PHOTO ALBUM - Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant - 2022
These Coleman Today photos were taken during the Miss Coleman County pageant. Miss Kamyn Hale was crowned the 2022 Miss Coleman County. Congratulations to all the girls for doing such a great job of representing the local schools.
Garden Club Meets, Hears Presentation on Reducing Rain Runoff
The Town and Country Garden Club held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 4th at noon at the the J.A.B. Miller Building. Twenty five members and three guests enjoyed delicious luncheon refreshments provided by hostesses Diane Cupps and Darla Hulse. In the business portion of the meeting, President Jane Price...
PHOTOS from the Miss Coleman County Pageant
The Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant was held last Saturday during the Annual Fiesta de la Paloma, which is organized by the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau. Crowned Miss Coleman County 2022 was Sophomore Kamyn Hale, by 2021 winner Andrea Hernandez. 2nd Runner Up was Jaymie Russell and Runner Up was Shelby Elkin. The other two in the top 5 were Hannah Jefferson and Baryn Vann. Rounding out the eight girls were Aubrey Luna, Allie Ryan, and Paige Butts. Emcee was Doug Burks and the official professional photographer was Courtney Grelle Photography. The above photos are a sampling of her work during the Fiesta, which can be found through her Facebook page. Attached and on our GALLERIES page is a Coleman Today photo album of the pageant.
Students Mentoring Students - Coleman FCCLA
On September 19, members from Coleman FCCLA took a trip to Lipan, Texas to help promote FCCLA and generate interest in the program among the students there, as the Lipan chapter has lost membership numbers and involvement since the COVID-19 pandemic. Coleman Chapter Officers, Amber Chambers, Blaine Bouldin and London Warren, gave presentations on what FCCLA is and how their membership has influenced their lives. The presentations covered National Programs, STAR Events, leadership roles, and opportunities for travel and scholarships.
Bertha Petunia Tyson, 83
Bertha Petunia Tyson, age 83, passed to the arms of our Jesus on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Midland Memorial Hospital. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Bluecats Lose to Tolar, Panthers Lose to Azle Christian, Santa Anna Open
In a battle of two Top 10 Class 2A teams, the Tolar Rattlers defeated the Coleman Bluecats 16-6 at Hufford Field in Coleman. A full article on the game is forthcoming. Around Coleman County, Santa Anna had an open date and Panther Creek lost to Azle Christian, 46-0, Saturday morning.
Three Killed in Wreck 10 Miles East of Ballinger
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, three people died in a car crash which happened Thursday morning,10 miles east of Ballinger on U.S. Highway 67. Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed. The preliminary investigation revealed...
Mid-Season Check-In and #9 Tolar @ #6 Coleman - PREVIEW
We sit here on the eve of the biggest game of the season, up to this point, as the Tolar Rattlers, the #9 2A Div. I team in the State of Texas, travel inside the walls of Hufford Field to battle against our #6 Bluecats. Everything to know about Tolar:
