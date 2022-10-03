Read full article on original website
How Would an Electric Car Handle in a Minnesota Winter?
Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
Crews respond to multiple garage fires in south Minneapolis Thursday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to multiple burning garages within a few miles of each other Thursday morning.The first incident happened around 5:50 a.m. on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South. Firefighters found a small fire on the outside of the garage and extinguished it before it spread.About 3 miles away and 15 minutes later, crews found a small fire inside a garage on the 3600 block of Bryant Avenue South. That fire was also extinguished with no injuries.Around 6:45 a.m., a caller reported a garbage can fire had spread to a garage on the 4500 block of Snelling Avenue. That's about 5 miles from the previous fire. Crews put out that fire.The last reported fire occurred around 7:10 a.m., just down the block on Snelling. That garage was fully engulfed, but crews managed to extinguish it.All of the fires are being investigated, and the fire department called in police to assist due to the close proximity of the fires in both time and distance.
NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash backs up I-494 WB in south metro
EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
Popular Apple Valley ice arena could be replaced
Apple Valley officials are asking residents to weigh in on a concept plan that proposes to transform the city's longstanding ice arena into a new indoor recreational facility – without the rink. The concept plan for the Hayes Park Ice Arena is one of many being considered as part...
New Ulm launches first city bus service; free rides through 2022
Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. CADA is asking community members to join them in a Night of Remembrance and Empowerment. Voter registration drive, film screening next week at Minnesota State Mankato. Updated:...
Fall leaf collection begins Thursday for North Mankato residents
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall is here, leaves are falling, and the city of North Mankato is preparing for some fall cleaning. Starting Thursday, residents will be able to rake leaves onto the boulevard to be collected by the city. The program is free for North Mankato residents. City...
