Tippecanoe County, IN

WLFI.com

City of Crawfordsville receive EPA grant to redevelop brownfield sites

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Communities in Crawfordsville could see redevelopment in the near future. The city received a $300,000 EPA grant fund to spruce up properties that are considered brownfield sites. Brownfield sites are properties where redevelopment is delayed due to the presence of hazardous contaminants or pollutants. The...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Wabash Township Trustee candidates debate tax increases, transparency

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Candidates for Wabash Township Trustee told voters where they stand on issues during a 30-minute debate Thursday. Incumbent Democrat Angel Valentin faced Republican challenger Eric Hoppenjans. One topic the two candidates discussed was staffing for emergency services. Valentin said he supports increasing the township's tax...
WABASH, IN
WLFI.com

Lindberg residents upset over Lindberg Road project

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of West Lafayette held a public information meeting about the Lindberg Road project on Tuesday. The project plans to fix a number of things. Those include sewage issues, potholes, and a new trail will also be added. Many residents who live on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WLFI.com

WL School Board member gets Outstanding Boardmanship Award

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette School Board member is the best in the state this year, according to the Indiana School Boards Association. Karen Springer received the Outstanding Boardmanship Award during a ceremony at the ISBA's annual conference this week. Springer has been on the board...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

More ramp closures coming to I-80/94, patching work to close State Road 2

More ramp closures are coming to I-80/94 next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramps from Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue to eastbound I-80/94 will be closed from Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16. Another eastbound lane will be closed, as well. Meanwhile, State Road...
LOWELL, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue trustees OK president-elect contract, renovations to PMU

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President-elect Mung Chiang on Friday inked a six-year contract with the university's Board of Trustees. Chiang could earn more than $1 million on the last year of his contract through base salary, at-risk pay and retention bonuses. The contract is similar to those signed by his predecessor Mitch Daniels, who's stepping down at the end of the year.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Jeff senior 'excited' to moderate trustee debate

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Last week, News 18 introduced you to the high school student who helped moderate the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's debate. Now, it is time to meet the student who will take center stage tomorrow. Lafayette Jeff senior Ethan Harrington will co-moderate the Fairfield and Wabash Township...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Visitation services announce for Varun Chheda services

(WFLI) — For those wanting to pay your final respects to Varun Chheda. His visitation is being held this Sunday. Chheda's visitation will take place at Leppert Mortuary in Indianapolis. Services are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the 86th Street Leppert location. If you would like to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Judge grants extension for prosecutors to charge Purdue stabbing suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- Tippecanoe County Magistrate Judge Sarah Wyatt granted an extension request from prosecutors Friday afternoon to formally file charges against Ji Min Sha. Sha is the suspect who allegedly stabbed his roommate in their McCutcheon Hall dorm room early Wednesday morning. The 72-hour continuance gives prosecutors until...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
whporadio.com

Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Vermilion County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 68-year-old male from Danville, IL – Deceased (Name release pending next-of-kin notification). Unit 2 – Michael A. Palmer, 35-year-old male from Danville, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PRELIMINARY:...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
wrtv.com

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 8

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 8 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 7, 2022 below. Week 8 Scores:. Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8. Alexandria 29, Frankton 22. Avon 27,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death

KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
KOKOMO, IN

