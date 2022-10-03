Read full article on original website
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Ronald Acuña becomes youngest player with a grand slam in the postseason
2013: The Dodgers are the first team to clinch a spot in the League Championship Series as they eliminate the Braves with a 5-4 win in Game 4 of the NLDS. Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Dodgers reverse the tide on Juan Uribe’s two-run homer off David Carpenter. Carl Crawford hits a pair of solo homers for Los Angeles’s other two runs.
batterypower.com
My ideal Braves' starting lineups for the postseason
RF, Acuna (.369, 2nd) Notable omission / 1st bat off the bench = Contreras (.328, 6th) vs. LHSP w/ ('22 xwOBA vs. LHP, team rank) DH, Contreras (.389, 2nd) Notable omission / 1st bat off the bench = Arcia (.363, 5th) Please share your thoughts on my lineups & also...
batterypower.com
Game Thread 10/4/22: Braves at Marlins
The Braves have another chance to clinch the division tonight. Technically, they’ve got three chances today if we’re including this game and the doubleheader in New York, but I think we’d all rather see all the drama go away with a victory for Atlanta tonight. The Marlins aren’t just going to roll over, though — they proved it last night and they’d likely relish in throwing a wrench into this season at the last moment. So there’s still a job to be done here and hopefully the Braves get it done tonight.
MLB playoffs: Watch Phillies-Cardinals Game 1 today on 6abc
You can watch Game 1 of the Wild Card round between the Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals today at 2:07 p.m. right here on 6abc.
Sean Manaea, three catchers part of Padres' roster for wild card series vs. Mets
Padres go with 12 pitchers, 14 position players; Mike Clevinger inactive for first round, would be presumptive starter in Game 1 of NLDS
batterypower.com
Spencer Strider “in play” for NLDS, Ozzie Albies much less likely
With the Braves securing the second seed in the 2022 playoffs with their 2-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday evening, the Braves now find themselves in a more favorable playoff bracket (at least on paper) and, more importantly, they get some much needed rest before they have to play meaningful baseball again. After the regular season finale today against the Marlins, they do not have to play again until October 11 when the National League Division Series starts up where they will play the winner of the Phillies/Cardinals wild card round.
batterypower.com
Ernie Johnson Sr. named finalist for 2023 Frick Award
While this generation of Braves fans is still riding the high of Atlanta’s professional baseball club of record clinching their fifth straight division title last night, Braves fans that have been around a while can remember when they were younger and the broadcast voices that narrated their Braves baseball experiences. You will find no shortage of people that talk about remembering Skip Caray, Pete Van Wieren, Don Sutton, and many others calling games and all of their little quirks that still live on today. One name that looms large in that discussion is long time Braves broadcaster Ernie Johnson Sr. who called Braves games for 35 seasons.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Matt Olson crowned NL Player of the Week, NLDS roster projections, and more
Matt Olson ended his regular season with a bang and brought home his first career National League Player of the Week honor. The 28-year-old closed out his regular season going 12-for-32 and homered in four straight games, three of those coming in the pivotal series against the New York Mets. He ended his regular season with a .240/.325/.477 line.
batterypower.com
October 4: Braves 2, Marlins 1
The Atlanta Braves clinched a fifth-straight NL East division title Tuesday night with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins. The Braves got run-scoring singles from Ronald Acuña Jr. And William Contreras while Jake Odorizzi allowed two hits and one run over five innings. The bullpen took care of the rest allowing just two hits while throwing four scoreless innings. Kenley Jansen picked up his 41st save of the season with a perfect ninth to seal the win.
batterypower.com
The Braves had a lot of resurging to do, but they did it
Did you know that the motto of the city of Atlanta is Resurgens? I mean, you probably did, if you have more than a passing familiarity with Atlanta — but for a long time, I didn’t. After all, I’ve only been to Atlanta once in my life, and I definitely didn’t notice that both the city flag and seal have a phoenix on them. That’s where Resurgens comes from — it’s Latin for “rising again,” which of course pertains to the myth of the phoenix, and the association there should hopefully be obvious. There’s also apparently a statue with a phoenix and a lady or something, that was built to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of a department store? Stuff is weird, yo.
batterypower.com
Braves close out regular season with 12-9 loss in Miami
The Atlanta Braves wrapped up the 2022 regular season with a 12-9 loss to the Miami Marlins. Jackson Stephens worked a scoreless first, but ran into some trouble in the second. Peyton Burdick singled with the bases loaded to bring home two to stake Miami to a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, JJ Bleday brought home another run with a single to right to make it 3-0. Stephens escaped further damage by getting Bryan De La Cruz to bounced into a double play to end the inning.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta rallies to defeat the Marlins in Game 1 of the NLDS
1948 - In the opening game of the World Series, the Boston Braves beat Bob Feller and the Cleveland Indians, 1-0, with only two hits and the benefit of a disputed call on a pick-off attempt in the eighth inning by Feller. 1957 - In Game 4 of the World...
batterypower.com
Projecting the Braves’ roster for the NLDS
The Atlanta Braves will get some much-needed rest this weekend as they watch the Wild Card Series and await either the Philadelphia Phillies or the St. Louis Cardinals in the Division Series, which will get underway on Tuesday, October 11 at Truist Park. In past seasons, there have often been questions regarding to the postseason roster. A rule change, though, has taken a lot of the intrigue out of the process. MLB instituted a 13-pitcher limit for the regular season in 2022 and that will carry over to the postseason. There are still a couple of decisions to be made, but below is a look at where things currently stand.
batterypower.com
Battery Power TV: Braves’ remarkable run to NL East title
They were down 10 1/2 games on June 1. They didn’t move into first place for the first time until Sept. 6 … but the Atlanta Braves are once again National League East champions. Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on the Braves’ remarkable surge to win the division...
batterypower.com
Braves clinch fifth-straight NL East title with 2-1 win over Marlins
For the fifth straight season, the Atlanta Braves are the National League East Division Champions. They only scored two runs in an incredibly-nervy performance at the plate, but Jake Odorizzi and the bullpen made absolutely sure that it stood up. Atlanta’s pitching staff only gave up one run and they carried the Braves over the finish line with a 2-1 win over the Marlins.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Strider update, wild-card round, more
The Braves played all of their backups and threw all of their non-inner-circle pitchers on Wednesday in goofy loss to the Marlins that was entirely meaningless after the Braves clinched the NL East on Tuesday, aside from perhaps knocking the Marlins down a peg or two in the MLB Draft Lottery (which is a thing that exists now). As the wild-card round starts Friday, the Braves can get healthy and watch as the Cardinals and Phillies battle each other for the right to play Atlanta. Spencer Strider is taking full advantage and may be able to return in time for the NLDS, as per his most recent update Wednesday.
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: A remarkable regular season for the Braves
The Braves ended the 2022 with a 12-9 loss to the Marlins. Fortunately. Atlanta had already accomplished its main regular season goal the previous day, so Wednesday was more about fun than anything meaningful. At 101-61, the Braves arguably had their best season of the past few decades. And while the offense is a big reason for that, the overall production of the pitching staff stands out as well.
batterypower.com
Michael Harris II moves down the order in second game of Braves-Marlins series
The lineups for what will hopefully be a very good night for the Atlanta Braves are now out. As we know, Jake Odorizzi will be tasked with slowing down the Marlins, while Atlanta’s lineup will have to deal with Braxton Garrett this evening. Without further ado, here’s how the...
