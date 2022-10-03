All candidates for Florida House of Representatives District 2 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Florida House of Representatives District 2 — incumbent Alex Andrade (R) and Carollyn Taylor (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Florida’s state legislature. Florida is one of 23 states with a Republican party trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Andrade:

“I have fought alongside Gov. DeSantis to make Florida the freest state in the country.”

“I have brought more record funding home for our roads and our schools.”

“I consistently uphold my oath to the US and Florida Constitution.”

Taylor:

“Protecting our environment”

“Affordable and accessible healthcare”

“Legalizing and decriminalizing cannabis”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.