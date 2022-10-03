ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Front Page News: California Approves Bill Limiting Lyrics As Evidence In Criminal Trials Against Rappers [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
 3 days ago

California passed The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act which will make the use of rap lyrics during criminal trials as evidence hard. Many rappers like  Killer Mike, Meek Mill, E-40, Ty Dolla $ign, and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. were in attendance. Maria More talks more on this topic, gives an update on Hurricane Ian in Florida, and other topics.

