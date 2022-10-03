Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 7-9
COLORADO, USA — The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest and pumpkin, fall and harvest celebrations. Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.
The 25 Best Beers Brewed In Colorado According to BeerAdvocate
We take our beer very seriously in Colorado. The state has made something of a name for itself when it comes to craft beers. Which brewery makes the best?. The website BeerAdvocate put together a list of the best beers brewed in Colorado. Here's a look at the top 25.
travellemming.com
19 Best Lakes in Colorado for 2022 (By a Local!)
I’m a Denver local who loves exploring the great outdoors, and in this guide, I go over the best lakes in Colorado. These include popular and lesser-known destinations, plus one of my family’s favorite mountain getaways. From large reservoirs to small alpine lakes, these scenic areas offer countless...
Let’s Eat: Competitive Eater Coming to Loveland, Longmont and Greeley
You may not have heard of her, but she's bringing her crazy eating abilities to Northern Colorado. You may want to clear your calendar to attend one of these stops. She's famous for having eaten the entire menu at Panda Express, and she's doing a tour of Colorado that includes stops around the Fort Collins area. Who's in?
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
These 5 Colorado counties rank the lowest in overall 'well-being'
A company called Share Care publishes an annual report on community well-being in different places around the country. While Colorado did well compared to other states around the nation, a county-by-county breakdown reveals where 'well-being' is the highest and where it is the lowest across the Centennial State. In order...
This Colorado town ranks as one of best fall vacation getaways
If you are looking for a fall getaway in Colorado, look no further. A town in our state was just named as being one of the best places for a fall getaway.
Tour a Beachfront Property you Could Own in Colorado
When you think of beachfront property, one of the last places you think of is Colorado. However, despite being a landlocked state, Colorado is full of bodies of water such as rivers, streams, and lakes. One of the most beautiful parts of Colorado as far as ski resorts go is...
A triple-dip La Niña winter: what it means for Colorado
For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is set to take hold of Colorado this winter.
Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall
According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
This Bounce House Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?
Colorado is home to many amazing family fun activities, but have you ever been to this awesome inflatable bounce house paradise? Kids and families absolutely love it. I grew up in different suburbs of Denver and my dad would always take my younger brother and me out on adventures all over the city looking for fun. Amazing, that even on a budget, we always managed to find cool stuff to do. I don't think we found any cool inflatable places though...In fact, I think the most experience I had with inflatables was at the skating rink I grew up going to. They had this huge jumpy castle called the "Moonwalk" that they'd set up from time to time, but that has nothing on this bouncy house heaven I'm talking about.
Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?
A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
22 Unwritten Colorado Rules That All Centennial Staters Know
We have rules in Colorado. They're not necessarily on the books, but they do exist. These are 22 unwritten rules every Coloradoan knows by heart. Most of these fall well within the realm of obvious. Some, as well known as they are, can sometimes slip under the radar. Just so we're all on the same page, here's a quick refresher.
Nom Nom: Which Restaurant Has the Best Nachos in Colorado?
Here's a pro tip for you. Anytime you make tacos at home, make a little extra filling and whatever your family doesn't eat, mix it all together in a bag and toss it in the fridge overnight. I'll toss whatever chicken, beef or pork I have left with a bit of whatever fresh salsa I make to go with it and let it all ooze together overnight in a Ziplock bag... then... the next day? Heat it up and pour it all on top of some tortilla chips. Add some cheese. Toss it under the broiler for a couple minutes and bam, restaurant quality nachos.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Colo. destination named No. 2 best small city by Condé Nast
Enthusiasm for travel has never been higher – that’s according to Condé Nast Traveler, which this week published its 35th annual reader choice awards recognizing destination-worthy hotels, airlines and cities across the globe. About a quarter of a million readers responded to this year’s survey, the magazine...
UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies
One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
