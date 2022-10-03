ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Hill

Treasury report finds cryptocurrencies could undermine U.S. financial stability

A report released Monday by the Treasury Department found that prices of government-backed cryptocurrencies are mostly set by market speculation and don’t have much economic reality underpinning them. As such, they could threaten the stability of the U.S. financial system if they become too entwined with the mainstream financial system, the report warned.
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
US News and World Report

India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
Joe Biden
Janet Yellen
The Guardian

IMF chief warns world heading towards age of greater instability

The world faces growing recession risks and a “fundamental shift” away from relative stability to an age of breakdown in international relations and more frequent natural disasters, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, said a succession of economic shocks...
US News and World Report

China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
Markets Insider

The Bank of England says $1 trillion could have been erased from UK pension funds' investments if it hadn't stepped in following budget turmoil

The BoE's emergency bond buying stopped $1 trillion from being lost in pension funds' investments. It's top governor said liability-driven investment strategies could have been left with deep losses. The BoE recently intervened in markets by buying $72 billion in bonds to fend off margin calls. The Bank of England...
US News and World Report

Factbox-Biden's Fraught Options to Counter OPEC+, Rein in Consumer Energy Prices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden this week called on his administration and Congress to explore ways to boost American energy production and reduce OPEC+'s control over energy prices after what he called the cartel's "shortsighted" production cut. Rising oil and fuel prices are a big risk to Biden's...
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Biden to Nominate U.S. Surgeon General to Join WHO Executive Board -Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden intends to nominate Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to be the U.S. representative on the World Health Organization's executive board, administration officials told Reuters on Tuesday. Murthy has served as the top U.S. doctor under Biden and under former President Barack Obama. He will continue in...
