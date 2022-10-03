Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Related
Jameson Williams will not make debut with Detroit Lions for quite a while
When will Jameson Williams make his debut?Predicting when Jameson Williams will make his debut. After the Detroit Lions traded up and selected WR Jameson Williams in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams told reporters that he would be ready for training camp. Well, Williams had some pretty...
Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them
This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
Detroit Lions fire back at Twitter troll following ignorant comment
If you partake in social media, specifically Twitter, you are well aware that there are plenty of trolls who attempt to throw shade at everyone they can, including the Detroit Lions. In general, whoever runs the Twitter account for the Lions just ignores the trolls, as they should, but every...
Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lions could reunite with veteran receiver?
The Detroit Lions may be bringing in a veteran wideout for another hurrah. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Lions are visiting this week with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The 33-year-old Sanu played in Detroit during the 2020 season, appearing in seven total games for them. Sanu,...
Aaron Glenn is not worried about being fired by Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions‘ defense has been horrific so far in 2022 and there are quite a few people who are pointing their fingers at defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. After losing to the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 48-45, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he would be looking at everything, from coaches to players as he tried to determine the best route to take moving forward.
Yardbarker
Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
Draymond Green apologizes for hitting Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors are reviewing an incident involving power forward Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice on Wednesday, ESPN reports. What's happening: Green and Poole reportedly engaged in an argument during practice — verbally sparring initially — which led to Green taking a swing and making contact with Poole, sources said.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN Insider: Candidate to watch at Nebraska
When Nebraska fired Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers became the first program on the market for a new head coach. Since then, four other Power Five programs have fired coaches, bringing the total to five. There are a lot of reasons for moving on from a coach this early in the season. One of those reasons is to begin your public search for the next head coach at your program early.
iheart.com
Pelicans Win Preseason Opener, Defeat Pistons 129-125
The Pelicans started the preseason on the right foot Tuesday night. New Orleans defeated the Chicago Bulls 129-125 in their first tune-up for the new campaign. Devonte Graham led the Pelicans with 21 points off the bench, while Zion Williamson added 13 in his first action since May of last year.
Comments / 0