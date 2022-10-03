ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Divvy bike thefts are depleting the fleet, and making it harder for people to get bikes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Divvy bike was recently spotted a far away from home – all the way in Mexico City. A Chicago resident, Ruperto Vergara, spotted the bike while visiting family and was shocked. But it turns out the theft isn't all that surprising. CBS 2's Tara Molina has been digging into the bike share theft issue for weeks - and while they all don't end up in another country, she is told the stolen bikes are affecting the program and those who depend on it across the city. The theft issue is with regular pedal bikes,...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

“Move Chicago” transportation recommendations are back for Chicago’s 2023 election

Four years ago, I and two others – Yonah Freemark and Lynda Lopez – published the Move Chicago platform of transportation recommendations for the next mayor. The platform was developed in response to then Mayor Emanuel announcing he would not seek reëlection for a third term and thus many candidates would be clamoring for policy proposals that would set them apart.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

At Mobility Collaborative meeting, ATA staff pushed CTA, CDOT to implement robust BRT

This post focuses on the Chicago Mobility Collective breakout session that focused on street design to improve bus service. Streetsblog may run coverage of other breakout sessions that focused on pedestrian and bike matters in the future. The meeting took place during the same time as the ghost bike installation for youth mentor Sam Bell, 44, in River West. To highlight Chicago’s traffic violence epidemic, some people Zoomed in to the meeting from the memorial using a background with a white bicycle and the words “I’m currently at the ghost bike vigil for another cyclist killed on Chicago streets.” Others posted a “Vision Zero Chicago 2022 Report Card” with crash fatality stats. About 140 people attended the meeting altogether. – Ed.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Pour one out for Cycle Smithy, which helped create new Chicago bike commuters

AJ LaTrace is a former Cycle Smithy employee. When Mark Mattei locked the door to his store Cycle Smithy at 2468½ N. Clark Street for the last time on the evening of September 10th, it was the final bookend of a 49-year run as the owner of a beloved local bike shop. Mattei, now in his seventies, once built custom frames and had an impressive collection of classic bicycles built throughout the last century hanging up around the shop.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
CBS Chicago

Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural.  The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
CHICAGO, IL
townandtourist.com

The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Public Transit#Nostalgia#Commuters Take Action#Heritage Fleet
fox32chicago.com

Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter

CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels

CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Woman pepper sprays train passenger

A Chicago resident was pepper sprayed in the face by a female passenger while riding the CTA Green Line at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 1 in the 300 block of South Boulevard. The Oak Park Police Department is investigating the battery. According to Detective Commander Schonella Stewart, the female passenger accused...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Over 100 Girls Invited to Celebrate Chicago Day of the Girl

Girls Like Me Project, Inc. announces the 11th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl. The annual flagship event brings together over 100 girls annually to celebrate sisterhood on the International Day of the Girl at the historic South Shore Cultural Center on October 11th from 10 AM until 3 PM. The theme for the free event is “I Belong.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man charged with beating CTA employee while riding bus on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus on the South Side. Police said 20-year-old Treshon Kates was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, about five minutes after he attacked a 62-year-old CTA employee while riding a bus near 67th Street and Evans Avenue, on the cusp of the Woodlawn and Park Manor neighborhoods.
CHICAGO, IL
gearjunkie.com

First Deer Legally Hunted in Chicago in Over 150 Years

A Chicago hunter legally took the first deer within city limits since the Civil War. Officials say that’s good news for the city’s problematic deer population. On Oct. 2, Jose Guzman climbed into his treestand in southeast Chicago’s William Powers State Recreation Area. Soon, he loosed a bolt that put him in the record books.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Harry Styles concert at United Center Thursday rescheduled 'out of an abundance of caution'

CHICAGO - Fans of Harry Styles will have to wait two nights or more to see their idol in concert in Chicago. Thursday night’s concert, the first of six scheduled at the United Center between this weekend and next, is being rescheduled for Monday night "out of an abundance of caution" due to "band/crew illness," according to a tweet from the United Center on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for Sony Music, Styles’ record label, said the singer was not affected.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Lakeview Nightclub Berlin Temporarily Closes Day After Customer Dies

Berlin Nightclub, the 39-year-old dance and drag club in Lakeview, temporarily closed on Sunday following the death of a woman who was found unresponsive at the venue the previous morning, owners announced on Twitter. Police are investigating the death of the woman, 27, who was discovered before 5 a.m. on...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy