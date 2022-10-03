Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
City of Crawfordsville receive EPA grant to redevelop brownfield sites
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Communities in Crawfordsville could see redevelopment in the near future. The city received a $300,000 EPA grant fund to spruce up properties that are considered brownfield sites. Brownfield sites are properties where redevelopment is delayed due to the presence of hazardous contaminants or pollutants. The...
WLFI.com
Wabash Township Trustee candidates debate tax increases, transparency
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Candidates for Wabash Township Trustee told voters where they stand on issues during a 30-minute debate Thursday. Incumbent Democrat Angel Valentin faced Republican challenger Eric Hoppenjans. One topic the two candidates discussed was staffing for emergency services. Valentin said he supports increasing the township's tax...
WLFI.com
Lindberg residents upset over Lindberg Road project
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of West Lafayette held a public information meeting about the Lindberg Road project on Tuesday. The project plans to fix a number of things. Those include sewage issues, potholes, and a new trail will also be added. Many residents who live on...
Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
WLFI.com
WL School Board member gets Outstanding Boardmanship Award
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette School Board member is the best in the state this year, according to the Indiana School Boards Association. Karen Springer received the Outstanding Boardmanship Award during a ceremony at the ISBA's annual conference this week. Springer has been on the board...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
More ramp closures coming to I-80/94, patching work to close State Road 2
More ramp closures are coming to I-80/94 next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramps from Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue to eastbound I-80/94 will be closed from Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16. Another eastbound lane will be closed, as well. Meanwhile, State Road...
WLFI.com
Purdue trustees OK president-elect contract, renovations to PMU
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President-elect Mung Chiang on Friday inked a six-year contract with the university's Board of Trustees. Chiang could earn more than $1 million on the last year of his contract through base salary, at-risk pay and retention bonuses. The contract is similar to those signed by his predecessor Mitch Daniels, who's stepping down at the end of the year.
WANE-TV
Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Jeff senior 'excited' to moderate trustee debate
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Last week, News 18 introduced you to the high school student who helped moderate the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's debate. Now, it is time to meet the student who will take center stage tomorrow. Lafayette Jeff senior Ethan Harrington will co-moderate the Fairfield and Wabash Township...
WLFI.com
Fairfield Township Trustee candidates square off in debate
Fairfield Township will have a new trustee after the November 8 election. This afternoon, the two candidates running for the position took the stage for a debate at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
WLFI.com
Visitation services announce for Varun Chheda services
(WFLI) — For those wanting to pay your final respects to Varun Chheda. His visitation is being held this Sunday. Chheda's visitation will take place at Leppert Mortuary in Indianapolis. Services are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the 86th Street Leppert location. If you would like to...
Current Publishing
Republicans a no-show at League of Women Voters Hamilton County forum
The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County’s Oct. 4 forum featuring candidates for Indiana Statehouse races became a one-sided affair after all five Republican invitees decided not to attend. The event at Carmel City Hall was designed to allow voters to hear from Republican and Democratic candidates in...
WLFI.com
Judge grants extension for prosecutors to charge Purdue stabbing suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- Tippecanoe County Magistrate Judge Sarah Wyatt granted an extension request from prosecutors Friday afternoon to formally file charges against Ji Min Sha. Sha is the suspect who allegedly stabbed his roommate in their McCutcheon Hall dorm room early Wednesday morning. The 72-hour continuance gives prosecutors until...
whporadio.com
Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Vermilion County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 68-year-old male from Danville, IL – Deceased (Name release pending next-of-kin notification). Unit 2 – Michael A. Palmer, 35-year-old male from Danville, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PRELIMINARY:...
Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight
Warning: This article contains graphic images of injured dogs. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile […]
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 8
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 8 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 7, 2022 below. Week 8 Scores:. Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8. Alexandria 29, Frankton 22. Avon 27,...
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis discusses struggle with Alzheimer’s: “I’m experiencing a little more challenges”
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis discusses his ongoing struggle with Alzheimer’s, and some growing challenges with his memory. Plus, we discuss the upcoming departure of Purdue President Mitch Daniels and the legacy he leaves behind in the city.
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette Honor Flight is taking off next week
Happening next week, area veterans are getting the chance of a lifetime. Greater Lafayette Honor Flight is taking off next week. The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight is taking off for the second time this year on Tuesday.
wrtv.com
Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death
KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
