seems only fitting that the women of country would honor a true woman of country. The great Loretta Lynn passed away this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90. Both country music fans, and fellow artists alike have been sharing their favorite songs, memories and...
Wynonna Judd recalls the last words she said to mom Naomi
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. In a candid interview, Wynonna Judd...
Loretta Lynn Net Worth 2022: Music Icon Wanted Her Fortune Converted To Cash Before Death
After her illustrious career as a country music icon, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 yesterday, October 4, at her beautiful home in Hurricane Hills in Tennesee. Although her death came from natural causes, Loretta Lynn has established herself as one of the foundations of country music in the United States. Given her age and deteriorating health, including her stroke, the music icon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Watching Loretta Lynn & Willie Nelson’s “Lay Me Down” Music Video Brought Me To Tears Today
Simple, moving, profound, haunting, sad….the first words that come to mind describing the music video for “Lay Me Down,” by Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson. But, today it carries more weight. The Coal Miner’s Daughter, Loretta Lynn, was called home this morning at the age of 90....
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Daysia The Voice 2022 Audition “Crazy” Patsy Cline, Season 22
Daysia performs “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Daysia performs Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Daysia The Voice Audition. Contestant: Daysia. Age: 17. Hometown: Leavenworth, Kansas. Coach: Gwen Stefani. Song: “Crazy” by Patsy...
Who Loretta Lynn Called ‘The Original Female Trailblazers’ in Country Music
Loretta Lynn was a beloved country music star with decades of hits. When looking back on the beginning of her career, Lynn gave credit to other trailblazers in country music before her.
Ansley Burns The Voice 2022 Audition “Unchained Melody” Righteous Brothers, Season 22
Ansley Burns performs “Unchained Melody” by Righteous Brothers, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Ansley Burns performs Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Ansley Burns The Voice Audition. Contestant: Ansley Burns. Age: 15. Hometown: Easley, South Carolina.
'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Derek Hough Shares a Sneak Peek of Wedding Planning, Including the First Dance
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert confirmed that they were engaged this past June after dating since 2015. Now, the next step will be the actual wedding and the Emmy-winning choreographer says that plans are underway for medium-sized nuptials. “It’ll be 160 people I think, something...
Dolly, Reba, LeeAnn Rimes, Margo Price, Lynda Carter, and Carole King express grief and gratitude for Loretta Lynn
One of country music’s undisputed legends has fallen silent today with the passing of Loretta Lynn, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” whose career broke records, opened doors, and made some of the genre’s most unforgettable hits over the course of the last 60 years. Country’s royalty, among them Lynn’s peers, friends, and the practically countless artists she inspired have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the star, who came from the humblest of beginnings in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, and rose to become one of the greatest recording artists of all time.
JoJo Siwa’s Net Worth Is Shocking For Her Age & Her Fortune Doesn’t Come From Reality TV
When it comes to the net worth of Jojo Siwa, she may be young but her bank account is nothing to scoff at. The 19-year-old American dancer, actress and singer was born in Omaha, NE and starred in the reality TV series Dance Moms on the network Lifetime. Siwa became...
Dolly Parton’s Family Album: Get to Know the Country Star’s 11 Siblings
9 to 5! Dolly Rebecca Parton is a country music legend with an iconic platinum blonde hairdo — and one of 11 siblings. The “Jolene” singer was born on January 19, 1946, to Avie Lee Parton and Robert Lee Parton and rose to fame in the 1960s through various solo records and duets with Porter Wagoner including “The Last Thing on My Mind.”
'The Voice': Former 'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Ansley Burns Gets Blake Shelton to Block Gwen Stefani
Ansley Burns is just 15 years old, but the talented young singer had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to do battle during Monday's The Voice!. The talented teen, who hails from South Carolina, was previously a semifinalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent when she was just 11, but has returned to the stage for this season of the NBC singing competition, wowing the coaches with her performance of LeAnn Rimes' rendition of "Unchained Melody."
