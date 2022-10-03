ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All candidates for Florida House of Representatives District 42 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
 3 days ago
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Florida House of Representatives District 42 — incumbent Anna Eskamani (D) and Bonnie Jackson (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Florida’s state legislature. Florida is one of 23 states with a Republican party trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Eskamani:

  1. “While Tallahassee politicians are focused on stealing women’s rights, silencing teachers and pushing culture wars, we’re fighting to help parents feed their families, seniors afford their medicine, small businesses create jobs and everyone have an affordable place to live.”
  2. “My parents worked seven days a week to pay the rent and keep food on the table. Today it’s even harder for families. I will always fight to deliver relief to Florida families and hold corrupt price gougers accountable.”
  3. “Whether it’s reproductive rights, environmental protection, public education, health care access, housing affordability, tax policy, public safety or equality — Anna is someone who solves problems, and focuses on everyday people.”

Jackson:

  • “Parents have the right to demand a quality education for their children taught in a safe environment. Our public schools have been transformed into pods for community organizing with a social justice agenda, instead of incubators of learning, critical thinking, and rewarding academic achievement.”
  • “Floridians have the right to demand that immigration laws are being enforced. If an individual enters our country without regard to ports of entry or existing law, then they are illegal aliens not ‘undocumented immigrants.’”
  • “Voters have lost confidence in our institutions of government, especially in the integrity of our elections. It is one of the primary benefits of citizenship, if not the primary benefit. A single illegal vote erases the legal vote cast by a citizen.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

