All candidates for Florida House of Representatives District 36 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Florida House of Representatives District 36 — Deborah Poulalion (D) and Rachel Plakon (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Florida’s state legislature. Florida is one of 23 states with a Republican party trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Poulalion:

“I’ve worked hard in Seminole County for voting access and environmental protection, and I would carry these priorities to Tallahassee as well. For most people, registering to vote is a simple process. But for those who have a felony in their past, it is a treacherous undertaking – made so intentionally by the state of Florida. I support full restoration of voting rights for returning citizens upon release from incarceration. There should never be a dollar sign attached to the right to vote.”

Plakon:

“My priorities are the following:

Stand up for tax cuts and inflation relief

Defend freedom & push back against federal government overreach

Create a business-friendly environment where jobs can flourish

Stop illegal immigration”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.