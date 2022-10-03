ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County reports 2,600 new COVID infections for three-day period

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JYsO_0iKfP2o800

Reflecting continued drops in virus transmission, Los Angeles County reported 2,615 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period that ended Monday.

Daily case numbers reported by the county have been steadily falling for weeks, although health officials have conceded that the official figures could be misleading due to residents primarily using at-home tests that aren’t reported to the county.

The county Department of Public Health on Monday reported 473 new COVID infections, along with 899 from Sunday and 1,243 from Saturday. The county does not release case numbers on weekends. Throughout the pandemic, case numbers reported on Mondays have tended to be low due to delays in lab reports from the weekend.

The 2,615 new cases lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,458,848.

Another 29 COVID-related deaths were also reported — 12 from Saturday, 10 from Sunday and seven from Monday.

The seven-day average rate of people testing positive for the virus fell to 3.7% as of Monday.

Updated COVID-19 hospitalization numbers were not immediately available. As of Saturday, state figures showed there were 494 virus-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals, with 55 of them being treated in intensive care.

Due to uncertainty surrounding the daily COVID infection numbers, county health officials have been closely monitoring virus levels detected in county wastewater systems to track trends in case levels.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer last week said analysis of those systems showed a leveling off of COVID levels, potentially signaling that virus transmission was no longer decreasing. But she said all other monitoring efforts still indicate a low level of concern, and the county is “hopeful that transmission is not increasing at this time.”

Comments / 7

Related
HeySoCal

10 more COVID deaths in LA County as daily infections decrease

Ten more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday, along with more than 1,000 new infections. The new fatalities gave the county an overall death toll from throughout the pandemic of 33,719. On Tuesday, the county reported the virus-related death of a person under age 18 — the 14th child to die of COVID complications since the pandemic began.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County reports 14th COVID-related death of a juvenile

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals crept back above 500 Tuesday, while the county reported the virus-related death of another juvenile. Details about the fatality were not released, with the county Department of Public Health saying only that the person was a child under age 18. It marked the 14th COVID-related death of a juvenile in the county since the pandemic began.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County COVID-19 rates, hospitalizations remain steady

Orange County’s COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations remained relatively the same as last week, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county also logged nine more fatalities, increasing the total death toll to 7,459. Seven of the fatalities occurred last month, increasing September’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
HeySoCal

Council committee recommends law banning oil drilling in LA

A council committee recommended adoption of a proposed ordinance Thursday that would phase out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. The Energy, Climate Change, Environment Justice, and River Committee voted unanimously to advance the recommendation to the City Council....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Coronavirus cases fall, new variants emerge

The week of Sept. 25 saw 91 reported coronavirus cases among USC students, faculty and staff — marking the first time this semester that the weekly positive cases dropped below 100. The number is a 19.4% decrease from the 113 cases reported the previous week. “We were over 500...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Linus Covid#General Health
HeySoCal

LA receives $7M in federal funds to address gun violence

Los Angeles received $7 million in federal grants to address the impact of gun violence, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Thursday. Feuer’s office received $5 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration and $2 million from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance toward a program to help children who have been exposed to violence involving guns in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laschoolreport.com

Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD schools lost the most students during COVID

Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why?. The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with looser COVID restrictions, and children having to stay home to care for family members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Animal rendering facility sues air quality agency over shutdown

The South Coast Air Quality Management District did not provide Baker Commodities Inc. a fair hearing when the Vernon animal rendering facility was ordered in late September to stop operations until the agency concludes it has complied with air quality rules and permit conditions, the business alleges in a $200 million legal action filed Wednesday.
VERNON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
seniorresource.com

Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Inmate walks out of reentry program facility in Los Angeles

A burglar serving an eight-year sentence walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reentry program facility Tuesday in Los Angeles. Corrections officials determined at approximately 2 p.m. that 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility without authorization and an emergency search for him began immediately, authorities said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA, Orange County gas prices again rise to record highs

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Wednesday to a record for the third consecutive day, increasing a half-cent to $6.494. The average price has risen 33 consecutive days, increasing $1.248, including 2.3 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. Wednesday’s increase was the smallest since a half-cent increase Sept. 19.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
securityboulevard.com

FAIL: Los Angeles School District Loses 500GB of PII

LAUSD superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho (pictured) refused to pay the ransom, calling it “absurd” and “insulting.” That’s all very alpha-male of him, but now the kids’ personal data are all over the dark web. I grade that with a big, fat F. The self-styled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Eviction moratorium: LA City votes to end COVID renter eviction protection

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to end the eviction moratorium that was placed during the COVID-19 pandemic to help renters. The council voted 12-0 to approve a package of recommendations from a council committee, following a spirited public comment session that featured both tenants advocating for continued protections and mom-and-pop landlords pleading for the restrictions to end.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy