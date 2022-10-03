Read full article on original website
Related
inlander.com
Candle in the Woods immerses guests in a welcoming, gourmet taste of the Inland Northwest
From the moment you step in the door at Candle in the Woods, you're made to feel right at home as someone hands you a drink — in my case, sommelier Noelle Loparco holds out a glass of sangria — and tells you to go mingle with the other guests "out back."
Amazon looking to hire 700 positions in Spokane ahead of holiday season
SPOKANE, Wash. – Amazon is looking to hire more than 700 people in the greater Spokane area ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The tech giant is hoping to hire 150,000 new workers nationwide and 3,500 across Washington state. The job openings include full-time, seasonal and part-time positions. Those who accept holiday positions will be offered sign-on bonuses, which...
Lake City Comicon returns for its 5th year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Stars from "Star Wars," a "Friday the 13th" Jason Voorhees, local artists and a world of pop culture fandom await those who attend the fifth annual Lake City Comicon at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds on Saturday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We're...
10 Reasons Why Coeur d’Alene’s Comicon is a Great Saturday
Lake City ComiCon returns to Coeur d'Alene Saturday from 10am to 4pm at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Early bird admission is $12, with tickets available online. Otherwise, it's $8 at the gate. Very affordable, either way. Lake City Comicon is a family-friendly, community minded event (as you'll discover below) with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
inlander.com
I Saw You
NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
‘We are human too’: People living in Camp Hope bring us inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — Elected leaders continue to argue over what to do about the growing homeless camp off of I-90. On Thursday, the community went to Camp Hope to hear from people living and working there about their hopes for the future. Some people staying at Camp Hope joined the panel discussion to share their stories. A common theme emerged:...
KHQ Right Now
Iron Maiden rocked fans with high-energy show at the Spokane Arena
SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the biggest acts in heavy metal delighted a near-capacity crowd in the Spokane Arena Friday evening. After Trivium warmed up the audience, a recording of UFO's "Doctor Doctor" was used to build anticipation, leading into Iron Maiden's "Senjutsu" opener. The first half of the performance...
RELATED PEOPLE
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
KXLY
Smoke may not be the only impact of these warm fall temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer 2022 was one of the hottest in the history of the Inland Northwest, and so far this fall season is trying to top it. No, it’s not going to be 100° or anything like that this October, but the difference between temperatures so far this month and the seasonal average is just as big as any heat wave we’ve had in recent years. High temperatures on Tuesday hit 80° in Spokane. The average high is 65°. Our current forecasts call for 60s and 70s next week while the average high is only in the upper 50s starting next Thursday.
Coeur d'Alene Press
You can bank on it
COEUR d’ALENE - As a small business loan specialist with Mountain West Bank, Krystal Vigoa often pours over paperwork. Wednesday morning, she was pouring concrete as a volunteer with the bank’s 13th annual Day of Caring campaign. “We love to be able to help small businesses,” Vigoa said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Woman accused of shaking baby appears in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman accused of shaking and suffocating a baby faced a judge today. She opened up to a judge on what happened, and KHQ's Tana Kelly share's more on how Vanessa Behan can help.
Toxic blue-green algae found in Newman Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — You’ll want to avoid swimming in Newman Lake for a while. The Spokane Regional Health District recently issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake after test results showed potentially toxic levels of blue-green algae in the water. Spokane County and the SRHD advises that people stay away from Newman Lake and avoid using it. At this...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pride flags ripped from a Cheney woman’s home for the fourth time, thieves not caught
CHENEY, Wash. – Not once, not twice, not even three times, Rebecca Long’s pride flags have been stolen from her home four times since Memorial Day. “I think there’s more good in this world than there are these three hateful guys,” Homeowner Rebecca Long said. Each...
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spokane community members gather at I-90 homeless encampment to see improvements
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 150 people living at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street have moved out and are no longer staying there. The Spokane Homeless Coalition invited community members into the encampment on Thursday morning to see how the new fencing is making the camp safer. The coalition also wanted to to speak with community members about how much progress is being made to get people into better housing options.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
Person in critical condition after being hit by truck on North Nevada Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person is in critical condition at the hospital after being hit by a truck on North Nevada Street. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), North Nevada is shut down between Magnesium Road and Jay Avenue. No other details of the incident have been released...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0