In middle school football last night, it was the second meeting between Camden and Lugoff Elgin. The two met earlier in the season as Lugoff Elgin Stadium with the Leopards getting the 24-0 win. The Leopards coming into last night’s game have held their opponents scoreless, and was looking to stay undefeated. Last night’s game was played at Zemp Stadium with both teams trading scores and going into overtime tied at 20. The Leopards would get a rushing touchdown to get the win 26-20 and stay undefeated while Camden falls to 3-2 on the season. Both Camden and Lugoff Elgin will be back in action on Oct. 20th as Camden host Stover kickoff set for 6pm and Lugoff Elgin entertains Fairfield Central kickoff is set for 5:30.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO