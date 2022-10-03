ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Talcott Resolution Life, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Following Reinsurance Announcement

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Talcott Resolution Life, Inc. ) (collectively known as TRG), remain unchanged following the. , announcement of a reinsurance transaction between. TRL. and. Guardian Insurance & Annuity Company, Inc. (GIAC), a wholly owned subsidiary of. Guardian Life Insurance Company of...
InsuranceNewsNet

Acathia Capital Completes Acquisition of Swedish Life Insurer Futur Pension

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- With the receipt of approvals from the. has completed the increase of its stake in Futur Pension Försäkrings AB, the most successful life insurer in. has been the joint lead investor, together with the Nordic private equity manager Polaris, in this investment, within a group of 5 institutional investors. As a result of the transaction, investment vehicles advised by Acathia have increased their joint stake in Futur Pension from 30% to almost 50%.
InsuranceNewsNet

What is homeowners’ insurance and what does it cover?

This State Farm® Simple Insights® article about homeowners’ insurance is provided by. /EINPresswire.com/ -- After investing in your home it's important to have it insured properly. What are all the policy coverages, forms, and exclusions?. Why homeowners’ insurance?. A home is the single biggest investment most...
InsuranceNewsNet

Ambac Settles RMBS Litigations Against Bank of America

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company whose subsidiaries include. (“AAC”), today announced that AAC entered into an agreement to settle all of its claims1 against Bank of America and related entities for. $1.84 billion. . This settlement materially exceeds the amount of...
InsuranceNewsNet

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) announced its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on. Wednesday, November 2, 2022. . A press release and financial supplement will also be available on the Investors page of Selective's website...
InsuranceNewsNet

Ohio National ratings and outlook affirmed by AM Best

CINCINNATI , Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services. announced today that AM Best has affirmed its ratings for the financial strength of. at ‘A‘ (Excellent) with stable outlook. The ‘A’ rating is AM Best’s third-highest ranking out of 16 categories. According to AM Best,...
InsuranceNewsNet

Cerity Teams Up With Thimble to Bring a Full Suite of Insurance Products and Solutions to Small Business Owners

Two leading insurance companies partner to make it easier and faster to insure small businesses online. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cerity®, a digital provider of workers’ compensation insurance policies, has teamed up with Thimble® to provide small business owners with a full suite of easy-to-access insurance solutions to protect their employees and businesses. Cerity is part of.
InsuranceNewsNet

Aflac Incorporated to Release Third Quarter Results and CFO Video Update on October 31, 2022 and Host Webcast on November 1, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ) announced today that it will release third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on. October 31, 2022. . At that time, earnings materials, including the third quarter earnings release and Financial Analysts Briefing supplement, will...
InsuranceNewsNet

Medical Liability Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Medical Liability Insurance Market 2022

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- Medical Liability Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Medical Liability Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox,
InsuranceNewsNet

Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Mid-Year Health Insurance Segment Profitability

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, released an analysis brief providing insights into mid-year profitability for commercial and government lines of health insurance business. MFA compared second quarter, year-over-year profitability for the Individual,. Employer-Group. , Medicare and managed Medicaid segments. Financial insights were gleaned from aggregated 2Q21 and 2Q22.
InsuranceNewsNet

NAIC panel inching forward on life insurance illustration reg revision

State insurance regulators inched closer to reopening the overall model regulation governing life insurance illustrations today. During a conference call, members of the Indexed Universal Life Illustration subgroup agreed to come up with some ideas for targeted revisions to the Life Insurance Illustrations Model Regulation (#582). Creating model regulation #582...
InsuranceNewsNet

Commercial Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Cigna, PingAn, Aetna: Commercial Medical Insurance Market 2022

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- Commercial Medical Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Commercial Medical Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
InsuranceNewsNet

New decline in Wall Street affected by the labor market and comments from Fed officials

Stocks in New York were unable to sustain the good prices of the beginning of the week and dropped again on the eve of a report on the labor market, after Federal Reserve officials questioned the possibility of a softer monetary policy by the agency. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10- year Treasury note rose to 3.81% from 3.75% while the yield on the 2- year Treasury…
InsuranceNewsNet

