The past few months have been filled with drama for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen. Following the star quarterback’s un-retirement and return to the NFL this season, the couple has been plagued with quite a few wild reports and unsubstantiated rumors as the two appear to be dealing with some marriage problems. Now, it looks like the couple’s marriage might be hit with an unfortunate conclusion.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO