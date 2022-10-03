Disclaimer: I am not a legal expert, this article is meant to entertain. Instead of going to bed right away last night, I did what any other mature adult would do and started scrolling on my phone. This particular digital adventure took me down a rabbit hole that I willingly lost myself in. As I've grown older, I've realized I don't know much of anything, which is okay. That just means I can learn something new nearly every day. So, I learned about tree law.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO