Read full article on original website
Related
South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls
For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
BASE Jumper Stuck on Canyon Wall North of Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Rescue crews are working to free a BASE jumper that became stuck on the canyon wall on the north side of the Snake River Canyon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, multiple crews are working to pull the stranded jumper from a ledge on the northeast side of the Perrine Bridge. The person can be seen dangling from the canyon side. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team is working with Twin Falls Search and Rescue and Jerome County Sheriff's Office. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asked the public to stay away from the edge while crews work on the rescue. The Perrine Bridge is a popular place for BASE jumpers (buildings, antennas, spans or bridges, and earth) to jump from with a parachute.
Forest Bridge Northwest of Fairfield to Close Temporarily
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A bridge located in the Fairfield Ranger District on the Sawtooth National Forest will be replaced this fall blocking access for short time. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced the wooden Willow Creek Bridge will be removed and replaced with a more sturdy steel and concrete structure this November. Construction is set for Nov. 1-7 and will limit access on Forest Road #227 depending on which direction visitors are coming from. Areas west of the bridge will have to be accessed through Featherville while areas to the east will need to be accessed from Fairfield by way of Couch Summit. Once the new bridge is finished it will be much wider and more robust to withstand fires and floods.
Thousand Springs Resort Pool Is Officially Closed For Upgrades And Maintenance
Thousand Springs Resort announced that they have officially closed the pool due to maintenance and upgrades. The pool will reopen quickly though, so no need to fret. The upgrades will be finished quickly. Thousand Springs Resort Closed Pool. The pool is closed for maintenance. They have repainted the main pool...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Check Out the 8 Beautiful New Houses in the Twin Falls Parade of Homes
The Twin Falls Parade of Homes for Fall 2022 has begun and this year it features 8 new homes and a variety of architectural design choices. Some of the houses in the Parade of Homes we have written about before because of their beauty and unique designs. But most of the houses being featured are completely new to us. Check out this gallery to see all the different houses and design features and then keep scrolling to get details on dates and times for visiting each home during the Parade of Homes.
Would Anyone Like A Free, Unwanted Twin Falls Backyard Pet?
A recent experience in the backyard of my Twin Falls home inspired me to do some research. Apparently, there are more than a dozen different species of bats in southern Idaho, and one of them, in particular, is known for its aggressive, low-flying hunting at night. October is the time...
kmvt
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A structure is a total loss after an afternoon fire in Jerome County, on Wednesday. The call came in just before 2 p.m. at 75 North, 200 West, near Interstate 84. Jerome City and Jerome Rural Fire Departments responded to the incident. A large plume...
Little Talked About Idaho Traffic Law Farmers Need to Know
As the fall harvest is underway in Idaho, drivers need to be aware of the increased risk of encountering farm equipment on county roads. Here are some tips to avoid an accident when sharing the road with tractors and other farm implements, as well as a little talked about statute that farmers should be aware of when driving on two-lane highways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boise a Great Coffee Town, But Something Else is Missing
Waking up every morning is a task many of us regret. While few people can pop out of beds like pop tarts, most of us struggle to get out of bed each morning for work or to take our kids to school. Waking up has to be one of the worst, if not the worst, part of the day regularly. You go from warm and comfortable to have to make your mind function and be an adult in a matter of minutes. It can be tough to do every day, and many of us need some help to get the day started. Coffee is one of the best ways to do this, and some of us can not function without it. While many of us rely on coffee to get through the day, one has to wonder if living here is the best place to get the coffee we need. Some cities are known for it, while others are not, but how does Idaho, specifically Boise, compare to other cities in the country when it comes to being a coffee town?
Truck Overturns South of Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck that overturned south of Hansen. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash is at 3375 N and Rock Creek Road were a semi has overturned onto the driver's side. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for emergency vehicles; the roadway remains open. It appears Air St. Luke's is at the scene of the crash. More information to come...
Watch: Proof That This Popular Twin Falls Restaurant Is Haunted
Some say that the proof is in the pudding and those of a younger generation may say 'pictures, or it didn't happen'. Well, I don't know if pudding was involved in these events but there is definitely picture proof that Milner's Gate in Twin Falls may be haunted by a mischievous spirit.
Cow Found Mutilated in Lincoln County
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a cow was recently found mutilated near Richfield. The Sheriff's Office, posted on social media warning others in the area to take precautions and set up remote cameras after the cow was found recently north of the small community made up of ranches and farms. The owners reported the cow had been killed and "had unmentionable things done to it." The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information that will help with the investigation, 208-886-2250.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmvt
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A driver is lucky to be alive after his truck flipped over Tuesday morning in Twin Falls County. A little before 10 a.m., emergency crew responded to the call of a single vehicle incident involving a truck that flipped in the area 3375 North and 3800 East in Twin Falls County, just south of the City of Hansen.
Shoshone Woman Killed in Crash on U.S. 93
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and four others were hospitalized Sunday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, a 68-year-old Shoshone woman driving a Volkswagen Beetle pulled off E 200 N onto U.S. 93 and was struck by a Toyota Camry headed south at around 9:33 a.m. ISP said the woman had been wearing a seat belt, but died at the scene. Two adults in their mid-30s and two juveniles, all from Kimberly, in the Toyota were taken to an area hospital. The crash blocked the highway for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.
kmvt
Sunday morning collision on Highway 93 claims the life of Shoshone woman
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on October 2, 2022, at 9:33 a.m., on E 200 N and US93, in Jerome County. A 2015 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling eastbound on E 200 N. A 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound...
7 Events to Not Miss this Weekend in and Near Twin Falls
The weather is changing and finally, it isn't too hot to go outside. The days are still warm enough to get out and break a sweat, but not too hot to have a heat stroke. It is feeling like fall and is the perfect weather to get outside before the inevitable happens. The fall events are beginning to get into full swing, and stores are stocked with fall merchandise, as well as pumpkin spice flavors have taken over everywhere. With fall comes many events and activities, and as another weekend approaches, it is time to get out and enjoy some of the many events that Twin Falls has to offer this time of year. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend.
Can Anyone Top Twin Falls 2021 Best Halloween Display?
I've been a resident of Twin Falls for many years, and I've seen some incredible Halloween displays in that time. There's one home in Twin Falls that debuted its Halloween decorations for the first time in 2021, and in my opinion, had the best city display by a long shot.
Why the Most Idaho Thing Ever Needs to Be Happening in Twin Falls
There are times in life when you are searching through Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, or browsing the internet and come across a video that you can't help but share and watch over and over. Living in Idaho we see odd videos of things recorded here all the time, and often think, 'this is the most Idaho thing there is.' Sometimes you will come across a video where you think that and wonder how it wasn't recorded here, and I happened to come across a video like that. This event needs to be a weekend event in Twin Falls or needs to happen at the Twin Falls Fair yearly.
10 Reasons Why the People of Twin Falls Are So Angry
Lately, it seems that no matter where you go, no matter who you see in public, or no matter what social media site you get on, the majority of people seem to be in a foul mood. The world seems to be angry, and with social media, we all seem to be taking it out on each other, instead of keeping it to ourselves. The problem is that when someone decides to spread their frustrations and anger to others, it then spreads like a virus and makes someone else angry, and then they spread it, causing a trickle effect. What is it that has everyone so upset these days, and why do the Magic Valley and others in the world seem angrier than ever before? Here are a few reasons why everyone seems to have a stick up their butts.
6 Ways to Prepare for Cold and Flu Season in Twin Falls this Year
The weather is changing and the heat is a thing of the past this year in Twin Falls. As the storms come in, the weather drops, and the wind picks up, flu and cold season is fast approaching, and soon, if they haven't started already, the sniffles will begin, the coughing will pick up, and the cold and flu will begin taking down coworkers and family members. It may seem small, but these colds and flu can turn fast, and in today's COVID world you can never be too cautious. Here are some ways to prepare and hopefully avoid the cold and flu this year in Twin Falls.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0