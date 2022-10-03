ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Potholes on the road to electric cars

The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
POLITICS
The Hill

To save the climate, the Inflation Reduction Act is just the start

I understand why the Biden-Harris administration has taken to celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on national and international stages. The bill appropriates an unprecedented $369 billion dollars toward decarbonizing our energy supply, making our modes of energy consumption more efficient, and, to a lesser extent, sucking planet-warming gases out of our atmosphere. The bill provides an overwhelming temptation to consider the climate crisis averted.
BUSINESS
The Atlantic

The Climate Economy Is About to Explode

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Bothell, WA
Business
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Government
City
Bothell, WA
The Hill

DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy

The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
POTUS
Reuters

New York state to adopt California 2035 EV rules

Sept 29 (Reuters) - New York state plans to adopt California's rules approved in August that would require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday.
The Associated Press

iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzan Delbene
rigzone.com

REPowerEU, Inflation Reduction Act To Give Hydrogen A Boost

Hydrogen is central to achieving net zero. This is particularly true in the most hard-to-decarbonize sectors, Wood Mackenzie said. Hydrogen is central to achieving net zero. This is particularly true in the most hard-to-decarbonize sectors, where replacements for fossil fuels are few and far between, Wood Mackenzie said. Wood Mackenzie...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Deadline

U.S. Economy Added 263,000 Jobs In September, Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.5%

Employers added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, in line with expectations that job growth would slow during the month. Still, the pace of hiring was slightly higher than predictions. The biggest job gains were in leisure, hospitality and health care, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. To tame inflation, the Federal Reserve has been trying to slow the economy by raising interest rates, moves that risk sending the U.S. into a recession. Average hourly earnings in the private, nonfarm sector rose by 10 cents, or 0.3%, to $32.36. Employment in movies and recording industries rose...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Energy Efficiency#Greenhouse Gas#Renewable Energy#Climate#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
msn.com

Manx winter energy bill handouts to cost £5.7m

Thousands of people on low-income benefits will start to receive £300 payments from the Manx government next week to pay their energy bills. Those on child benefit will also get up to £400, with both handouts to be repeated in December. Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said the £5.7m...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
altenergymag.com

ASES SOLAR 2023 52nd National Solar Conference Call for Participation is OPEN

ASES invites you to submit a proposal to present at next year's conference around the theme "Transforming the Energy Landscape for All." Submissions will be accepted until January 6, 2023. The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) supports the global initiative that a world equitably transformed to 100% renewable energy is...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy