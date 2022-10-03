WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President-elect Mung Chiang on Friday inked a six-year contract with the university's Board of Trustees. Chiang could earn more than $1 million on the last year of his contract through base salary, at-risk pay and retention bonuses. The contract is similar to those signed by his predecessor Mitch Daniels, who's stepping down at the end of the year.

