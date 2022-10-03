Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
atozsports.com
ESPN points out trend that should be troubling to Tennessee Vols fans ahead of LSU game
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Kick-off is set for 11:00 AM CT. The early kick time has been pointed out as an advantage for Tennessee because they’ll avoid the wild night crowd at Tiger Stadium that’s notorious for being extremely rowdy.
theadvocate.com
LSU post player Hannah Gusters, former Baylor transfer, leaves team after one season
Sophomore center Hannah Gusters has left the LSU women’s basketball program, the school confirmed Thursday. Gusters left the team before preseason practice began last Monday. According to team spokesman Grant Kuvar, Gusters is expected to remain enrolled at LSU at least through the fall semester. A 6-foot-5 native of...
LSU football vs. Tennessee: Betting lines seeing some movement
LSU football is in an unprecedented place right now. The Tigers were supposed to be a mediocre six-or-seven-win football team in the midst of a rebuild. Nearly the entire staff was let go and a plethora of players left. Brian Kelly was named head coach after an extensive search, and while he didn’t have a stellar first recruiting class, he crushed it given the circumstances.
theadvocate.com
Tiger Walk swagger: Why LSU football players strut in tailored suits on Victory Hill
Two hours before every home football game, Louisiana State University football players, coaches and staff members walk down Victory Hill in tailored suits of all colors, fabrics and patterns. The tradition attracts thousands of fans to the street to watch the team stride into Tiger Stadium. Fans are accustomed to...
Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs separates from Live Oak in second half of defensive struggle
Denham Springs scored two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds in the third quarter, sparking the Yellow Jackets to a 33-0 win at Live Oak on Thursday night. The game was a defensive struggle until Jackets quarterback Reese Mooney connected with Joseph Cupit for a 31-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. Three plays later, Da’Shawn McBryde returned an interception 55 yards for another TD, and Denham Springs was on its way.
theadvocate.com
Lighthouse Louisiana provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana thrives in win over St. Michael with 'complimentary football'
It was the brand of football West Feliciana has been waiting to unleash. The Saints scored on a kickoff return and fumble recovery in support of quarterback Joel Rogers’ three touchdown passes in a 44-30 District 6-4A victory Thursday over St. Michael at Olympia Stadium. “One of the things...
theadvocate.com
Waiting game: As construction continues, Denham Springs eyes home games in final weeks
Though fans had hoped that Denham Springs could host its Week 7 homecoming game with St. Amant at its rebuilt stadium, the Yellow Jackets must wait longer … likely until a Week 10 game against Walker. As work to complete the stands on both sides of the stadium continues,...
theadvocate.com
David Armand will be honored with 23rd Louisiana Writer Award at annual book fest Oct. 29
Louisiana native David Armand will receive the 23rd annual Louisiana Writer Award, the Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library announced last week. The award is given to a contemporary Louisiana author in recognition of an outstanding contribution to Louisiana’s literary and intellectual life exemplified by the writer’s body of work.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
cenlanow.com
Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway
LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
theadvocate.com
'Among best places in the state': Local experts 'bullish' on Lafayette's economic promise
Lafayette Parish and Acadiana may be less than robust in growth, but it still outpaces most of Louisiana for jobs, workforce stability and housing, said a panel of local experts Tuesday. Potential growth abounds, too, but the specter of persistent or even growing inflation is a barrier to the boom.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
DOTD: Debris along I-10 West on Mississippi River Bridge causes congestion, lane blockage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), drivers along I-10 West should use caution Wednesday (October 5) afternoon. As of 12 noon, DOTD says debris has resulted in blockage of the two right lanes on the bridge at I-10 West. Congestion...
brproud.com
Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge mayor proposes new flood-fighting fee; here's how to see what it'll cost you
Property owners in Baton Rouge and the unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish would be on the hook for a new fee to fund the city-parish's stormwater system under a proposal formally unveiled Thursday by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. The Metro Council will likely approve the stormwater utility user...
theadvocate.com
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
