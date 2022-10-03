Read full article on original website
‘Run the dang ball!’: Richard Sherman triggered after Russell Wilson, Broncos’ endgame gaffe
Richard Sherman had flashbacks on Thursday night as he saw Russell Wilson throw a rather contentious interception in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts. It was an all too familiar play for the three-time All-Pro cornerback, and he wasn’t shy about letting his true feelings known after seeing the Broncos lose in OT, 12-9.
Geno Smith hosts kids at Seahawks games — and asks ‘you surprised?’ at his soaring start
The backup to Russell Wilson in Seattle the previous 3 years is now leading the NFL, outplaying Wilson, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers.
