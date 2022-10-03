ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NFL world reacts to shocking Tom Brady – Gisele divorce update

The past few months have been filled with drama for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen. Following the star quarterback’s un-retirement and return to the NFL this season, the couple has been plagued with quite a few wild reports and unsubstantiated rumors as the two appear to be dealing with some marriage problems. Now, it looks like the couple’s marriage might be hit with an unfortunate conclusion.
TAMPA, FL
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit

The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
DENVER, CO
Gisele Bündchen appears officially done with Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been in the news this season for as much off the field as he has been on it. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, reportedly delivered an ultimatum to Brady before the season: Saying this would be his last season if he wanted to stay married.
TAMPA, FL
Deion Sanders gets brutally honest about son’s Heisman chances

Jackson State Tigers sophomore quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, according to his father and head coach, Deion Sanders. The elder Sanders launched the unofficial Heisman campaign in an interview with the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. “I think we’re in [the Heisman race],” Deion Sanders told the Clarion...
JACKSON, MS
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets

There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers had unsettling practice on Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were nowhere close to full strength during Wednesday’s practice as the team was missing both star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Bowles was away from the team due to “personal...
TAMPA, FL
Bill Belichick calls one surprising player “best in the league”

Legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around the NFL for a long time and has seen a lot of different players at every position. But as the Patriots prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, one particular player stands out at a position most probably wouldn’t expect – punter Jack Fox.
New England Patriots sign veteran quarterback

Injuries have piled up at the quarterback position for the New England Patriots and the team has reportedly made a move to bring in a veteran quarterback as insurance at the position moving forward. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are expected to sign Garrett Gilbert to their...
NFL
College football world reacts to star quarterback’s return

During the Texas Longhorns’ heartbreaking loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide last month, Texas lost more than just the game as starting quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out for the past several weeks. But ahead of a massive rivalry showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners, it looks like he’ll be ready to play on Saturday afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ohio State coach reportedly not interested in Notre Dame job

We’re not halfway through the college football season, and the college coaching rumor carousel is already in motion. On some level, it would make sense for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach and recruiting ace Brian Hartline to leave for South Bend, Indiana, to become offensive coordinator of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Giants host workout for familiar QB

The New York Giants were able to defeat the Chicago Bears on Sunday to move to 3-1 0n the season, but some concerning injuries occurred to the top-two quarterbacks on the Giants roster. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones injured his ankle in the third quarter and was replaced by veteran quarterback...
