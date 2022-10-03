While this generation of Braves fans is still riding the high of Atlanta’s professional baseball club of record clinching their fifth straight division title last night, Braves fans that have been around a while can remember when they were younger and the broadcast voices that narrated their Braves baseball experiences. You will find no shortage of people that talk about remembering Skip Caray, Pete Van Wieren, Don Sutton, and many others calling games and all of their little quirks that still live on today. One name that looms large in that discussion is long time Braves broadcaster Ernie Johnson Sr. who called Braves games for 35 seasons.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO