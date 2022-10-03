ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them

This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions could reunite with veteran receiver?

The Detroit Lions may be bringing in a veteran wideout for another hurrah. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Lions are visiting this week with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The 33-year-old Sanu played in Detroit during the 2020 season, appearing in seven total games for them. Sanu,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Aaron Glenn is not worried about being fired by Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions‘ defense has been horrific so far in 2022 and there are quite a few people who are pointing their fingers at defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. After losing to the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 48-45, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he would be looking at everything, from coaches to players as he tried to determine the best route to take moving forward.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
DETROIT, MI
Axios

Draymond Green apologizes for hitting Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors are reviewing an incident involving power forward Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice on Wednesday, ESPN reports. What's happening: Green and Poole reportedly engaged in an argument during practice — verbally sparring initially — which led to Green taking a swing and making contact with Poole, sources said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
On3.com

ESPN Insider: Candidate to watch at Nebraska

When Nebraska fired Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers became the first program on the market for a new head coach. Since then, four other Power Five programs have fired coaches, bringing the total to five. There are a lot of reasons for moving on from a coach this early in the season. One of those reasons is to begin your public search for the next head coach at your program early.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Pelicans Win Preseason Opener, Defeat Pistons 129-125

The Pelicans started the preseason on the right foot Tuesday night. New Orleans defeated the Chicago Bulls 129-125 in their first tune-up for the new campaign. Devonte Graham led the Pelicans with 21 points off the bench, while Zion Williamson added 13 in his first action since May of last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

