Did you know that the motto of the city of Atlanta is Resurgens? I mean, you probably did, if you have more than a passing familiarity with Atlanta — but for a long time, I didn’t. After all, I’ve only been to Atlanta once in my life, and I definitely didn’t notice that both the city flag and seal have a phoenix on them. That’s where Resurgens comes from — it’s Latin for “rising again,” which of course pertains to the myth of the phoenix, and the association there should hopefully be obvious. There’s also apparently a statue with a phoenix and a lady or something, that was built to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of a department store? Stuff is weird, yo.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO