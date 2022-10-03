ATLANTA (AP) — A new report says a woman who claims Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children. The latest reporting undercuts Walker’s claims that he didn’t know who the woman was. The Daily Beast says that the woman was so well known to Walker that, according to her, they conceived another child together years after the abortion. She decided to continue on with the later pregnancy, though she noted that Walker again said it wasn’t a convenient time. Walker has called the abortion allegation a “flat-out lie.” The Daily Beast says the Walker campaign declined to comment on Wednesday’s story.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO