Denver, CO

5 highest-graded players for Raiders in Week 4 vs. Broncos

By Marcus Mosher
 3 days ago
The Raiders got their first win of the season in 2022, defeating the Denver Broncos 32-23. It was an impressive win as both sides of the ball had several key performances.

But who had the best day on Sunday? Here are the five highest graded players for the Raiders in Week 4, according to Pro Football Focus:

1. RB Josh Jacobs (88.8)

2. WR Davante Adams (88.2)

3. LB Denzel Perryman (77.5)

4. RG Dylan Parham (77.2)

5. CB Nate Hobbs (76.0)

Denzel Perryman being on this list is bittersweet as he was dominant before he suffered a concussion. Perryman missed the last two games with an injury and finally was able to get back onto the field in Week 4. On just 11 snaps, he recorded four tackles, three stops and one assisted tackle.

While he could miss another week, expect the Raiders to have him back on the field after their Week 6 bye. And with the Raiders playing on Monday night, there is still a chance that he could clear protocol and play in that contest.

One of the most encouraging players to see on this list is third-round pick Dylan Parham. While Parham was far from flawless, he only allowed two pressures on 40 pass-blocking snaps. He was also outstanding in the run game as the Raiders ran for over 200 yards.

Speaking of the run game, Josh Jacobs is currently the fourth-highest graded running back in the NFL after four games. He is healthy and running with a ton of power. This is easily the best he’s looked in his NFL career and he is positioning himself for a nice payday in free agency next year.

