Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for making online threats last year against Colorado’s top elections official. It was one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election. Travis Ford was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media. The sentence came the same day an Iowa man was arrested for allegedly leaving voicemail threats for a local Arizona election official and Arizona’s Attorney General’s Office.
KEYT
Men charged with defrauding Florida school shooter’s brother
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The head of a Virginia company accused of exploiting immigration detainees seeking bail has now been charged with defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said Nexus Services CEO Mike Donovan was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on fraud charges. The indictment lists 22-year-old Zachary Cruz as the victim. Donovan and his partner took Cruz into their home in the months after the Parkland shootings and consider him a member of their family. Donovan said in a phone interview that Cruz has not been exploited and accused authorities of corrupt conduct.
KEYT
Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
KEYT
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit last month. It challenged the guidance issued on Aug. 1 to more than 1,800 local election clerks by the state elections commission detailing how they can spoil an absentee ballot at the request of a voter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Alabama seeks new execution date for Miller
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama is asking a court to swiftly set a new execution date for an inmate who had his lethal injection called off last month after multiple failed attempts to connect an intravenous line to the man’s veins. The Alabama Department of Corrections attempted to put Alan Eugene Miller to death on Sept 22, but officials called off the lethal injection after the execution team was unable to connect the intravenous line. The state faced a midnight deadline to get the execution underway before the death warrant expired. Miller, 57, was sentenced to death after being convicted of a 1999 workplace rampage in which he killed Terry Jarvis, Lee Holdbrooks and Scott Yancy.
KEYT
Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign. GOP challenger and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is portraying Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state’s protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020. Schmidt launched a new television ad Thursday suggesting the commission pushed what the ad called “anti-policing laws” and said Kelly called police racist by referencing systemic racism at the outset. Kelly has said her support for police is shown by increases in state spending on law enforcement.
KEYT
Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor is trying to regain control of a debate over education in her tough race for reelection. That race recently featured Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what’s taught in the classrooms instead of her preferred focus on increases in public school spending on her watch. In their final debate, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly sought Wednesday to portray Republican challenger Derek Schmidt as a threat to adequate funding for public schools. Schmidt said he is committed to adequate funding but argued that Kansas should protect parents’ rights. A GOP proposal vetoed by Kelly would have made it easier for parents to object to classroom materials or library books.
KEYT
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for a leading turkey producer have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday that the Plainville Farms workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter. An undercover investigator for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals worked on a crew and captured graphic video showing workers appearing to mistreat the birds. Pennsylvania-based Plainville Farms says it has “zero tolerance” for such acts and has fired the implicated employees.
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYT
How Florida residents can stay safe in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
The storm may have moved out, but Hurricane Ian’s impacts are far from over. After tearing through the Caribbean, it slammed into the southwest Florida coast as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, September 28, causing widespread devastation — and more than 100 fatalities in the state. (Ian then slowed as it moved up the Georgia and Carolina coasts, but still brought damage as a Category 1 storm.)
KEYT
Jury begins deliberations in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A jury began deliberations Thursday to decide how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for pushing the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School massacre was a hoax. A lawyer for the families of eight people killed and an FBI agent who responded to...
KEYT
Report: Mom of Walker’s child says he paid for her abortion
ATLANTA (AP) — A new report says a woman who claims Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children. The latest reporting undercuts Walker’s claims that he didn’t know who the woman was. The Daily Beast says that the woman was so well known to Walker that, according to her, they conceived another child together years after the abortion. She decided to continue on with the later pregnancy, though she noted that Walker again said it wasn’t a convenient time. Walker has called the abortion allegation a “flat-out lie.” The Daily Beast says the Walker campaign declined to comment on Wednesday’s story.
Comments / 0