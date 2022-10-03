EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Read full article on original website
Forbes Recognizes Mercury Insurance as One of the 'Best Insurance Companies in America' for 2023
Mercury is one of only 78 insurance companies out of more than 3,300 across. (NYSE: MCY) has been recognized as one of America's Best Insurance Companies of 2023 for. Forbes partnered with market research group Statista to survey customers of more than 3,300. U.S. insurance companies to create the rankings....
“Three-Dimensional Risk Maps” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220299326): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventor Slusar, Mark ( Chicago, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Recently, many vehicles come equipped with global positioning system (GPS) devices that help drivers to navigate roads to various locations. Moreover, many drivers use other mobile devices (e.g., smart phones) that have GPS devices therein to help the drivers navigate roads. These GPS devices may provide location information and use maps for navigation purposes. As GPS devices have become more prevalent, the different uses for their location information have come to light. In some instances, the danger level of different routes is determined by combining location information and accident history information. Although some entities may find the danger level of certain routes useful and interesting, such information alone might not significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents occurring. Therefore, there remains a desire for methods and systems that may help drivers avoid accidents. Moreover, in the event of an accident, there is a desire for methods and systems that utilize information regarding the environment in which the accident occurred to help other drivers avoid a similar accident.
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Talcott Resolution Life, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Following Reinsurance Announcement
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Talcott Resolution Life, Inc. ) (collectively known as TRG), remain unchanged following the. , announcement of a reinsurance transaction between. TRL. and. Guardian Insurance & Annuity Company, Inc. (GIAC), a wholly owned subsidiary of. Guardian Life Insurance Company of...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of ALPS Property & Casualty Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of. ALPS Property & Casualty Insurance Company. (ALPS) (. Missoula, MT. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Patent Issued for Tailored artificial intelligence (USPTO 11449726): Progressive Casualty Insurance Company
-- Progressive Casualty Insurance Company ( Mayfield Village, Ohio , United States. ) has been issued patent number 11449726, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are McCormack, Geoffrey S. (. Shaker Heights, OH. , US), Panguluri, Rama Rao (. Aurora, OH. , US), Sesnowitz, Craig...
What is homeowners’ insurance and what does it cover?
This State Farm® Simple Insights® article about homeowners’ insurance is provided by. /EINPresswire.com/ -- After investing in your home it's important to have it insured properly. What are all the policy coverages, forms, and exclusions?. Why homeowners’ insurance?. A home is the single biggest investment most...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Hiscox Ltd and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. Hiscox Insurance Company Inc. (HICI) (. Chicago, Illinois. , USA) and Lloyd’s Syndicate 33 (Syndicate 33) (. United Kingdom. ), which is...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Great Lakes Services UK Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” (Superior) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect GLSL’s inclusion as a member of the lead rating unit of.
Acathia Capital Completes Acquisition of Swedish Life Insurer Futur Pension
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- With the receipt of approvals from the. has completed the increase of its stake in Futur Pension Försäkrings AB, the most successful life insurer in. has been the joint lead investor, together with the Nordic private equity manager Polaris, in this investment, within a group of 5 institutional investors. As a result of the transaction, investment vehicles advised by Acathia have increased their joint stake in Futur Pension from 30% to almost 50%.
Ohio National ratings and outlook affirmed by AM Best
CINCINNATI , Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services. announced today that AM Best has affirmed its ratings for the financial strength of. at ‘A‘ (Excellent) with stable outlook. The ‘A’ rating is AM Best’s third-highest ranking out of 16 categories. According to AM Best,...
NAIC panel inching forward on life insurance illustration reg revision
State insurance regulators inched closer to reopening the overall model regulation governing life insurance illustrations today. During a conference call, members of the Indexed Universal Life Illustration subgroup agreed to come up with some ideas for targeted revisions to the Life Insurance Illustrations Model Regulation (#582). Creating model regulation #582...
SCC Awards Technology Platform Contract to Transition Virginia to State-Based Health Insurance Exchange
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The State Corporation Commission (SCC) awarded a contract to GetInsured of. , for the technology platform and consumer assistance center that will support. Virginia's. health insurance exchange (Exchange), an online consumer marketplace for private health insurance coverage. Following a competitive procurement process that included evaluation...
Patent Issued for Virtual carpooling (USPTO 11451595): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Kozlowski,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11451595 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A driver may experience long drives or long commutes from home to work and vice versa. For example, a driver may live in a suburb outside of a metropolitan area and may work in downtown or in the city. The driver may commute an hour and a half or longer to get to work every morning, as well as an hour and a half or longer to get back home every evening. A commute may also be exacerbated by varying road conditions, such as rush hour traffic or weather-related issues. For instance, a driver may have a longer commute if he or she leaves for work during rush hour when hundreds or thousands of other drivers are also leaving for work at the same time. With a large volume of drivers on the road, a driver’s commute may be even longer than a typical commute time due to greater chances of traffic, road blocks, or road closures due to potential car accidents.
Cerity Teams Up With Thimble to Bring a Full Suite of Insurance Products and Solutions to Small Business Owners
Two leading insurance companies partner to make it easier and faster to insure small businesses online. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cerity®, a digital provider of workers’ compensation insurance policies, has teamed up with Thimble® to provide small business owners with a full suite of easy-to-access insurance solutions to protect their employees and businesses. Cerity is part of.
Allstate to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Earnings With Investors
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. , to discuss third quarter 2022 earnings. The company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the. Securities and Exchange Commission. announcing quarterly results at or after. 4:15 p.m. Eastern...
Commercial Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Cigna, PingAn, Aetna: Commercial Medical Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- Commercial Medical Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Commercial Medical Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Medical Liability Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Medical Liability Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- Medical Liability Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Medical Liability Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox,
Oakbridge Insurance Named 2023 Best Practices Agency
ATLANTA , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, has once again been named a 2023 Best Practices Agency by. Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America. and Reagan Consulting. First...
Aflac Incorporated to Release Third Quarter Results and CFO Video Update on October 31, 2022 and Host Webcast on November 1, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ) announced today that it will release third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on. October 31, 2022. . At that time, earnings materials, including the third quarter earnings release and Financial Analysts Briefing supplement, will...
Investigators at Duke-National University of Singapore Medical School Discuss Findings in Insurance (Demand for Weather Index Insurance Among Smallholder Farmers Under Prospect Theory): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Index insurance offers an innovative risk management solution for uninsured agricultural weather risk. We investigate the theoretical relationship between prospect theory risk preferences and characteristics of index insurance.”. Financial support...
