Stocks, Cryptos Falter on Jobs Data, Binance Hack Fallout

Bitcoin down 2%, ether falling 1.5%, the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq losing 2% and 3% respectively. Even after hints earlier in the week that a turnaround was coming, cryptocurrencies and equities are lined up to end another week in the red following jobs data that suggests rising interest rates will likely continue and ongoing turmoil in the digital asset space.
What It Takes to Halt a ‘Decentralized’ Blockchain Like Binance

Binance could quickly convince BNB Chain validators to halt the blockchain in response to a recent hack — is that decentralization?. BNB Chain, the branded blockchain deployed by the world’s top crypto exchange, Binance, was halted earlier today in response to a debilitating bridge hack worth some $566 million.
FTX Seeks to Roll Out Crypto-Linked Visa Cards Globally

Currently available to US users, the exchange looks to launch debit cards in 40 additional countries. Crypto exchange FTX is set to begin offering Visa debit cards to its customers internationally as part of an expansion to its global partnership with the payments giant. Debit cards linked to a user’s...
The Investor’s Guide to TrueFi Capital Markets

Crypto capital markets connect yield-seeking investors to capital allocators, often representing a variety of investment strategies. Like in traditional finance, crypto capital markets connect yield-seeking investors to capital allocators, often representing a variety of investment strategies. But unlike the old model, this new market place uses blockchain infrastructure to provide access to alternative digital assets, increase funding efficiency, reduce fees and most importantly, add transparency in terms of economics and real-time reporting.
After BNB Chain Hack, Operators Must Face Question of Decentralization

Lack of automated response to security incidents in crypto space must be addressed, blockchain security firm exec says. Following attackers exploiting Binance’s BNB Chain and withdrawing 2 million BNB, the crypto industry is now grappling with questions of decentralization, responses to security incidents and the prevalence of hacks. Operators...
Binance’s Crypto Dips On Heels of Confirmed Exploit on BNB Chain

Binance’s network, BNB Chain, has been hacked for potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in what the cryptocurrency exchange initially dubbed a “potential exploit” of a cross-chain bridge and later confirmed, promising a full postmortem. Binance on Twitter said it had paused its network, sending the price...
Ask the Rational Investor: Steps to improve your portfolio

In our September "Ask the Rational Investor," we discussed steps to improve your portfolio after the stock market had recovered about two-thirds of its decline. After the Federal Reserve's announcement that interest rates will continue increasing for the foreseeable future, the market stumbled back down to recent lows and maybe even a bit lower.
Latest in Crypto Hiring: Andrew Yang To Advise Web3-Focused Firm

Bitcoin Company NYDIG names new CEO and president after its bitcoin balances hit all-time highs. 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang joined Pool Data as a strategic adviser as he seeks to transform the data economy via Web3 technology. Pool Data is deploying Web3 to build infrastructure in an effort...
Celsius’ Top Brass Redeemed Millions Weeks Before Bankruptcy

Co-founders Alex Mashinsky and Dan Leon withdrew around $10 million each before the platform’s controversial transfer halt, new documents show. The highest-ranking executives at bankrupt lender Celsius withdrew more than $15 million combined before the platform’s withdrawal freeze on June 12. A statement of financial affairs submitted to...
Gemini Wants TradFi RIAs to Buy Crypto via Envestnet Partnership

Gemini has moved to offer crypto accounts to RIAs on Envestnet’s Tamarac platform, which together manage some $1.3 trillion in assets. Gemini is joining the push to offer crypto to traditional finance (TradFi) advisors, with the Winklevoss-owned firm expanding its reach via a new partnership. The exchange’s latest bid...
