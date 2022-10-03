Read full article on original website
Yellen to announce first $1 billion Treasury loan for multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
Treasury report finds cryptocurrencies could undermine U.S. financial stability
A report released Monday by the Treasury Department found that prices of government-backed cryptocurrencies are mostly set by market speculation and don’t have much economic reality underpinning them. As such, they could threaten the stability of the U.S. financial system if they become too entwined with the mainstream financial system, the report warned.
U.S. Treasury's Yellen calls for World Bank revamp to tackle global challenges
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday urged the World Bank Group and other multilateral development banks to revamp their business models and dramatically boost lending to address pressing global needs such as climate change.
Saudi Aramco says the world is totally misreading the oil market and too focused on 'short-term economics'
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said Tuesday that the world is misreading the oil market. Current crude prices indicate that the market is focused "on short-term economics rather than supply fundamentals," he said. Nasser also reiterated warnings that a pick-up in economic activity would erase spare oil production capacity. The...
CNBC
German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
US News and World Report
Legal Cannabis Poses a Quandary for US Companies Screening Staff for Drugs
(Reuters) -Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer. Or it used to be. Virginia last year fully legalized marijuana — the first state in the South to do...
Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, with plans including laying off staff and cutting spending on environmental issues, a major survey shows
91% of CEOs of large US companies said there'd be a recession within the next year. Only a third said it would be mild and short, and most expect it to affect their company's growth. Netflix, Microsoft, and Tesla have laid off staff. Some companies plan to pause ESG efforts.
US News and World Report
India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
IMF chief warns world heading towards age of greater instability
The world faces growing recession risks and a “fundamental shift” away from relative stability to an age of breakdown in international relations and more frequent natural disasters, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, said a succession of economic shocks...
US News and World Report
China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister
TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
The Bank of England says $1 trillion could have been erased from UK pension funds' investments if it hadn't stepped in following budget turmoil
The BoE's emergency bond buying stopped $1 trillion from being lost in pension funds' investments. It's top governor said liability-driven investment strategies could have been left with deep losses. The BoE recently intervened in markets by buying $72 billion in bonds to fend off margin calls. The Bank of England...
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
Western governors sign agreement to tackle climate crisis and transition to clean energy
A coalition of West Coast states and British Columbia have pledged to work together as a region to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean energy.
US News and World Report
Factbox-Biden's Fraught Options to Counter OPEC+, Rein in Consumer Energy Prices
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden this week called on his administration and Congress to explore ways to boost American energy production and reduce OPEC+'s control over energy prices after what he called the cartel's "shortsighted" production cut. Rising oil and fuel prices are a big risk to Biden's...
Gas prices are starting to take off again. More increases are on the way
Even before Wednesday's action by OPEC+ to cut oil production, US gas prices were on their way up. More price increases at the pump likely lay ahead.
Levi Strauss cuts 2022 profit forecast on softening demand, strong dollar
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) cut its full-year profit forecast after missing third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as softening demand and a strengthening U.S. dollar adds to worries alongside higher costs, sending shares down 6% in extended trading.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Biden to Nominate U.S. Surgeon General to Join WHO Executive Board -Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden intends to nominate Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to be the U.S. representative on the World Health Organization's executive board, administration officials told Reuters on Tuesday. Murthy has served as the top U.S. doctor under Biden and under former President Barack Obama. He will continue in...
Fed policymakers, newcomers included, sing the same battle hymn
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - New Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Thursday added her voice to the U.S. central bank's broad consensus for continued interest rate hikes, as other policymakers reiterated they too see no let-up in their effort to vanquish inflation.
