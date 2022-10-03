Read full article on original website
heraldadvocate.com
Bulldogs play against Crestwood at home
Headed into their Friday night match-up, the Crestwood Knights and the Marlboro County High School Bulldogs are mirror images of each other. Both teams are 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference. Coach Quin McCollum feels the two teams are evenly matched for Friday’s Homecoming game. “They’ve scored more...
kool1027.com
Camden And Lugoff Elgin Middle Play Overtime Thriller
In middle school football last night, it was the second meeting between Camden and Lugoff Elgin. The two met earlier in the season as Lugoff Elgin Stadium with the Leopards getting the 24-0 win. The Leopards coming into last night’s game have held their opponents scoreless, and was looking to stay undefeated. Last night’s game was played at Zemp Stadium with both teams trading scores and going into overtime tied at 20. The Leopards would get a rushing touchdown to get the win 26-20 and stay undefeated while Camden falls to 3-2 on the season. Both Camden and Lugoff Elgin will be back in action on Oct. 20th as Camden host Stover kickoff set for 6pm and Lugoff Elgin entertains Fairfield Central kickoff is set for 5:30.
JV Raiders force 7 turnovers in rout against Union Pines
ROCKINGHAM — Extending its winning streak to five straight games, the Richmond Senior High School junior varsity football team sailed past Union Pines on Thursday. After starting the season with consecutive losses, the JV Raiders and head coach Ryan Mercer have stormed ahead in the winning column. Scoring in...
wpde.com
Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
wach.com
"I want to buy a house and a car": Midlands woman wins the lottery on her day off
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her day off, a Midlands woman played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $200,000. “Wow!” was her reaction to the win. For fun, she says she dropped by the Neel Mart on the Paxville Hwy. in Manning and picked out the $5 Payday Bonus Play scratch-off that won her the game’s top prize.
The Post and Courier
School district enhances its security, athletic apparel
Swoosh! Williamsburg County schools are moving forward in terms of security and athletic apparel. Metal detectors are being supplemented by so-called weapon detectors, and Nike is the new supplier for sports uniforms and shoes, the Williamsburg County School District board learned at its Sept. 26 meeting in Kingstree. Dr. Brian...
wpde.com
Car chase leads to crash in Timmonsville
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Florence County and City Task Force attempted to stop a car Thursday evening in Timmonsville, but the vehicle didn’t stop, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the suspect’s car struck another vehicle.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Downtown Florence Oktoberfest is this SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8th, 2022!
PROST, Y’ALL! Downtown Florence rings in the fall season with its annual Downtown Oktoberfest each year on the second Saturday in October. Enjoy German-style food favorites, cold German and Oktoberfest-style beer, and great live entertainment in the 100 block of S. Dargan Street from 5:30-9:30 p.m. The evening’s activities include the crowd pleasing Weenie and Almost a Weenie Dog Races benefiting the Florence Area Humane Society, beer stein and keg rolling races, and more! Admission to the Downtown Oktoberfest is FREE. Beer and food tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth, just look for the giant ticket flag.
heraldadvocate.com
Marlboro County misses the worst of Ian’s impact
County officials are breathing a sigh of relief after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the coast of the state last weekend. Emergency Management/E911 Director Steve Akers said no major damage or flooding was reported in the county. “We were very lucky,” he said. “We didn’t get the winds or the rain expected, which is a good thing. It ended up going further east than originally thought.”
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend
Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
Recycling Today
Sonoco launches URB machine at South Carolina mill as part of Project Horizon
Sonoco has announced the new uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) No. 10 machine at its Hartsville, South Carolina, mill complex now is operational after being converted from a corrugated medium machine. The $125 million investment to update the machine previously was announced in April 2020 as part of the Hartsville-based packaging producer’s Project Horizon initiative.
wpde.com
2 Dillon schools on lockdown following incident reported off campus
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon Middle and High Schools are on lockdown at the request of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, according to Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said they asked for the schools to be locked down following a shooting...
wpde.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after being badly burned in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after being badly burned outside a home Wednesday on Grain Bin Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to officials. Officials said the woman was burning trash when the incident happened. NEW:...
Traffic slowed on Highway 1 near Lugoff after collision between tractor-trailer, power line
LUGOFF, S.C. — A collision on Highway 1 near Lugoff is blocking traffic Thursday afternoon. The collision is on U.S. Highway 1 South near Highway 34. While the details of what led up to the incident haven't been released, pictures posted online show a tractor-trailer with fallen electrical lines on it. A power pole nearby was also on the ground.
wpde.com
Crash impacts traffic on West Palmetto Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Saturday evening near the Toyota dealership on West Palmetto Street in Florence. Two lanes of traffic appear to be blocked with first responders and wreckage from the crash. Police are on scene investigating what led up to...
counton2.com
13-year-old hurt in Darlington County hunting accident, South Carolina DNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday afternoon when a gun accidentally went off while he and another boy were dove hunting in rural Darlington County, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. It happened about 5 p.m., and DNR...
wfxb.com
Big Events are Coming to the Florence Center!
Lauren Nettles with the Florence Center talks to Greg about their upcoming events. Funnyman Bert Kreischer is relaunching his “Berty Boy” Tour in 2022 with a stop in Florence as well as the chart-topping CCM group Casting Crowns headed there at the end of the month. Plus, country music fans won’t want to miss Chris Janson and Travis Tritt will be there in early November.
myhorrynews.com
S.C. Highway Patrol says it erred when it blamed school bus driver for fatal crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol on Wednesday said it erred when it accused the driver of an Horry County Schools school bus of failing to yield and causing a fatal crash Monday morning, Lt. Sonny Collins said in an email. "The original recording stated the bus driver failed to yield...
cbs17
5 displaced after car fire spreads to home in Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people have been displaced from their home after a car fire spread to their house in Fayetteville early Monday morning, fire officials say. At about 1:34 a.m., firefighters say they were called to the 800 block of Varsity Drive to find a car fire fully involved.
Timmonsville man arrested in North Carolina charged with attempted murder in October 2021 shooting
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Timmonsville man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting another person in the face and stealing their pickup truck nearly a year ago. Anthony Wade Lamb was arrested Tuesday with the vehicle in North Carolina, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been […]
