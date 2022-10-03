Read full article on original website
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
POLITICO
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
To save the climate, the Inflation Reduction Act is just the start
I understand why the Biden-Harris administration has taken to celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on national and international stages. The bill appropriates an unprecedented $369 billion dollars toward decarbonizing our energy supply, making our modes of energy consumption more efficient, and, to a lesser extent, sucking planet-warming gases out of our atmosphere. The bill provides an overwhelming temptation to consider the climate crisis averted.
The Climate Economy Is About to Explode
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
New York state to adopt California 2035 EV rules
Sept 29 (Reuters) - New York state plans to adopt California's rules approved in August that would require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday.
Western governors sign agreement to tackle climate crisis and transition to clean energy
A coalition of West Coast states and British Columbia have pledged to work together as a region to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean energy.
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
rigzone.com
REPowerEU, Inflation Reduction Act To Give Hydrogen A Boost
Hydrogen is central to achieving net zero. This is particularly true in the most hard-to-decarbonize sectors, Wood Mackenzie said. Hydrogen is central to achieving net zero. This is particularly true in the most hard-to-decarbonize sectors, where replacements for fossil fuels are few and far between, Wood Mackenzie said. Wood Mackenzie...
How to save money with new clean energy tax credits
Buying an electric car saves on gas, and using energy-efficient appliances saves as well, but soon millions of Americans will be able to take advantage of extra savings while going green.
U.S. Economy Added 263,000 Jobs In September, Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.5%
Employers added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, in line with expectations that job growth would slow during the month. Still, the pace of hiring was slightly higher than predictions. The biggest job gains were in leisure, hospitality and health care, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. To tame inflation, the Federal Reserve has been trying to slow the economy by raising interest rates, moves that risk sending the U.S. into a recession. Average hourly earnings in the private, nonfarm sector rose by 10 cents, or 0.3%, to $32.36. Employment in movies and recording industries rose...
US employers added 263,000 new jobs in September as ‘cracks’ appear in labor market
Jobs market growth has remained robust despite rising interest rates and fears of a recession, but how long it can maintain trajectory is unknown
US hiring stayed solid in September as employers add 263,000
WASHINGTON — (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added a solid 263,000 jobs — a dose of encouraging news that may mean the Federal Reserve’s drive to cool the job market and ease inflation is starting to make progress. Friday’s...
US Adds 263,000 Jobs In September As Labor Market Tightens: How Will The Fed Respond?
The U.S. economy added jobs in September, exceeding economist estimates. The jobs numbers suggest the Federal Reserve can continue to aggressively raise interest rates. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday morning after the Labor Department reported soft U.S. jobs market numbers from September. What Happened: The...
New York is the latest state to ban sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035
New York is the latest state to push for a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. New York joins Massachusetts and Washington state in following the plans of California, which on August 25 passed the nation’s first measure banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.
US job growth slows again in September with just 263,000 positions added
The Labor Department's September jobs report provided a key snapshot of the labor market's health amid growing fears that the U.S. is headed for a recession.
msn.com
Manx winter energy bill handouts to cost £5.7m
Thousands of people on low-income benefits will start to receive £300 payments from the Manx government next week to pay their energy bills. Those on child benefit will also get up to £400, with both handouts to be repeated in December. Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said the £5.7m...
US generates three times as much renewable energy as it did 10 years ago
Last year the U.S. produced three times as much renewable electricity from solar and wind sources than it did a around decade before, according to research released Thursday by Environment America Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group.
Jobs growth slowed in September as economy cooled, interest rates rose. Unemployment fell to 3.5%
U.S. employers added jobs in September as the economy slowed and the Fed continued to hike interest rates. Unemployment fell to 3.5%.
altenergymag.com
ASES SOLAR 2023 52nd National Solar Conference Call for Participation is OPEN
ASES invites you to submit a proposal to present at next year's conference around the theme "Transforming the Energy Landscape for All." Submissions will be accepted until January 6, 2023. The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) supports the global initiative that a world equitably transformed to 100% renewable energy is...
