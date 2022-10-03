Read full article on original website
Divvy bike thefts are depleting the fleet, and making it harder for people to get bikes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Divvy bike was recently spotted a far away from home – all the way in Mexico City. A Chicago resident, Ruperto Vergara, spotted the bike while visiting family and was shocked. But it turns out the theft isn't all that surprising. CBS 2's Tara Molina has been digging into the bike share theft issue for weeks - and while they all don't end up in another country, she is told the stolen bikes are affecting the program and those who depend on it across the city. The theft issue is with regular pedal bikes,...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
“Move Chicago” transportation recommendations are back for Chicago’s 2023 election
Four years ago, I and two others – Yonah Freemark and Lynda Lopez – published the Move Chicago platform of transportation recommendations for the next mayor. The platform was developed in response to then Mayor Emanuel announcing he would not seek reëlection for a third term and thus many candidates would be clamoring for policy proposals that would set them apart.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
At Mobility Collaborative meeting, ATA staff pushed CTA, CDOT to implement robust BRT
This post focuses on the Chicago Mobility Collective breakout session that focused on street design to improve bus service. Streetsblog may run coverage of other breakout sessions that focused on pedestrian and bike matters in the future. The meeting took place during the same time as the ghost bike installation for youth mentor Sam Bell, 44, in River West. To highlight Chicago’s traffic violence epidemic, some people Zoomed in to the meeting from the memorial using a background with a white bicycle and the words “I’m currently at the ghost bike vigil for another cyclist killed on Chicago streets.” Others posted a “Vision Zero Chicago 2022 Report Card” with crash fatality stats. About 140 people attended the meeting altogether. – Ed.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Pour one out for Cycle Smithy, which helped create new Chicago bike commuters
AJ LaTrace is a former Cycle Smithy employee. When Mark Mattei locked the door to his store Cycle Smithy at 2468½ N. Clark Street for the last time on the evening of September 10th, it was the final bookend of a 49-year run as the owner of a beloved local bike shop. Mattei, now in his seventies, once built custom frames and had an impressive collection of classic bicycles built throughout the last century hanging up around the shop.
Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural. The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
townandtourist.com
The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
Department of Aviation hosting job fair at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - The Department of Aviation is holding a job fair at the O'Hare Airport on Oct. 20. Officials say a wide range of positions are open. Interviews will be in the terminal two baggage claim from 9 a.m until 1 p.m. You can schedule interviews in advance online, but...
Building manager has boiler explosions in Chicago and Gary buildings
The manager of the building in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood where an explosion and roof collapse led to the death of one resident last week also manages Marquette Apartments in Gary’s Miller section, whose residents were displaced in February by a boiler explosion. Dozens of families were also displaced...
Ignite Your Career By Becoming a Chicago Firefighter/EMT
It’s not everyday someone can become a Chicago firefighter. But interested applicants now have an opportunity to join with testing being open for the first time since 2014. Joining us now with the details is District Chief Jamar Sullivan. IGNITEYOURCAREERCFD.com.
fox32chicago.com
Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter
CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
fox32chicago.com
Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels
CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
Thousands Of Records Of Black Residents Saved, Preserved And Now Housed At Woodson Library
GRAND BOULEVARD — Thousands of historic documents chronicling Black Illinoians lives dating back to the Great Migration now have a permanent home in one of the city’s largest libraries, thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers. The Bronzeville Historical Society has been working with State Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s...
Chicago man charged with attacking CTA employee while riding bus
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus in West Woodlawn Monday evening. Treshon Kates, 20, allegedly attacked the employee multiple times in the 700 block of East 67th Street around 9:55 p.m., police said. The 62-year-old CTA employee's condition was...
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Woman pepper sprays train passenger
A Chicago resident was pepper sprayed in the face by a female passenger while riding the CTA Green Line at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 1 in the 300 block of South Boulevard. The Oak Park Police Department is investigating the battery. According to Detective Commander Schonella Stewart, the female passenger accused...
Over 100 Girls Invited to Celebrate Chicago Day of the Girl
Girls Like Me Project, Inc. announces the 11th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl. The annual flagship event brings together over 100 girls annually to celebrate sisterhood on the International Day of the Girl at the historic South Shore Cultural Center on October 11th from 10 AM until 3 PM. The theme for the free event is “I Belong.”
If you want to see something really scary, head to Oak Lawn
The Midnight Terror Haunted House is the stuff of nightmares. They have been nominated again for one of the top ten haunted houses in the country by USA Today. Tim McGill took a tour on Good Day Chicago.
CBS News
Man charged with beating CTA employee while riding bus on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus on the South Side. Police said 20-year-old Treshon Kates was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, about five minutes after he attacked a 62-year-old CTA employee while riding a bus near 67th Street and Evans Avenue, on the cusp of the Woodlawn and Park Manor neighborhoods.
gearjunkie.com
First Deer Legally Hunted in Chicago in Over 150 Years
A Chicago hunter legally took the first deer within city limits since the Civil War. Officials say that’s good news for the city’s problematic deer population. On Oct. 2, Jose Guzman climbed into his treestand in southeast Chicago’s William Powers State Recreation Area. Soon, he loosed a bolt that put him in the record books.
fox32chicago.com
Harry Styles concert at United Center Thursday rescheduled 'out of an abundance of caution'
CHICAGO - Fans of Harry Styles will have to wait two nights or more to see their idol in concert in Chicago. Thursday night’s concert, the first of six scheduled at the United Center between this weekend and next, is being rescheduled for Monday night "out of an abundance of caution" due to "band/crew illness," according to a tweet from the United Center on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for Sony Music, Styles’ record label, said the singer was not affected.
Eater
Lakeview Nightclub Berlin Temporarily Closes Day After Customer Dies
Berlin Nightclub, the 39-year-old dance and drag club in Lakeview, temporarily closed on Sunday following the death of a woman who was found unresponsive at the venue the previous morning, owners announced on Twitter. Police are investigating the death of the woman, 27, who was discovered before 5 a.m. on...
