7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
Suspect in case involving woman's remains found on UW campus charged
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The following story contains graphic content. A 32-year-old man was charged in connection to the murder of an Indigenous woman whose remains were found near the Burke-Gilman Trail on the University of Washington campus in June. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Seattle police arrested Charles W....
WSDOT, State Troopers' Vehicles Struck by Multiple Cars at Crash Scene on I-5
The Washington State Department of Transportation and state troopers dealt with a series of at least five crashes early Friday morning on Interstate 5 in Tacoma after a street-cleaning truck was hit by a suspected DUI driver. No one was seriously injured, but WSDOT called the collisions "horrific" and preventable....
Father of Missing Oakville Girl Found to Be in Compliance With Court Order
After multiple attempts to provide an evaluation and treatment plan, Andrew Carlson, a prime suspect in the disappearance of his 5-year-old biological daughter Oakley Carlson, appeared in person at the Grays Harbor Superior Court on Monday, Oct. 3, for a review hearing for re-arraignment. He was found to be in compliance with his court order although he will continue to be monitored.
Charges filed after arrest linked to human remains found near UW
Seattle police have arrested a man in connection with the remains found near the University of Washington in June. Charles W. Becker of King County was charged with murder and sexually violating human remains on Friday. Family members of 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson say they have mixed emotions after speaking...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, October 4, 2022
On 10/04/22 at 6:03 p.m. at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord main gate, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jeffrey Moustelier Hysons, 34, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 10/04/22 at 3:10 p.m. at the Nisqually Jail, Sheriff's deputies arrested Ryan Michael Weigant, 35, on suspicion of 1) second-degree burglary, 2) first-degree theft, 3) attempted theft of motor vehicle and 4) second-degree malicious mischief.
thejoltnews.com
Sheriff deputies seeking alleged armed robber
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling on the public to help identify an alleged armed robber. A TCSO bulletin states that a man with a firearm robbed an AM/PM store on the 10000 block of Martin Way E on Monday, Oct. 3. The individual was seen driving...
Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges
Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks missing Indigenous teenager, last seen in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teenager who was last seen in mid-September. According to the WSP, 17-year-old Kiona Johnson went missing on Sept. 18 after telling someone she was going on a walk to a nearby store. She turned her phone off, and never returned home.
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
Lewis County Coroner’s Office Releases Identity of Middle Fork Road Crash Victim
A 30-year-old Centralia man who died after crashing into a tree in the 700 block of Middle Fork Road south of Chehalis on Sept. 24 was identified in a news release from the Lewis County Coroner’s Office Tuesday. Kyle R. Perkins, 30, was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry westbound...
Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Wreck Near Roy Identified by Medical Examiner
A 19-year-old man who was killed last month near Roy when the driver of the car he was in wrecked at high speed on a rural Pierce County road was identified Tuesday. Alex Pulley, 19, died of multiple blunt-force injuries Sept. 25 near the 800 block of 304th Street East, about six miles east of Roy, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office. Family of the victim said Pulley loved life and his family.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Mason County (Mason County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported on Sunday night in Mason County. The officials reported that the crash happened on the southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the motorcyclist and his passenger were taken to Harborview Medical...
My Clallam County
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County investigators are still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the time said foul play was not suspected, but on Tuesday Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King gave more insight.
northcoastnews.com
One injured in vehicle rollover in Hoquiam
A collision between an SUV and a U.S. Postal Service vehicle around noon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, resulted in a vehicle rollover and one injury in Hoquiam. The USPS truck, southbound on Myrtle Street, struck the right rear of the SUV, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was westbound on Sumner Avenue, resulting in the SUV’s rollover, said Lt. Brian Dayton of the Hoquiam Police Department.
wa.gov
WSP Seeking Witnesses To A Shooting Along I-5
King County: Just after 6:30 am this morning, September 30, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from a driver that reported they heard four gunshots in the area of SB I-5 Express lanes just north of the Ship Canal Bridge. The caller also advised that they observed an individual that appeared as if they were struck by gunfire.
q13fox.com
Man killed in Puyallup hit-and-run, deputies investigating
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run between Puyallup and Sumner. According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near Valley Ave and Hwy 167. Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on the side of the road before being hit.
Man who ran over 68-year-old in Spanaway Jack in the Box drive-through sentenced for murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Christian Dressel, the 23-year-old man whom police say ran over a stranger in a Spanaway drive-through in February, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Dressel appeared in court today for his sentencing along with the family of the man he has been convicted of killing, David Brown.
q13fox.com
Armed teens follow mom home, carjack her in 'quiet' Spanaway neighborhood
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after a car full of teens followed a mom back to her home and carjacked her at gunpoint. Investigators say a mom dealt with this nightmare last Friday. The incident happened in what investigators and people say...
q13fox.com
Retail theft plaguing Western Washington
Crooks targeting businesses continue to be a problem throughout Western Washington. Tuesday morning, Tacoma Police say thieves used a stolen truck to crash into a store.
