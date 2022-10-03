ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
CELEBRITIES
WLBT

Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Municipal Court judge has given a downtown Jackson hotel 72 hours to shut down. Friday, Judge Jeff Reynolds ordered Jiau Ping Zhui to close the Regency Hotel for various violations of Jackson city code. “Hotel occupants and guests expect and deserve that, when they...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, LA
Business
Alexandria, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lake Charles, LA
County
Rapides Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Rapides Parish, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Alexandria, LA
City
Broussard, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court
hotnewhiphop.com

B.G. Denied Compassionate Release From Prison For The Third Time

The 42-year old is scheduled to be released from prison in 2024. Fans were excited last week when Cash Money CEO Birdman gave an update on his artist, B.G.’s prison sentence. According to Louisiana exec, the “Bling Bling” rapper was slated to be released early from his 14 year bid after being arrested in 2012 on a gun charge, as well as witness tampering and intimidation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
thecentersquare.com

Former Kentucky lawmaker sentenced in fraud case

(The Center Square) – A former Kentucky lawmaker who pleaded guilty to federal health care charges back in May was sentenced to 25 months in prison. Robert Goforth, 46, served as an Eastern Kentucky state representative before resigning in August 2021. He then cited “family and personal circumstances” for his decision. He was also facing spousal abuse charges in a state court.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS News

Federal judge blocks lethal injection for Alabama inmate who says he prefers execution by nitrogen

Montgomery, Ala. — - A federal judge on Monday blocked Alabama from executing an inmate who says the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative to lethal injection. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state from executing Alan Miller on Thursday by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia, an untested method Miller says he requested but Alabama isn't ready to use. Miller was sentenced to die after being convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace shooting.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, drug charges

The Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman at his home in Louisiana and of possessing several drugs.The 51-year-old performer whose given name is Michael Tyler is innocent of all charges, attorney Joel Pearce said after the arraignment in Ascension Parish court in Gonzales, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Baton Rouge.The charges include first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence.Pearce said he has not been able to get copies of the two indictments, but they were read aloud in court. Charges also include simple criminal damage...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Official Takes a Plea Deal in Brett Favre-Connected Welfare Embezzlement Scheme

The former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services pleaded guilty Thursday to misusing federal funds by steering finances away from programs intended to aid needy families and instead helping officials and associates line their own pockets. The charges against John Davis, 54, included theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud; as part of his plea deal he has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors in cases against other potential defendants. The scheme redirected $77 million away from welfare programs and allegedly drew in the likes of former Gov. Phil Bryant and NFL quarterback Brett Favre, who lobbied for a chunk to be funneled toward a volleyball stadium for the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played. Favre is not facing charges and has maintained he didn’t know where the money came from—but texts uncovered by Mississippi Free Press this month suggested otherwise. Davis faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in Feb. 2023.Read it at The New York Times
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

Manhattan DA offered accused rapist a 30-day jail sentence in a plea deal

Criminal justice reform is about ensuring people don’t go to jail for nonviolent drug offenses. Or for rape — it depends on which activist you ask, I guess. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is one of the activists concerned about rapists having it too hard, apparently. Bragg gave a sweetheart plea deal to Justin Washington, a man accused of raping a teenager. He was initially charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and forcible touching. A rape conviction could have landed Washington in prison for up to 25 years. In August, he instead pleaded down to second-degree coercion, which could have landed him in prison for a maximum sentence of 16 months to four years.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy