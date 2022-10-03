ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Alleged Chanute Burglar Arrested For Drugs Too

A Chanute man is arrested for drugs and burglary. Officers with the Chanute Police Department were called to the 700 block of S. Central Ave or a criminal trespass complaint. During the investigation, officers arrested 22-year-old Zebadiah Pass of Chanute for alleged burglary of a vehicle, possession of marijuana, and methamphetamine and paraphernalia. The arrest reports will be sent upon completion to the Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review and formal charges to be filed.
Crash on E 32nd sends one person to hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday morning at 10:05 a.m. two vehicle crash reported near 32nd and Texas, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Station 5, Newton County Ambulance 42 and Joplin Police responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On scene we learn a pickup traveling east on 32nd collided with a red passenger car traveling west. Ofc Dalton Farmer with Joplin...
Home Burglary leads to theft of 2 dogs; shooting of 1 dog

WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City Police Officer wounded a dog after the animal charged him down during a burglary investigation. At around 5:30 p.m. today, the Webb City Police Department was called to the 1000 block of West First Street in Webb City in reference to a burglary and assault in progress.
News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
Arrest for Warrant Turns Into New Drug Charges

A Coffeyville man was apprehended by the Coffeyville Police Department for a failure to appear warrant, and that escalated to new charges. In the process of arresting 56-year-old Johnny Glasgow for the open warrant, officers allegedly found an open container of alcohol, methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges to be filed.
Coffeyville Man Jailed For Drugs & Interference With A Law Enforcement Officer

A Coffeyville man was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana. 48-year-old Christopher Green was taken into custody by the Coffeyville Police Department for also allegedly interfering with a law enforcement officer and failing to provide proof of motor vehicle insurance. Reports of Green’s arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges.
Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after two decomposing bodies were found in a Mound Valley home. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation after two Mound Valley residents were found dead on Monday, Oct. 3, in the rural part of the city.
Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60

NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps screenshot during fatal crash investigation involving a pickup and tractor trailer on October 4, 2022. US-60...
Man hit, killed while driving golf cart in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man was hit and killed while driving a golf cart in Craig County in September. According to an OHP report released Monday, a golf cart driven by 60-year-old Stephen King on Sept. 21 was stopped in a driveway off U.S. Highway 59 west of St. Louis Street in Welch waiting on traffic to clear.
I-44 slow-down as pickup burns at Fidelity, Mo.

FIDELTIY, Mo. – About 9:30 a.m. Thursday reports of a vehicle fire along I-44 west near 17 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of location near 17 mm I-44 west during event. The pickup was fully engulfed after a short time and...
The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
Sara L. Sharpton

Sara L. Sharpton, age 46 of Coffeyville, Kansas has passed away at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri. Sara was born to Stan Shafer and Kristi (Hare) Ryan on March 29, 1976, in Coffeyville, Kansas. Sara attended grade school, high school, and technical school in Coffeyville. Sara completed her certified nursing assistant certification and has dedicated 30 years for caring for others.
