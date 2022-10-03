ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity

Ontario Is Expanding Its GO Train Service & Here's Where It Plans To Stop

On Thursday, the Ontario government announced that the Confederation GO station in Hamilton will begin construction in the fall. The transit project aims to reduce gridlock and connect more people to their jobs, housing and transit over the next three years. Premier Doug Ford said in a press conference in...
Narcity

7 Bilingual Jobs Available In Canada Right Now & Some Of Them Pay Over $100K

As we all know, Canada has two official languages – French and English – and that means there are always loads of jobs for bilingual people in Canada. Having the ability to speak both English and French can give you a major advantage in your job search, especially when applying for government or other Canada-wide jobs. It also means you're likely to be paid more money!
Narcity

Two Provinces In Canada Are Giving Residents $500 & Here's Who's Eligible

Two provinces in Canada are giving residents one-time payments of $500 to help address the high cost of living, and there aren't many eligibility requirements to receive it. Saskatchewan and Newfoundland have announced one-time cheques for residents who have filed an income tax return for the 2021 year, in addition to some other requirements.
