This time loop RPG channels Undertale and Omori in strategic combat

If you like games like Undertale and Omori, retro RPGs with turn-based combat, punny protagonists, or rock-paper-scissors, there's a new indie to add to your radar.

In Stars and Time is a retro-inspired RPG with a turn-based combat system based around the classic schoolyard hand game. Yes, you literally "cast" rock, paper, and scissors to attack and counter your enemy, but it's structured around a conventional party-based RPG combat formula with stat bars, offensive and defensive effects, seemingly random misses, and so on. Despite what might seem like a limited move set, the combat system actually looks clever and fairly robust.

The story centers around Siffrin, the perpetually stressed "punmaster protagonist" and the only one in their family aware of the fact that they're all stuck in a time loop that forces them to relive, and hopefully fix, their mistakes. Your universe resets every two days, putting you back where you started and giving you another chance to break the cycle and save the world from a tyrannical king.

Borrowing conservatively from the roguelike genre, the playable character becomes better equipped to tackle puzzles and advance through dialogue with each loop. You can equip memories you've collected as armor, pray to the "Change God" to boost your team's stats, and ultimately challenge enemies to games of rock paper scissors with increasing odds of winning.

In Stars and Time launches on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2023, but you can play the free demo via Steam right now.

