SCC examiners' jobs have them looking backward, forward On the SCC's front line for consumer protection

SCC Awards Technology Platform Contract to Transition Virginia to State-Based Health Insurance Exchange
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The State Corporation Commission (SCC) awarded a contract to GetInsured of. , for the technology platform and consumer assistance center that will support. Virginia's. health insurance exchange (Exchange), an online consumer marketplace for private health insurance coverage. Following a competitive procurement process that included evaluation...
Unemployment fraud problem persists in Virginia with backlog topping 90K
CBS - 11 WJHL (Johnson City, TN) RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating another batch of suspected unemployment fraud as a daunting backlog continues to cause long waits for victims. When Governor. Glenn Youngkin's. administration took over in. January 2022. , VEC Commissioner. Carrie Roth. said...
Fla. mulls home insurer rating options
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Responding to public officials who have lashed out at the state's largest homeowners insurance ratings agency over its threats to downgrade more than a dozen property insurers, a bipartisan group of. Florida. lawmakers last month supported spending up to. $1.5 million. to research their options. Yet...
Tallahassee and D.C.: Get real on property insurance | Editorial [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) So you live in Boca Raton , Fort Lauderdale or Hollywood and think you dodged a direct hit from Hurricane Ian?. not in that monstrous storm’s path. The direct hit for all Floridians will be in their insurance coverage — or lack of it.
Sunshine Health Mobilizes Community Resources to Support Those Impacted by Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health is committed to helping Floridians impacted by the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The health plan is actively assisting health plan members, providers, employees and communities who have been impacted by this catastrophic storm. In the aftermath of the...
DeSantis defends property insurance actions as Crist seizes on issue
Gov. Ron DeSantis said in May that luring new insurance companies to Florida would be the "telltale" signal for whether special session-approved property and casualty reforms were working. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian's crushing blow to. Southwest Florida. , pollsters, strategists and political rivals are looking for a different...
Will insurance market mess hurt DeSantis? Voters may assign blame if reforms fail to work
Companies can’t support healthcare equity while backing Florida lawmakers who undermine it | Opinion [Miami Herald]
For Floridians, the overturning of Roe v. Wade was the second time this year that people in power sought to take away the most important decision most of us will ever make: whether or not to become a parent. In March anti-abortion state legislators abused their power by passing a 15-week abortion ban — though most Floridians oppose it.
State charges garages, car dealers with 'title washing' fraud
WNEP-TV (Wilkes Barre, PA) LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has announced charges against more than a dozen businesses and individuals in a car "title washing" scheme. The businesses include a title company, garages, and used car dealers in. Lackawanna. ,. Luzerne. , Carbon, and. Monroe.
Florida knew the insurance crisis was coming. Lawmakers waged culture wars instead. | Commentary [Orlando Sentinel]
Thanks to Hurricane Ian, Florida is about to experience an insurance crisis that could send your already-high rates even higher, limit your insurer choices even more and cost taxpayers billions. There’s nothing mankind could do to stop Ian. But there was plenty Florida politicians could’ve done to help prepare its...
Mike Morse Law Firm Wins $385K Verdict for Husband, Father Hit by Uninsured Drunk Driver
Jury Awards Accident Victim Nearly 4x the Insurance Company's Highest Offer. largest personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce a. verdict awarded on a client's auto accident case. The verdict is almost four times the highest settlement offered by the defendant — Homeowners Insurance. company, which is owned by...
Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud
Messenger, The (Troy, AL) Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick , a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman. , was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore's Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his. Dothan. office. McCormick turned herself into. Geneva County Jail. on Monday after...
Massachusetts cop pleads guilty to federal gun, bank fraud charges
TYNGSBORO — The former Tyngsboro police officer accused of illegally manufacturing and selling assault weapons, while conspiring to defraud local banks of over $9 million in loans for a shooting range admitted guilt in federal court on Thursday. Daniel Whitman, 37, of Salisbury, who resigned from his position with...
Ian’s death toll rises as recovery efforts begin
H urricane Ian’ s death toll climbed past 100 as Florida sifted through the wreckage of the Category 4 storm and launched massive recovery efforts. Over half of the casualties were in Lee County, with the barrier island towns of Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel sustaining extensive damage. Meteorologists initially predicted Ian would make landfall further north,…
