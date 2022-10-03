Hundreds of employees join Feds Feed Families event aiming to end hunger, encourage healthy behavior

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added a solid 263,000 jobs — potentially hopeful news that may mean the Federal Reserve’s drive to cool the job market and ease inflation is starting to make progress. Friday’s government report showed that last month’s job growth was down from 315,000 in August and that the unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low. Last month’s job gain was the smallest since April 2021. September’s slightly more moderate pace of hiring may be welcomed by the Fed, which is trying to restrain the economy...

