Money Flowing Out Of Crypto Funds Is 666M Less Than Previous Quarter Indicating Bearish Investors Are Already Out: Bloomberg

‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
Crypto Payments On Twitter Under Elon Musk Could Soon Be A Reality: Crypto Rand Investment Group
Crypto Rand Investment Group shares a list of potential changes that Musk could integrate after Twitter’s acquisition. The group shared that Elon Musk could also incorporate a crypto payment feature on Twitter in a bid to transform the microblogging social network. The crypto market is ablaze with new assumptions...
'Bond King' Bill Gross warns the Fed against raising interest rates - saying central bank hikes could spark a credit crunch and global depression
The Pimco cofounder said the heavily indebted US economy is already feeling the strain from higher interest rates.
Twitter surges as Musk proposes going through with deal
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's stock (TWTR.N) surged on Tuesday after billionaire Elon Musk proposed to go ahead with his takeover of the social media platform at $54.20 per share. read more.
Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck
New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
Saudi Aramco says the world is totally misreading the oil market and too focused on 'short-term economics'
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said Tuesday that the world is misreading the oil market. Current crude prices indicate that the market is focused "on short-term economics rather than supply fundamentals," he said. Nasser also reiterated warnings that a pick-up in economic activity would erase spare oil production capacity. The...
Yellen to announce first $1 billion Treasury loan for multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, with plans including laying off staff and cutting spending on environmental issues, a major survey shows
91% of CEOs of large US companies said there'd be a recession within the next year. Only a third said it would be mild and short, and most expect it to affect their company's growth. Netflix, Microsoft, and Tesla have laid off staff. Some companies plan to pause ESG efforts.
‘Crypto winter’ could be an opportunity for growth
It’s a “crypto winter”—the sector’s Game of Thrones-inspired term for a sustained price crunch—but optimists feel like the Ice Age squirrel: They see a very promising acorn under the ice. This optimism comes from the hope that the technology underlying cryptocurrency (the blockchain) and...
The Mega Bull Market Secret: ADA Founder Charles Hoskinson Believes The US Financial Innovation Act Can Trigger A Massive Bull Market Run
According to Charles Hoskinson, the US Financial Innovation Act can trigger a massive bull market run. In a 90-minute-long interview with Cheeky Crypto, Hoskinson shared his views on possible factors that could end the current bear market phase of the crypto domain. Per Hoskinson, the Financial Innovation Act proposed by...
The Merge Week: Less Than 24 Hours Till Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade, How Are Crypto Exchanges Prepared?
Major crypto exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and FTX released their operational plans for the merge. While some plans differ, most platforms intend to support Ethereum’s switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. The merge is less than 24 hours away at press time. Developers expect the Paris update to go live...
Binance Eyes Crypto License In Japan 4 Years After Exit
Crypto exchange giant Binance could resume operations in Japan for the first time since 2018. Changpeng’s Zhao company has eyes on a crypto license to legitimize such operations, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The news comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to lead a crypto-inclusive regime. Binance has chased...
Staked ETH Coins See $33 Million Inflow Thanks To Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade: Nansen
On-chain analytics startup Nansen reported massive inflows into staked Ether tokens following the Merge. Ethereum’s proof-of-stake upgrade successfully shipped on September 15, EWN reported. “Smart money” investors have deployed over $33 million into locked-up Ether coins in the past week alone. Ethereum’s upgrade dubbed the merge seemingly bolstered...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
Institutions Could Soon Turn Towards Ethereum To Earn Stable Yields And Returns. Here’s How
Ethereum’s recent shift to PoS can attract additional industries to explore its staking domain. Professionals are anticipating a big surge in institutional capital now that different institutions and industries are exploring the domain. Fidelity Investments’ digital asset wing could soon offer its institutional investors the ability to trade custody...
XRP Jumps 9% As Investors Expect Favorable Conclusion To The Ongoing Sec Vs Ripple Case
Investors are now expecting positive regulatory news that may finally conclude the ongoing SEC vs Ripple case. XRP has soared 9%, drawing significant investor interest in the last 24 hours. The surging price action has been triggered by recent updates shared in the ongoing SEC vs Ripple case. XRP Is...
Investors Sell GBP & EURO For Bitcoin (BTC) In Record Numbers Reaching $881M in Volume
Bitcoin trading volumes recorded an all-time high against GBP today on Sep 28th, as GBP fiat currency showed weakness. According to the Strategy adviser of investment giant VanEck, BTC should see increased interest from the G20 countries as a hedge against their own policies. Over the past year, GBP has...
Top Decentralized Platforms (DEX) for Crypto Trading
Decentralized platforms for trading are extremely popular in the crypto market, and for a good reason. These are, first and foremost, non-custodial, meaning that you are always in control of your funds. You’ll also find a much larger selection of crypto assets — and you can trade these for lower fees. Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) have been growing in popularity for these reasons and more, and many new DEXs arrive on the market with regularity.
Nasdaq Readies Crypto Custodial Offering For Institutional Players
Nasdaq.Inc has eyes on offering crypto custodial services to institutional investors. The stock exchange boasts a new digital department led by former Gemini official Ira Auerbach. This is Nasdaq’s first major push into the crypto market. Exchange officials said the company is equipped to navigate regulatory requirements regarding expanding...
$5 Million Ethereum Index Fund Debuted By Fidelity
Fidelity announced a new Ethereum index fund per details from a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The mammoth asset manager boasts around $5 million in investments for its latest crypto offering. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz hinted that the company might provide retail exposure to Bitcoin soon. A...
