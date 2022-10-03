GOP senator tells voters that want to defund the police to 'call a crackhead'

Read full article on original website
203 Republicans try to vote down bill to make it harder to overthrow election
All but 11 Republicans voted down a measure in the House of Representatives to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure that the presidential election results cannot be overthrown. Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming co-sponsored the legislation with Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren. Both members sit on the House...
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Kamala Harris says she 'cannot wait to cast the deciding vote to break the filibuster on voting rights and reproductive rights'
"In our first year in office ... I actually broke John Adams's record of casting the most tiebreaking votes in a single term," Harris said.
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power
Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
Texas Democrat running against GOP's Mayra Flores says she 'stole that last election'
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) slammed his Republican challenger in the midterm elections, claiming out-of-state GOP donors and organizations are pouring money into her campaign as a way to “steal” the election. Gonzalez, who is running for reelection for the House in Texas, urged Democratic voters to cast their...
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Democrats are concerned that their party’s strategy to back Trump GOP candidates ahead of the midterms could have "serious consequences" and cause backlash, according to a new CNN piece. Focusing on the Michigan’s battleground 3rd congressional district, CNN writers Eric Bradner, Omar Jimenez, and Donald Judd reported that Democratic-leaning...
Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters
An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
deseret.com
GOP could have a winner in the New York governor’s race
Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin appears to have a fighting chance to take the lead in New York’s gubernatorial race, according to some polls. Zeldin is facing Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November. A poll conducted last month by the Trafalgar Group, an independent polling firm, shows Hochul with slightly...
In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.
Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
Washington Examiner
Justice Department scores win against Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case on special master appeal
An appeals court has granted the Justice Department’s request to speed up its appeal of the appointment of the special master examining the documents obtained during the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump opposed the DOJ’s efforts to expedite its circuit court appeal, with the...
Democrats think GOP governors may torpedo Republicans with immigrant moves
Democrats say GOP governors sending migrants to liberal cities in blue states are making a political mistake, potentially turning the issue of immigration and the border into a loser for Republicans. They say sending plane- and busloads of men, women and children to unfamiliar cities with the promise of jobs...
Washington Examiner
Latinos say Democrats care more about them and work harder to earn their vote: Poll
Latino adults in the United States overwhelmingly believe the Democratic Party cares more about them and works harder to earn their support in elections than the Republican Party, according to a poll released Thursday. The nonpartisan Pew Research Center in Washington found that 71% of Latinos polled in early August...
Fox News Power Rankings: Democrats build momentum, but GOP still has the advantage
The House is in play for the first time this cycle as Democrats continue to build momentum, but the GOP remains the favorite to take control. This edition of the Fox News Power Rankings looks at shifts toward Democrats in nine battleground House races and two key Senate races. Meanwhile, the GOP makes gains in the Georgia and Oregon governor races.
Majority of voters in poll support making it harder for politicians to override election results
A majority of Americans in a new poll support the idea of making it harder for politicians to override general election results. The Politico-Morning Consult poll published Wednesday found that 52 percent of respondents said it should be harder for lawmakers to override presidential election results, while 26 percent opposed the idea.
Washington Examiner
'Call a crackhead': Sen. John Kennedy has apt advice for police defunders
This ad from Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) speaks for itself. He's not in a close race or anything. But the former Democrat and state treasurer of Louisiana has a great point for those ideologically opposed to policing. Louisiana has long been Exhibit A when it comes to murder and violent...
Echoing Trump, These Republicans Won’t Promise to Accept 2022 Results
WASHINGTON — Nearly two years after President Donald Trump refused to accept his defeat in the 2020 election, some of his most loyal Republican acolytes might follow in his footsteps.
Democrats warn of massive GOP turnout in November
Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News’' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free...
Almost 9 in 10 Republicans approve of GOP governors sending migrants to Democratic areas: poll
Nearly 9 in 10 Republicans said they approve of the efforts by some GOP governors to send migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to Democratic-led cities elsewhere, according to CBS News’s Battleground Tracker released Monday. The poll found that 87 percent of likely Republican voters approved of the...
