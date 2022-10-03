ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

NFL Week 5: Russell Wilson dresses sharp ahead of Thursday Night Football

Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos get things started with a Thursday Night Football showdown. The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will continue the league's international series with a battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday morning. On American soil, divisional battles are aplenty, with six such matchups this weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Protester subdued by Rams' Wagner files police report

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --  A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner. Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated Press...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Patriots place Hoyer on injured reserve with concussion

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. --  The Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve Thursday because of a concussion, the latest blow to New England's depth. The veteran was knocked out in the second quarter of the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay last week following a blind side hit by Rashan Gary.
NFL
ESPN

Rams' pass rush trying to work through uncharacteristic funk

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --  With defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the fold, rushing the passer had never been a problem for the Los Angeles Rams. Our pass rush, just in general, has to pick up, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Thursday. That was a big topic for us this week, something that we have to get going, particularly our four-man rush. All those things is what make us great.
NFL
ESPN

Fantasy football Week 5 shadow report: Underrated WRs set for breakout games

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start decisions and fantasy advice each week. Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can also help you make the best waiver-wire pickups.
NFL
ESPN

Bronco' Russell Wilson says he 'let the team down' in OT loss

DENVER -- Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was still preaching the gospel of opportunity and belief Thursday night, but in the wake of an ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which he threw two interceptions, Wilson did not mince words on his play. "It's very simple --...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK --  The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS ...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK --  The National Football League Inactive Report. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DENVER BRONCOS  INDIANAPOLIS: S Julian Blackmon, QB Sam Ehlinger, C Wesley French, LB Shaquille Leonard, Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Taylor, OT Luke Tenuta. DENVER: S P.J. Locke, WR Jalen Virgil, CB Darius Phillips, RB Latavius Murray, OLB Jonathon Cooper, G/C Quinn Meinerz, OLB Aaron Patrick.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Jets QB Wilson hopes to build off big finish in season debut

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. --  Zach Wilson's season debut was far from perfect. When it counted most, though, he was as impressive as the New York Jets needed him to be. Him and the rest of the group, just resilience, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday. To put together those two drives in the fourth quarter says a lot about those guys, says a lot about him as a leader, how much hes continuing to grow and grow and mature.
NFL
ESPN

Josh Jacobs proving his worth to Raiders with rushing game

HENDERSON, Nev. --  When Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs took the field for the first two series of the Hall of Fame Game in August, questions arose about whether he was going to be a part of first-year coach Josh McDaniels offensive structure. I definitely sat there...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

From Nigeria to the NFL inside two years - The rapid rise of OT Roy Mbaeteka

Nigerian OT Roy Mbaeteka grew up playing basketball, and when he was scouted for his athletic ability by former New York Giants star Osi Umenyiora, the only thing he knew about American football was the name 'Tom Brady'. Mbaeteka, who lives in Benin City when home in Nigeria, only started...
NFL
ESPN

Denver Broncos' fourth-down failure gives Richard Sherman flashbacks

The ending of Thursday night's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos brought back some bad memories for Richard Sherman. A combined six field goals between the two teams had brought the game into overtime, and the Colts had kicked yet another one after an eight-play drive to put Indianapolis up by three. That didn't mean things were finished for the Broncos, however, as Russell Wilson completed two quick deep passes to bring his squad to the Colts' 14-yard line. Melvin Gordon III had two rushes to make it third-and-2 at the six-yard line.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Jerry Jones: An 'injustice' not to give Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy credit

FRISCO, Texas -- Credit can be intoxicating. By ripping off three straight wins without Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have surprised many folks, if not themselves. Cooper Rush is getting his deserved share of the credit for how he has performed in replacing Prescott as the starting quarterback. Dan Quinn’s defense has put up numbers not seen around the Cowboys since the first edition of Doomsday in the early 1970s. Micah Parsons is considered one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
NFL
ESPN

Broncos' Garett Bolles breaks lower right leg, will undergo MRI

DENVER -- Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles suffered a fractured lower right leg in Thursday night's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bolles will undergo an MRI and other exams Friday morning to see if he will need surgery to repair the injury and determine how much time he might miss.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Giants down WR Kadarius Toney, OLB Azeez Ojulari vs. Packers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants left several key players, including wide receiver Kadarius Toney and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, in New Jersey when they traveled to London for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Toney (hamstring), Ojulari (calf), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), rookie cornerback Cor'Dale...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Packers' Aaron Rodgers wanted longer London trip

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers sounds slightly more excited about the Green Bay Packers' game in London on Sunday against the New York Giants than his coach. So much so that Rodgers would have preferred to spend a little more time overseas. Rodgers was not complaining or second-guessing Matt...
GREEN BAY, WI

