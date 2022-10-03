ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Amazon looking to hire 700 positions in Spokane ahead of holiday season

SPOKANE, Wash. – Amazon is looking to hire more than 700 people in the greater Spokane area ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.  The tech giant is hoping to hire 150,000 new workers nationwide and 3,500 across Washington state.  The job openings include full-time, seasonal and part-time positions. Those who accept holiday positions will be offered sign-on bonuses, which...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Lake City Comicon returns for its 5th year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Stars from "Star Wars," a "Friday the 13th" Jason Voorhees, local artists and a world of pop culture fandom await those who attend the fifth annual Lake City Comicon at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds on Saturday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We're...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
97 Rock

10 Reasons Why Coeur d’Alene’s Comicon is a Great Saturday

Lake City ComiCon returns to Coeur d'Alene Saturday from 10am to 4pm at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Early bird admission is $12, with tickets available online. Otherwise, it's $8 at the gate. Very affordable, either way. Lake City Comicon is a family-friendly, community minded event (as you'll discover below) with...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Spokane, WA
Food & Drinks
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Restaurants
KREM2

Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Iron Maiden rocked fans with high-energy show at the Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the biggest acts in heavy metal delighted a near-capacity crowd in the Spokane Arena Friday evening. After Trivium warmed up the audience, a recording of UFO's "Doctor Doctor" was used to build anticipation, leading into Iron Maiden's "Senjutsu" opener. The first half of the performance...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Elvis Presley
KXLY

Smoke may not be the only impact of these warm fall temperatures

SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer 2022 was one of the hottest in the history of the Inland Northwest, and so far this fall season is trying to top it. No, it’s not going to be 100° or anything like that this October, but the difference between temperatures so far this month and the seasonal average is just as big as any heat wave we’ve had in recent years. High temperatures on Tuesday hit 80° in Spokane. The average high is 65°. Our current forecasts call for 60s and 70s next week while the average high is only in the upper 50s starting next Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

You can bank on it

COEUR d’ALENE - As a small business loan specialist with Mountain West Bank, Krystal Vigoa often pours over paperwork. Wednesday morning, she was pouring concrete as a volunteer with the bank’s 13th annual Day of Caring campaign. “We love to be able to help small businesses,” Vigoa said...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Junk Food#Food Drink#Ne Maverick#Favorite Food#American#The Colorado Mine Company
KHQ Right Now

Woman accused of shaking baby appears in court

SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman accused of shaking and suffocating a baby faced a judge today. She opened up to a judge on what happened, and KHQ's Tana Kelly share's more on how Vanessa Behan can help.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Toxic blue-green algae found in Newman Lake

SPOKANE, Wash. — You’ll want to avoid swimming in Newman Lake for a while. The Spokane Regional Health District recently issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake after test results showed potentially toxic levels of blue-green algae in the water. Spokane County and the SRHD advises that people stay away from Newman Lake and avoid using it. At this...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KREM2

Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KREM2

Spokane community members gather at I-90 homeless encampment to see improvements

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 150 people living at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street have moved out and are no longer staying there. The Spokane Homeless Coalition invited community members into the encampment on Thursday morning to see how the new fencing is making the camp safer. The coalition also wanted to to speak with community members about how much progress is being made to get people into better housing options.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy