ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

Janice Smith
3d ago

They were not tricked! They were told where they were going each time they got on. This is the Democrats tale!!! The Democrats want the Republicians to do what a DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT WILL NOT DO!!!!!!!!

Reply(2)
3
Related
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Government
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Gotham Gazette

Fires, Storms, Covid, and Asylum-Seekers: Emergency Spending and the New York City Budget

Earlier this year, Mayor Eric Adams pleaded with the federal government for $500 million in emergency funding to address the “humanitarian crisis” of thousands of migrant asylum seekers who have arrived in New York City in the last few months. But despite the clear health and safety risk to thousands of people, who have the right to shelter under New York law, the crisis is not the type of emergency – like the COVID-19 pandemic or Hurricane Sandy, for instance – that would easily qualify for federal emergency funds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Legal Aid#Public Housing#Venezuelan#American Red Cross#Latin American#Florida Govs
Legislative Gazette

NYC congestion pricing becomes a strategic campaign issue for Republican candidates

Republican lawmakers are making sure a controversial New York City congestion pricing plan remains a hot-button political issue as the general election approaches. Gov. Kathy Hochul has maintained she intends to push forward with a plan to charge as much as $23 to drive into New York City, depending on the destination, and the day and time of the trip. The lowest fee would be $9 under the proposed system. A public comment period on the controversial plan ended on September 14.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rite Aid considering locking up all items in NYC due to shoplifting

NEW YORK - Rite Aid says shoplifting has gotten so bad in New York City that the company is considering putting everything into locked displays. The company recently reported $5 million in additional losses in the past 3 months due to what is referred to as "shrink" in the retail industry. That's another word for stolen items.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS New York

Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed

NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Uptick in assaults in NYC, including shocking attacks caught on video

NEW YORK - The shocking crimes in New York City just don't seem to stop. A homeless man chased down and viciously beat a woman in a subway station in Queens. Another man fatally slashed a rider on a subway in Brooklyn. A man who is believed to be mentally ill stabbed to death FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling on a street. And women dressed in green costumes launched a wild brawl on a Times Square subway train, robbing and beating two young women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Amazon suspends at least 50 Staten Island workers after protest

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy