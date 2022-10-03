ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Winning is no excuse to avoid Desmond Ridder

The Atlanta Falcons have a two-game winning streak which is an amazing thing and something no one should be complaining about. Nevertheless, we have been winning despite a quarterback who has played as one of the worst at his position. We have not won because of Marcus Mariota, we have won despite Marcus Mariota.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Georgia Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
DawgsDaily

Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005.  Georgia ...
ATHENS, GA
batterypower.com

My ideal Braves' starting lineups for the postseason

RF, Acuna (.369, 2nd) Notable omission / 1st bat off the bench = Contreras (.328, 6th) vs. LHSP w/ ('22 xwOBA vs. LHP, team rank) DH, Contreras (.389, 2nd) Notable omission / 1st bat off the bench = Arcia (.363, 5th) Please share your thoughts on my lineups & also...
MLB
batterypower.com

Ernie Johnson Sr. named finalist for 2023 Frick Award

While this generation of Braves fans is still riding the high of Atlanta’s professional baseball club of record clinching their fifth straight division title last night, Braves fans that have been around a while can remember when they were younger and the broadcast voices that narrated their Braves baseball experiences. You will find no shortage of people that talk about remembering Skip Caray, Pete Van Wieren, Don Sutton, and many others calling games and all of their little quirks that still live on today. One name that looms large in that discussion is long time Braves broadcaster Ernie Johnson Sr. who called Braves games for 35 seasons.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
batterypower.com

Braves clinch fifth-straight NL East title with 2-1 win over Marlins

For the fifth straight season, the Atlanta Braves are the National League East Division Champions. They only scored two runs in an incredibly-nervy performance at the plate, but Jake Odorizzi and the bullpen made absolutely sure that it stood up. Atlanta’s pitching staff only gave up one run and they carried the Braves over the finish line with a 2-1 win over the Marlins.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen

Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#The Atlanta Braves#Bally Sports South
batterypower.com

Daily Hammer Podcast: A remarkable regular season for the Braves

The Braves ended the 2022 with a 12-9 loss to the Marlins. Fortunately. Atlanta had already accomplished its main regular season goal the previous day, so Wednesday was more about fun than anything meaningful. At 101-61, the Braves arguably had their best season of the past few decades. And while the offense is a big reason for that, the overall production of the pitching staff stands out as well.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy