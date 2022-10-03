Read full article on original website
If Your Neighbor Cuts Down Your Tree in Washington, You Could Get a Massive Payday
Disclaimer: I am not a legal expert, this article is meant to entertain. Instead of going to bed right away last night, I did what any other mature adult would do and started scrolling on my phone. This particular digital adventure took me down a rabbit hole that I willingly lost myself in. As I've grown older, I've realized I don't know much of anything, which is okay. That just means I can learn something new nearly every day. So, I learned about tree law.
New Tv Series may be based on Famous Mels Hole in Washington
If you live in Washington, or Eastern Washington, there's a chance you've heard the story of Mels Hole. Back in the '70s, a man called into a local Yakima radio station, claiming to have a supernatural hole on his property. Over time people became suspicious of his findings. He had claimed animals had died on the property and been pushed into the hole only to be back to life the following day roaming his land.
Ted Bundy’s Fond Memory of Walla Walla Will Creep You Out
Author's note: This article was originally published on January 26, 2019. Ted Bundy has been in the news again this week. Despite being executed in Florida 30 years ago, the morbid curiosity of the public is still high. A new trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile starring High...
How-To Get Passport Card or Passport Book for the 1st Time in WA
How-To Get Your First-Ever Passport Card or Passport Book in Washington. Ever since I heard the news that the Amtrak is reopened going from Seattle to Vancouver, I’ve been itching to ride the train across the Washington border into Canada. If you don’t have an enhanced ID or have never applied for a passport, you need to know how to get a passport card or passport book as a first-timer.
Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs
The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what […] The post Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
