All candidates for Seminole County School Board District 5 in Florida complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Seminole County School Board District 5 — Dana Fernandez and Autumn Garick — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

The Seminole County Public Schools school board consists of five members elected to four-year terms. Members are elected at large.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Fernandez:

“I would like to see the politics out of our schools. It is essential that we restore the power where it belongs, back to the parents. I will do everything in my power to make sure that happens. I also believe very strongly that the students have been negatively impacted by the school closures and mandates.”

Garick:

“As an involved parent of three who attended elementary, middle and high school in Seminole County I have always been passionate about providing the very best education opportunities not just for my own children, but for every student, every school. This means knowing the issues, the schools and building relationships in the system and community.”

