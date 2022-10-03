Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of bodies found in Kharkiv after Russian retreat; Zaporizhzhia death toll rises to 11
Bodies of 534 civilians including 19 children were found after Russian troops left; at least 15 people are still missing in Zaporizhzhia
Voice of America
Putin Finalizes Annexation Claim Rejected by Ukraine, West
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law Wednesday to formalize Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions, a move widely condemned as illegal and one that comes as Ukrainian forces advance in a counteroffensive to take back areas under Russian control. The Russian measure, approved earlier this week by the...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 6
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:17 p.m.: Norway on Thursday said that Russian fishing vessels can call at only three Arctic ports — Kirkenes, Tromsø and Båtsfjord — and that all Russian vessels arriving at these ports will be checked, The Associated Press reported.
Voice of America
Russian Attack Hits Residential Buildings in Zaporizhzhia
A Ukrainian official said Thursday Russian shelling struck residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, killing at least two people. Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, posted on Telegram that five other people were trapped in rubble following the attack. Ukraine controls the city, but the Zaporizhzhia region is mostly occupied...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voice of America
Is Russia Moving Nuclear Weapons Toward Ukraine?
Amid unconfirmed reports that a train operated by Russia's nuclear division was spotted heading toward Ukraine, the White House says that it has no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Nuclear weapons experts tell VOA if Russia is moving nuclear weapons toward the Ukrainian border, the United States will know. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: The Nuclear Question
Ukraine’s success retaking territory raises the question of whether Russia may use a nuclear weapon. Find out how that played out at the Warsaw Security Conference. New EU sanctions include a price cap on Russia oil. And find out how life is coming back to Bucha after Russia’s massacre there.
Voice of America
Putin Faces 'Most Perilous Moment' as Russian Forces Retreat in Ukraine
London — The war in Ukraine is likely entering a critical phase as Kyiv’s forces advance in the south and east of the country, forcing invading Russian troops to retreat. In recent days, Ukrainian troops have broken through Russian lines in the southern region of Kherson, liberating several villages along the Dnieper River. Kyiv’s forces now control settlements about 30 kilometers beyond previous front lines.
Voice of America
Greece Warns Turkey on Illegal Drilling
ATHENS — Greece is warning it is ready to use all its diplomatic and military might to defend its sovereignty against what it calls hostile plans by its historic foe Turkey. The direct warning follows a controversial energy deal Turkey recently signed with an element of Libya’s divided government. But the tensions that have been building up recently between the two NATO allies is sparking fears of a crisis that could spill out of control and destabilize the military alliance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Voice of America
New European Political Community Forum Holds Inaugural Meeting in Prague
Leaders from 44 European countries met Thursday in Prague in the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community, a new regional group seeking to find strategies to address shared concerns such as energy, the economy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The group was the brainchild of French President Emmanuel...
Voice of America
Risk of ‘Armageddon’ Highest Since 1962, Biden Says
The risk of Armageddon is the highest it has been since the early 1960s, President Joe Biden said Thursday night as Russian losses in Ukraine prompt Russian officials to discuss the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban...
Voice of America
Why Burkina Faso Protesters Waved Russian Flags in French Embassy Attack
During the coup in Burkina Faso last Friday, civilians and troops took to the streets with Russian flags, saying they wanted the country's security partnership with France replaced by one with Russia. In this report from Ouagadougou, Henry Wilkins investigates how Russian disinformation played a part in the country's second coup in eight months. VOA footage by Daniel Gnienhoun and Henry Wilkins.
Voice of America
Activists from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus Win Nobel Peace Prize
This year’s Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to three recipients: Ales Bialiatski, one of the initiators of the democracy movement that emerged in Belarus in the mid-1980s; and two human rights groups – Memorial, a Russian organization, and the Center for Civil Liberties, a Ukrainian group. Last year’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Kyiv-Sofia-Hollywood: The Unexpected Journey of Ukrainian Refugees
Fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, two mothers find themselves in an unusual place, Nu Boyana Film Studios, in Sofia, Bulgaria. Eastern Europe’s largest film company, it has participated in the production of over 400 Hollywood films. This moving work, Kyiv-Sofia-Hollywood, follows these two women as they rebuild their lives in a new country and find their way in the film industry. On their journey, they overcome challenges and find success, begging the question of whether they will eventually ever return to their homeland, Ukraine.
Voice of America
Sweden: 'Serious Sabotage' Suspected in Baltic Sea Pipeline Explosions
Sweden’s domestic security agency said Thursday that its initial investigation into explosions last week along two Russian natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea "has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage" as the cause. Separately, a Swedish prosecutor said that "seizures have been made at the crime scene and...
Voice of America
State Department Recap: September 28-October 5, 2022
State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week:. The United States requested an emergency meeting Wednesday to address North Korea's "dangerous and reckless" test firing of a long-range ballistic missile over Japan the previous day. Blinken said the U.S. was taking "appropriate, defensive deterrence steps" with allies and partners in response to North Korea's latest provocation. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters this week that the U.S. was still assessing North Korea's launch — the 39th ballistic missile launch in 2022 — saying it "posed an unacceptable threat to the Japanese public" and was destabilizing the region.
Voice of America
Ethiopia, Tigray Forces Agree to AU-Mediated Dialogue
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's nearly two-year civil war with Tigrayan forces may finally see peace talks after both sides agreed to an African Union-mediated dialogue in South Africa this weekend. The talks would come after a series of airstrikes in Tigray, including one Tuesday that aid workers say killed more than 50 people when it hit a school sheltering war-displaced people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iran protests: Mahsa Amini ‘did not die by blows to head and limbs’, claims coroner
Mahsa Amini, whose death in the custody of Tehran’s morality police has sparked some of the worst unrest seen in years in Iran, did not die as a result of blows to the head and limbs a coroner has claimed.Instead, the coroner says the 22-year-old died from multiple organ failure caused by by cerebral hypoxia, the official news agency IRNA reported.The announcement is likely to provoke even more fury across the country where protests following her death have become commonplace and led to the greatest challenge to Iran’s clerical leaders in years.The 22-year-old was detained in Iran’s capital on...
Voice of America
Blinken Announces Aid for Migrants, Refugees
Lima, Peru — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced new humanitarian aid to migrants and refugees in the Americas, on a visit to Peru. Blinken is on a regional tour that has taken him to Colombia, Chile and now Lima, where he was attending the annual meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly, which closes Friday.
Voice of America
OPEC to Cut Oil Production in Boost for Russia, Rebuke to Biden
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other oil producers, announced on Wednesday that they would cut production targets by 2 million barrels a day, an action that could help Moscow pay for its war with Ukraine and hurt U.S. President Joe Biden’s chances to further cut gasoline prices for American motorists.
Voice of America
US Senator Discusses Iran Protests, Attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan Region
Washington — Ongoing anti-government protests in Iran since the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody have drawn worldwide attention. Iran’s president has pledged an investigation into her death, but that has done little to appease demonstrators who continue to denounce Iran’s leadership and its laws requiring women to completely cover their hair in public.
Comments / 0