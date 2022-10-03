Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
Buster Olney predicts Braves will repeat as World Series champs
There hasn’t been a back-to-back World Series champ since the Yankees completed a three-peat in 2000. ESPN’s Buster Olney told 92.9 The Game that he thinks the Braves are about to bring that drought to an end.
Braves’ Hall of Famer trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East title
Another win for Greg Maddux. The Hall-of-Fame right-hander turned to Twitter Tuesday to celebrate the Atlanta Braves clinching the National League East division title. In doing so, he trolled the New York Mets in the process. Even after 2 decades it’s still nice to see the @Braves beat the @NewYorkMets...
Anthopoulos gives honest take on how he views Dansby Swanson as free agency looms
Dansby Swanson is set to become a free agent this offseason after a stellar 2022 campaign. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos candidly addressed the shortstop’s looming free agency.
Atlanta Falcons: Winning is no excuse to avoid Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons have a two-game winning streak which is an amazing thing and something no one should be complaining about. Nevertheless, we have been winning despite a quarterback who has played as one of the worst at his position. We have not won because of Marcus Mariota, we have won despite Marcus Mariota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005. Georgia ...
batterypower.com
My ideal Braves' starting lineups for the postseason
RF, Acuna (.369, 2nd) Notable omission / 1st bat off the bench = Contreras (.328, 6th) vs. LHSP w/ ('22 xwOBA vs. LHP, team rank) DH, Contreras (.389, 2nd) Notable omission / 1st bat off the bench = Arcia (.363, 5th) Please share your thoughts on my lineups & also...
batterypower.com
Ernie Johnson Sr. named finalist for 2023 Frick Award
While this generation of Braves fans is still riding the high of Atlanta’s professional baseball club of record clinching their fifth straight division title last night, Braves fans that have been around a while can remember when they were younger and the broadcast voices that narrated their Braves baseball experiences. You will find no shortage of people that talk about remembering Skip Caray, Pete Van Wieren, Don Sutton, and many others calling games and all of their little quirks that still live on today. One name that looms large in that discussion is long time Braves broadcaster Ernie Johnson Sr. who called Braves games for 35 seasons.
Even Braves fans should never take winning for granted
The summer of 1969 was, by almost any historical standard, a memorable one. For the first time in history, humans shook off the chains of gravity and walked upon the surface v of another world in our solar system. “One small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Beasts of the East! — Read about the Braves’ repeat victory as NL East champs in the Wednesday ePaper
The Braves did it! They beat the Marlins 2-1 Tuesday to capture the NL East title – their fifth in a row, the longest su...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta rallies to defeat the Marlins in Game 1 of the NLDS
1948 - In the opening game of the World Series, the Boston Braves beat Bob Feller and the Cleveland Indians, 1-0, with only two hits and the benefit of a disputed call on a pick-off attempt in the eighth inning by Feller. 1957 - In Game 4 of the World...
batterypower.com
Braves clinch fifth-straight NL East title with 2-1 win over Marlins
For the fifth straight season, the Atlanta Braves are the National League East Division Champions. They only scored two runs in an incredibly-nervy performance at the plate, but Jake Odorizzi and the bullpen made absolutely sure that it stood up. Atlanta’s pitching staff only gave up one run and they carried the Braves over the finish line with a 2-1 win over the Marlins.
Yardbarker
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen
Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
IN THIS ARTICLE
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: A remarkable regular season for the Braves
The Braves ended the 2022 with a 12-9 loss to the Marlins. Fortunately. Atlanta had already accomplished its main regular season goal the previous day, so Wednesday was more about fun than anything meaningful. At 101-61, the Braves arguably had their best season of the past few decades. And while the offense is a big reason for that, the overall production of the pitching staff stands out as well.
