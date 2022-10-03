ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

cleveland19.com

Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
27 First News

Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59. Courtney was born...
WFMJ.com

Hubbard teacher, Mooney grad killed in car crash

Two Valley schools are in mourning Monday after learning of a fatal car crash over the weekend that involved a member of the teaching staff, and another from a coaching staff. Hubbard High School math teacher 31-year-old Jillian Marian was killed in a vehicle crash. Marian was killed after the...
theccmonline.com

Madilynn Baker reigns as CHS homecoming queen

Carrollton senior Madilynn Baker was crowned 2022 fall homecoming queen during a ceremony prior to the Carrollton vs Alliance football game Friday night. Baker, the daughter of Brent and Shannon Baker of Carrollton and the late Jennifer Baker, is active in numerous school and community activities. At CHS, she is...
whbc.com

Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage

RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
