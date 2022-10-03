ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood’s Performance of “Go Rest High On That Mountain” Earns A Standing Ovation & An Emotional Response From Vince Gill

Last night, CMT premiered their latest segment of CMT Giants, dedicated to the incredible country music career of Vince Gill. The episode featured 10 performances of Vince’s classics by other noted country music stars including features by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, and was truly a nod to Vince’s incredible career over the years.
MUSIC
CMT

CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR: Lainey Wilson Honored As Breakout Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson keeps collecting accolades. On the heels of her multi-week No. 1 hit with Cole Swindell “Never Say Never,” her addition to the cast of “Yellowstone” and the impending release of her sophomore album “Bell Bottom Country” on Oct. 28, CMT is honoring Wilson as its Breakout Artist of the Year at the 2022 CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR event.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written

Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Meet Firerose, the Rumored Fiancée of Legendary Musician Billy Ray Cyrus

In April 2022, Tish Cyrus officially filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after nearly 30 years of marriage. While this came as a shock to some, legal documents revealed the two separated more than two years ago. Plus, this wasn't their first rodeo; their relationship was filled with plenty of ups and downs, and they split in 2010 and 2013 before reconciling both times.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Film Star#Paramount Network
People

She's an Opry Record-Setter: Jeannie Seely Celebrates Over 5,000 Performances on Country's Most Famous Stage

The 55-year Opry member is shocked to learn that she's appeared more than any other artist in the show's 97-year history: "I was blown away" Jeannie Seely can trace her first memories of the Grand Ole Opry back to when she was just 4 years old. Growing up in tiny Townville, Pennsylvania, she and her family would huddle around the radio on Saturday nights to listen to the popular show. She loved it so much that, during the week, she kept trying to dial it in on...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Jimmie Allen Revisits Past Before Fame, ‘American Idol’

Country music star Jimmie Allen recently looked back at his time on American Idol on a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. For those who may not remember, Allen appeared on season 10 on the series and faced elimination in the Las Vegas round. Jimmie Allen Recalls American Idol...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Cole Swindell Claims New Career Best Atop Country Airplay Chart With ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’

Cole Swindell reserves his first four-week stay atop Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart as “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” continues its reign on the Oct. 8-dated survey. In the tracking week ending Oct. 2, the song increased by 1% to 31 million impressions, according to Luminate – the top weekly total since Luke Bryan’s “Waves” tallied 31.9 million (Sept. 4, 2021).
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Carly Pearce Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Loretta Lynn With Perfect Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At The Grand Ole Opry

An absolutely perfect tribute to the great Loretta Lynn. Loretta sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She leaves behind an incredible legacy, as the Country Music Hall of Famer boasts a whopping 51 Top 10 hits, has won multiple Grammy Awards, and was the first woman to win the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards for Entertainer of the Year. It was a sad day for country […] The post Carly Pearce Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Loretta Lynn With Perfect Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy