ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament

By Nexstar Media Wire, Abigail Cloutier, Michael Bartiromo
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ud6O2_0iKfKwtO00

( WKBN ) – Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.

Tournament director Jason Fischer inspected the fish caught by Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, according to the Toledo Blade . He told Nexstar that during that inspection, he felt hard objects in the belly of one of the fish.

When he cut open one of the fish, Fischer found lead weights . It happened in at least two other fish, with one also having walleye fillets inside, the Toledo Blade reports .

Exclusive: Collin Klein’s full interview with K-Nation

Multiple videos shared on TikTok from the event show Fischer finding the weights in the fish. The crowd around them can then be heard yelling at Cominsky and Runyan to leave. Other fishermen can also be heard yelling expletives toward the men.

Fischer posted an apology on Lake Erie Walleye Trail’s Facebook page , stating, “All LEWT anglers deserve better, I will take time and figure out how I can solidify the integrity of our sport here on Erie. I appreciate all the support the last 24 hours and for the last 4 years. I truly love what WE have built and I will be back next season with some great new ideas. Schedule will be posted soon!”

Cominsky and Runyon, who were disqualified, would have finished in first place and taken home a prize of roughly $30,000.

Fischer, who also serves as a Cleveland police officer , said on Facebook that Steve Tsczyko and Christopher French won first place.

Area church provides second chance housing for homeless

According to the Blade , Cominsky and Runyan were disqualified from another Lake Erie Walleye Trail event in 2021 because one of them failed a polygraph test. Runyan told the Blade that they passed a subsequent polygraph test.

Lake Erie Walleye Trail’s tournaments offer hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes each year.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) confirms that its wildlife officers were contacted by tournament organizers on Friday. They are preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials at ODNR declined to comment further, saying the investigation is still open.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Recalled items pulled from Kansas Hy-Vee shelves

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Monday morning, Hy-Vee, Inc. issued a recall out of an abundance of caution for eight items that include cheese. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. told Hy-Vee that some cheese products manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to a release. Although no illnesses have been reported yet, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas cheese recall expands, hits second supermarket chain

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A nationwide recall for nearly 100 cheese products is impacting grocery stores across the sunflower state. On Oct. 3 Old Europe Cheese, Inc out of Benton Harbor, Michigan put out a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. This organism can cause serious and […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
KSNT News

Kansas bird hunting forecast shows heavy drought impact

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has released its 2022 Kansas Upland Bird Hunting Forecast. Breeding population data was gathered for the forecast on pheasants, quail and prairie chickens. This data was collected during late summer roadside surveys for pheasants and quail, which quantify both adults and chicks observed. The same […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

14 Kansas towns want Tank of the Year title

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans towns are very proud of their water towers, and they hope people will vote for them in a national contest. Tnemec, a company that makes protective coatings, is holding its annual Tank of the Year contest. The entries come from across the U.S., including 14 in Kansas: Augusta Baldwin […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Klein
KSNT News

Regional energy center catches fire, damage extent unknown

ST. MARYS (KSNT) – A local energy center reports that a fire caused an unknown amount of damage on Saturday to one of its power units. According to Andrew Baker, Senior Communications Manager with Evergy, a fire occurred on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Unit three. No injuries were reported during the incident but the cause […]
SAINT MARYS, KS
KSNT News

More kids being adopted in Kansas, report shows

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report from the Department for Children and Families shows the adoption rate in Kansas has risen over the past five years. The agency says data shows the adoption rate has increased since 2019. Before that time, the average hovered around 650-750 adoptions per year. This increase has also contributed to […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation, ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the details of the bill and to hear testimony. Law enforcement, state agencies, and local government are […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finding Fish#Cleveland Police#Lake Erie#K Nation Multiple#Tiktok#Lewt
KSNT News

What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?

If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region.  The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet.  How […]
ARIZONA STATE
KSNT News

Kansas county sees population boost

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas law enforcement, DOJ tackle scams targeting the elderly

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – New information released on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice outlines efforts to protect the elderly from fraud and exploitation schemes. According to the DOJ, the Department and law enforcement partners have focused on matters ranging from mass-marketing scams that impacted thousands of victims to bad actors scamming their neighbors. […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Date set for Evergy to explain $1.2B increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State regulators are still looking for answers about why Evergy’s capital expenditure projections jumped by $1.2 billion. On Tuesday, they announced that Evergy will appear during an online workshop on Dec. 13 to explain the jump. Last month, the Kansas Corporation Commission said the company’s capital spending plan filed this year increased dramatically […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Area school takes stand against bullying

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Elmont Elementary School is participating in National Bullying Prevention Month. National Bullying Prevention Month coincides with Kansas’ Anti-Bullying Awareness Week, which was passed as a resolution by the Kansas Senate and the Kansas State Board of Education. During the first week of October, schools across the state observe the week. “Nationally, it is […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Political candidates promise tax cuts in bid for KS Gov. seat

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas political candidates vying for the Governor seat are making big promises leading up to Election Day. Tax cuts seem to be a focus for both leading candidates, Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt. Kelly recently announced her vision for her second-term, called “The Road Ahead.” The plan features a three-day […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy