Janice Smith
3d ago
They were not tricked! They were told where they were going each time they got on. This is the Democrats tale!!! The Democrats want the Republicians to do what a DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT WILL NOT DO!!!!!!!!
Property destroyed, people separated from services, no reduction in street homelessness: Adams' sweeps 6 months in
Seamus is one of 1,442 people who have been displaced by over 2,400 homeless encampment sweeps that have taken place over the last six months, according to data from Mayor Eric Adams’ Office.
Hochul says she had no role in New York’s $637M deal with campaign donor
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said that before her staff authorized $637 million in payments to a major campaign donor, she was never asked to give final approval to the taxpayer-funded deal for Covid-19 tests. Hochul described her arms-length involvement in the deal when questioned about the matter...
Eyewitness News special: Seeking Asylum in New York City
In an Eyewitness News Special: Seeking Asylum in New York City, we take a closer look at the increasing number of asylum seekers, the massive challenge to find shelter for everyone, the greatest needs they face right now and how you can help.
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
vidanewspaper.com
Jewish Gun Owners Sue New York Over Firearm Ban In Places Of Worship
New York government officials are being sued in the Southern District Court of New York by a group of Jewish gun owners who claim that the state’s new gun control law infringes on their rights by forbidding them to carry a firearm in their place of worship. Plaintiffs Steven...
Adams migrant ‘tent city’ relocation fails to quell safety and accessibility concerns
Aerial view of the Triborough Bridge on Randall's Island, where Mayor Eric Adams plans to open a 500-person temporary shelter for asylum seekers Mayor Eric Adams' plan to move a temporary shelter for migrants from Orchard Beach to Randall's Island is raising concerns among elected officials and advocates. [ more › ]
A red New York is a real possibility
Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
Bruckner Rezoning Poised to Pass After Councilmember’s Change of Heart
The Council’s Land Use Committee voted 10-0 to approve a residential rezoning along a strip of Bruckner Boulevard in Throggs Neck after Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez said she backed the plan, following months of opposition. The City Council is poised to approve a plan to add 349 new apartments...
Gotham Gazette
Fires, Storms, Covid, and Asylum-Seekers: Emergency Spending and the New York City Budget
Earlier this year, Mayor Eric Adams pleaded with the federal government for $500 million in emergency funding to address the “humanitarian crisis” of thousands of migrant asylum seekers who have arrived in New York City in the last few months. But despite the clear health and safety risk to thousands of people, who have the right to shelter under New York law, the crisis is not the type of emergency – like the COVID-19 pandemic or Hurricane Sandy, for instance – that would easily qualify for federal emergency funds.
Washington Examiner
Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
nychealthandhospitals.org
South Brooklyn Community Celebrates Future Opening of New Hospital Named After Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ginsburg Family Helps Unveil Bronze Statue of Former US Supreme Court Justice. Built with $923 million from FEMA after Superstorm Sandy damage to Coney Island Hospital, the new hospital is designed to withstand a major storm, features flood-resilient elevated Emergency Department. First new public hospital in New York City in...
NYC Issues Thousands of Federal Housing Vouchers, But Finding an Apartment Remains Tough
Just 19.4 percent of the 7,788 federal Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHV) issued to New York City by the Biden Administration in May 2021 have been used to secure an apartment, according to city data. That’s compared to a national rate of 48.7 percent. Seventeen months after New York City...
Legislative Gazette
NYC congestion pricing becomes a strategic campaign issue for Republican candidates
Republican lawmakers are making sure a controversial New York City congestion pricing plan remains a hot-button political issue as the general election approaches. Gov. Kathy Hochul has maintained she intends to push forward with a plan to charge as much as $23 to drive into New York City, depending on the destination, and the day and time of the trip. The lowest fee would be $9 under the proposed system. A public comment period on the controversial plan ended on September 14.
fox5ny.com
Rite Aid considering locking up all items in NYC due to shoplifting
NEW YORK - Rite Aid says shoplifting has gotten so bad in New York City that the company is considering putting everything into locked displays. The company recently reported $5 million in additional losses in the past 3 months due to what is referred to as "shrink" in the retail industry. That's another word for stolen items.
Staten Island City Council district shifts into Brooklyn as new maps head to next step
CITY HALL — A Staten Island City Council district looks to be picking up part of southern Brooklyn after a redistricting commission voted to move their new maps on to the next step Thursday. Michael Schnall, the lone Staten Islander on the New York City Districting Commission, represented the...
Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed
NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
Commercial Observer
Bronx Housing Development Backed by Adams Passes Council Committee Hurdle
A contentious proposal to build 349 apartment units — with up to 160 of them to be deemed affordable — in the Bronx that has the backing of Mayor Eric Adams will advance to a full New York City Council vote. The Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises...
fox5ny.com
Uptick in assaults in NYC, including shocking attacks caught on video
NEW YORK - The shocking crimes in New York City just don't seem to stop. A homeless man chased down and viciously beat a woman in a subway station in Queens. Another man fatally slashed a rider on a subway in Brooklyn. A man who is believed to be mentally ill stabbed to death FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling on a street. And women dressed in green costumes launched a wild brawl on a Times Square subway train, robbing and beating two young women.
Amazon suspends at least 50 Staten Island workers after protest
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse […]
Comments / 3