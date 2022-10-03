EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits

-- A patent application by the inventor Slusar, Mark ( Chicago, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Recently, many vehicles come equipped with global positioning system (GPS) devices that help drivers to navigate roads to various locations. Moreover, many drivers use other mobile devices (e.g., smart phones) that have GPS devices therein to help the drivers navigate roads. These GPS devices may provide location information and use maps for navigation purposes. As GPS devices have become more prevalent, the different uses for their location information have come to light. In some instances, the danger level of different routes is determined by combining location information and accident history information. Although some entities may find the danger level of certain routes useful and interesting, such information alone might not significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents occurring. Therefore, there remains a desire for methods and systems that may help drivers avoid accidents. Moreover, in the event of an accident, there is a desire for methods and systems that utilize information regarding the environment in which the accident occurred to help other drivers avoid a similar accident.

