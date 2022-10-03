Read full article on original website
Cardinal Mooney honors 1982 state championship team
Cardinal Mooney High School celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1982 Division II Football state championship at a recent home game.
Canfield standout picks new school after decommitting from Ohio State
Canfield baseball standout A.J. Havrilla has announced that he will continue his career in the college ranks at Marshall.
20 Federal Place eatery finds new home in Hubbard
After receiving some difficult news that they would have to pack up and move, a downtown Youngstown business has found a new home.
It’s National Pierogi Day in the Valley!
You can celebrate the 8th Annual National Pierogi Day-Youngstown at Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue.
WOUB
Andrew DiPaolo is living his childhood dream thanks to Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Andrew DiPaolo was a young boy, he dreamed of being a TV meteorologist in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. It was a dream he was able to achieve because he decided to go to college at Ohio University and work at WOUB Public Media. “I...
cleveland19.com
Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
27 First News
Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59. Courtney was born...
WFMJ.com
Hubbard teacher, Mooney grad killed in car crash
Two Valley schools are in mourning Monday after learning of a fatal car crash over the weekend that involved a member of the teaching staff, and another from a coaching staff. Hubbard High School math teacher 31-year-old Jillian Marian was killed in a vehicle crash. Marian was killed after the...
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
Community mourns after young brothers killed in Ohio crash
A family, a neighborhood and a school community are grieving after two brothers, 10 and 13 years old, were killed in a car crash.
$3M plaza coming to Boardman
The $3 million construction of a new plaza in Boardman will begin soon.
theccmonline.com
Madilynn Baker reigns as CHS homecoming queen
Carrollton senior Madilynn Baker was crowned 2022 fall homecoming queen during a ceremony prior to the Carrollton vs Alliance football game Friday night. Baker, the daughter of Brent and Shannon Baker of Carrollton and the late Jennifer Baker, is active in numerous school and community activities. At CHS, she is...
$1 or less liquor in ‘liquordation’ sale in Warren
Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) will be holding four “Liquordation” events around Ohio, including in Warren.
An inside look at the new Hot Dog Shoppe in Boardman
The new Hot Dog Shoppe in Boardman is open. It's serving food Friday and Saturday for customers who pre-register on its website.
whbc.com
Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage
RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
House destroyed by fire in Youngstown
No one was injured early Thursday after a vacant house burned to the ground on the North Side.
Why the South Side? WKBN looks at why that part of Youngstown has highest crime rate
To try and answer this question, WKBN has talked to people in law enforcement, social services, academia and folks who either have lived or live now on the South Side in addition to studying data on unemployment, poverty, population and housing.
Woman dies following crash in Youngstown
Police say a woman died at about 2 a.m. Saturday following a one-car accident in the 300 block of Lansdowne Boulevard.
‘We’re done’: City of Youngstown wants Chill-Can land back
Now that a magistrate has ruled that the Joseph Company -- owner of the Chill-Can plant -- has breached its contract and owes the city $1.5 million, will the next step be to get companies into the buildings to use them?
Vehicle crashes into, gets stuck on guy-line in Boardman
The vehicle was stuck in front of First National Bank on Tippecanoe Road in Boardman.
