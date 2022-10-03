Read full article on original website
After Rejection by Federal Judge, Couple Reaches New Plea Deals in Nuclear Submarine Secrets Case
More than a month after a federal judge rejected their plea deals, a couple accused of trying to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign government has reached a new agreement with prosecutors. “Based upon Defendant’s statements and the Government proffer, the Court finds that the plea is freely and...
Court agrees to fast-track DOJ’s appeal in Trump special master case
A federal appeals court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track an appeal by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over the appointment of a special master to review thousands of pages of government records seized this summer from former President Trump’s Florida home. The one-page order by the U.S. Court of...
tvinsider.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
WLBT
Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Municipal Court judge has given a downtown Jackson hotel 72 hours to shut down. Friday, Judge Jeff Reynolds ordered Jiau Ping Zhui to close the Regency Hotel for various violations of Jackson city code. “Hotel occupants and guests expect and deserve that, when they...
Kentucky woman stole half a million dollars from her workplace, now she’s headed to prison
A Kentucky woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for wire fraud after transferring more than a half-million dollars from an employer’s account to herself, a federal prosecutor’s office said. Hachelle Alsip, 42, of Independence, worked for Victory Mortgage as a loan funding representative,...
14 missing children rescued, 8 people arrested in NOLA-area op
The U.S. Marshals Service says it has recovered fourteen missing and endangered children and arrested eight people as part of their Missing Child Unit’s Operation Summer Knights.
Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment
Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2003 case. The post Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Hollywood Gossip
Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentencing Postponed Due to Alleged Witness Deception
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley will need to wait a little bit longer to learn their legal fate. The USA Network stars, who were found guilty in June on a number of financial fraud charges, were scheduled to be sentenced on October 6. That date has now been pushed back,...
Popculture
Todd Chrisley Responds to Sentencing Delay in Fraud Trial: 'God Is Working Overtime'
Todd Chrisley is taking the recent news concerning his fraud conviction as a sign that fortunes will be reversed and innocence will return to his life. According to The Blast, the latest episode of Chrisley Confessions focused on the verdict, the trial, and who he and his wife Julie blame for the trouble.
Texas Parole Board Denies George Floyd Posthumous Pardon, Gives No Reason For It
A Texas parole board denied a posthumous pardon for George Floyd from a drug case almost a year after it unanimously recommended him for the pardon. CBS 58 reports the parole board did not cite a reason for denying Floyd’s pardon in a letter sent to the Harris County public defender working on behalf of Floyd’s surviving family members.
WISN
Missouri man who admitted murdering Wisconsin brothers, enters guilty plea to federal mail fraud
The Missouri man who last week admitted to killing and burning the bodies of two brothers from Wisconsin entered another plea Monday, this time to federal charges linked to the same case. Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder Friday in Cass County.
hotnewhiphop.com
B.G. Denied Compassionate Release From Prison For The Third Time
The 42-year old is scheduled to be released from prison in 2024. Fans were excited last week when Cash Money CEO Birdman gave an update on his artist, B.G.’s prison sentence. According to Louisiana exec, the “Bling Bling” rapper was slated to be released early from his 14 year bid after being arrested in 2012 on a gun charge, as well as witness tampering and intimidation.
WAAY-TV
Murderers accused of running phone scam on Home Depot from inside Alabama prison
A group of Alabama prison inmates has been indicted by a federal grand jury for running a phone scam out of prison. Their target: Home Depot. Those four inmates inside Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are accused of running what's called a skit. Authorities say they were so-called skit runners...
Mississippi Man Charged with Hate Crime for Allegedly Burning Cross to Intimidate Black Family
A 23-year-old Mississippi man accused of burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family who lived nearby has been charged with a federal hate crime. Axel Charles Cox was arraigned Friday after prosecutors obtained a warrant for him to be brought into court from state prison, where he’s serving eight years for drug and stolen property.
thecentersquare.com
Former Kentucky lawmaker sentenced in fraud case
(The Center Square) – A former Kentucky lawmaker who pleaded guilty to federal health care charges back in May was sentenced to 25 months in prison. Robert Goforth, 46, served as an Eastern Kentucky state representative before resigning in August 2021. He then cited “family and personal circumstances” for his decision. He was also facing spousal abuse charges in a state court.
Federal judge blocks lethal injection for Alabama inmate who says he prefers execution by nitrogen
Montgomery, Ala. — - A federal judge on Monday blocked Alabama from executing an inmate who says the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative to lethal injection. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state from executing Alan Miller on Thursday by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia, an untested method Miller says he requested but Alabama isn't ready to use. Miller was sentenced to die after being convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace shooting.
Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, drug charges
The Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman at his home in Louisiana and of possessing several drugs.The 51-year-old performer whose given name is Michael Tyler is innocent of all charges, attorney Joel Pearce said after the arraignment in Ascension Parish court in Gonzales, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Baton Rouge.The charges include first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence.Pearce said he has not been able to get copies of the two indictments, but they were read aloud in court. Charges also include simple criminal damage...
Staving Off Courtroom Chaos, Judge Rejects Oath Keeper’s Last-Ditch Request for Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Bench Trial
The judge overseeing the trial of members of the Oath Keepers facing seditious conspiracy charges addressed a handful of motions filed by defendants over the weekend, denying most of them in full and clearing the way for opening statements to begin. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta’s first order of business...
Ex-Official Takes a Plea Deal in Brett Favre-Connected Welfare Embezzlement Scheme
The former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services pleaded guilty Thursday to misusing federal funds by steering finances away from programs intended to aid needy families and instead helping officials and associates line their own pockets. The charges against John Davis, 54, included theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud; as part of his plea deal he has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors in cases against other potential defendants. The scheme redirected $77 million away from welfare programs and allegedly drew in the likes of former Gov. Phil Bryant and NFL quarterback Brett Favre, who lobbied for a chunk to be funneled toward a volleyball stadium for the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played. Favre is not facing charges and has maintained he didn’t know where the money came from—but texts uncovered by Mississippi Free Press this month suggested otherwise. Davis faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in Feb. 2023.Read it at The New York Times
Washington Examiner
Manhattan DA offered accused rapist a 30-day jail sentence in a plea deal
Criminal justice reform is about ensuring people don’t go to jail for nonviolent drug offenses. Or for rape — it depends on which activist you ask, I guess. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is one of the activists concerned about rapists having it too hard, apparently. Bragg gave a sweetheart plea deal to Justin Washington, a man accused of raping a teenager. He was initially charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and forcible touching. A rape conviction could have landed Washington in prison for up to 25 years. In August, he instead pleaded down to second-degree coercion, which could have landed him in prison for a maximum sentence of 16 months to four years.
