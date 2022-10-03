--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- With the receipt of approvals from the. has completed the increase of its stake in Futur Pension Försäkrings AB, the most successful life insurer in. has been the joint lead investor, together with the Nordic private equity manager Polaris, in this investment, within a group of 5 institutional investors. As a result of the transaction, investment vehicles advised by Acathia have increased their joint stake in Futur Pension from 30% to almost 50%.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO