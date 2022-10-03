Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood’s Performance of “Go Rest High On That Mountain” Earns A Standing Ovation & An Emotional Response From Vince Gill
Last night, CMT premiered their latest segment of CMT Giants, dedicated to the incredible country music career of Vince Gill. The episode featured 10 performances of Vince’s classics by other noted country music stars including features by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, and was truly a nod to Vince’s incredible career over the years.
Darius Rucker, Lyle Lovett Set To Appear In "Big Sky" Alongside Reba McEntire And Rex Linn
Buckle up crime junkies, season 3 of ABC “Big Sky” is about to become more deadly. The network recently announced that country music sensation Darius Rucker will join the star-studded cast as a special guest. The hitmaker may go “Straight To Hell” after the crimes he commits in the action-packed drama.
WATCH: The vulnerable trailer for "THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER – FEATURING BRANDI CARLILE" is out now
When Brandi Carlile heard that Tanya Tucker hadn't made an album in about a decade, she realized the potent influence the "Delta Dawn" singer had on women who sing country music. "I wondered why the world has forgotten," Carlile said. "I wondered why I had forgotten." Carlile and Tucker teamed...
CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR: Lainey Wilson Honored As Breakout Artist of the Year
Lainey Wilson keeps collecting accolades. On the heels of her multi-week No. 1 hit with Cole Swindell “Never Say Never,” her addition to the cast of “Yellowstone” and the impending release of her sophomore album “Bell Bottom Country” on Oct. 28, CMT is honoring Wilson as its Breakout Artist of the Year at the 2022 CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR event.
Garth Brooks Once Planned to Turn His and Trisha Yearwood’s Nashville Home Into a Tourist Attraction
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's house could've been a museum akin to Graceland.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written
Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
Meet Firerose, the Rumored Fiancée of Legendary Musician Billy Ray Cyrus
In April 2022, Tish Cyrus officially filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after nearly 30 years of marriage. While this came as a shock to some, legal documents revealed the two separated more than two years ago. Plus, this wasn't their first rodeo; their relationship was filled with plenty of ups and downs, and they split in 2010 and 2013 before reconciling both times.
WATCH: Miranda Lambert Tests Out Crazy New ‘Flaming’ Jacket Amid Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas residency is in full swing. She promised rhinestones and fringe for the ‘Velvet Rodeo.’ And pyro. She promised pyro, and she’s finding more of it. Now she’s going to wear it. Check out the video she shared of a new jacket that her team created.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CMT Premiere: George Strait Pays Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver with "Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me"
More than two years after Texas singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver died, some of country music’s most beloved stars are paying tribute to the “Hard To Be An Outlaw” singer. “Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver,” available Nov. 11, will include Willie Nelson and Lucinda Williams,...
Billy Ray Cyrus and Girlfriend Firerose Have Reportedly ‘Been Dating for Awhile’
Although he and his wife of nearly 30 years, Tish, officially announced their divorce in April 2022, it’s been reported that Billy Ray Cyrus and his now girlfriend Firerose have been dating for a while. People reports that while Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are now sparking some engagement...
Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Other Country Stars Support HARDY After Bus Crash
Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett are among the country music artists who are reaching out to Hardy after his bus crash. In case you did not hear, then on Saturday, Hardy was hospitalized. His tour bus was involved in an accident near Bristol, Tennessee. Hardy has been released from the hospital and is on the mend. Still, there are those sending words of support his way.
She's an Opry Record-Setter: Jeannie Seely Celebrates Over 5,000 Performances on Country's Most Famous Stage
The 55-year Opry member is shocked to learn that she's appeared more than any other artist in the show's 97-year history: "I was blown away" Jeannie Seely can trace her first memories of the Grand Ole Opry back to when she was just 4 years old. Growing up in tiny Townville, Pennsylvania, she and her family would huddle around the radio on Saturday nights to listen to the popular show. She loved it so much that, during the week, she kept trying to dial it in on...
Gabby Barrett Opens Up About Touring With Jason Aldean While Pregnant With Second Child: ‘I Just Took It Week by Week’
Gabby Barrett did it. The country music hitmaker of songs including "I Hope," "The Good Ones" and "Pick Me Up" safely made it through the entirety of Jason Aldean’s Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour while carrying her second child safely in her growing belly. And her husband, Cade Foehner,...
talentrecap.com
Jimmie Allen Revisits Past Before Fame, ‘American Idol’
Country music star Jimmie Allen recently looked back at his time on American Idol on a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. For those who may not remember, Allen appeared on season 10 on the series and faced elimination in the Las Vegas round. Jimmie Allen Recalls American Idol...
Billboard
Cole Swindell Claims New Career Best Atop Country Airplay Chart With ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’
Cole Swindell reserves his first four-week stay atop Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart as “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” continues its reign on the Oct. 8-dated survey. In the tracking week ending Oct. 2, the song increased by 1% to 31 million impressions, according to Luminate – the top weekly total since Luke Bryan’s “Waves” tallied 31.9 million (Sept. 4, 2021).
WATCH: Zach Bryan Pulls His Father On Stage To Sing "Revival" During A Live Performance
It looks like Zach Bryan received the musical gene from his father. The military veteran turned country sensation took to social media this week to retweet a video of him performing with his dad on stage. The fan-captured video was filmed at a recent show and featured the father-son duo delivering a rowdy rendition of "Revival."
Carly Pearce Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Loretta Lynn With Perfect Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At The Grand Ole Opry
An absolutely perfect tribute to the great Loretta Lynn. Loretta sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She leaves behind an incredible legacy, as the Country Music Hall of Famer boasts a whopping 51 Top 10 hits, has won multiple Grammy Awards, and was the first woman to win the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards for Entertainer of the Year. It was a sad day for country […] The post Carly Pearce Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Loretta Lynn With Perfect Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch: Garth Brooks Stuns Ashley McBryde With Invite To Become an Opry Member
Garth Brooks surprised Ashley McBryde on national television this morning when he interrupted her appearance on CBS Mornings to invite her to become the next member of The Grand Opry. “I’m here for a proposal,” Brooks said via remote from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. McBryde,...
Kylie Morgan Teases Unreleased Father-Daughter Wedding Song And New EP “Songs To Say I Do”
Kylie Morgan and fiancé Jay Allen had big plans to escape to the sunshine state to tie the knot, but Hurricane Ian forced the country couple to postpone their destination wedding in Fort Myers, FL. Despite the unfortunate news, the 27-year-old vocalist remains in high spirits and willing to...
Alan Jackson Postpones Upcoming Shows Due To “Health Issues”
Alan Jackson was forced to press pause on his Last Call: One More For The Road Tour. The country legend was slated to wrap up his nationwide run in Atlantic City (Oct. 7) and Pittsburgh (Oct. 8) this upcoming weekend but postponed the two shows due to “health issues.”
