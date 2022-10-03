ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams elevate Chandler Brewer and Malcolm Brown to active roster ahead of Week 4 matchup vs. 49ers

By Skyler Carlin
 5 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with injuries at various positions and they are activating a couple of players to the active roster. With hours to go until the Rams take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 4, Chandler Brewer and Malcolm Brown were promoted to the active roster.

The Rams likely activated Brewer to the team due to not having Brian Allen or David Edwards available in the interior of their offensive line this week, along with Tremayne Anchrum being out for the season. Brewer hasn’t played in a game since 2019, but he’s been with Los Angeles for multiple years, so he’s accustomed to Sean McVay’s offense.

Meanwhile, it was expected that Brown would join the active roster this week given McVay’s comments following the team’s Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson aren’t dealing with any injuries that we know of, however, the Rams likely want to have an experienced running back behind them.

While Brewer and Brown will join the active roster on Monday night versus the 49ers, it remains to be seen if they’ll see any snaps.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Kearse set for comeback, Prescott sits out practice, Gallup's bad bathroom break

The lineup for Sunday’s showdown in Los Angeles is coming into focus. Jayron Kearse looks to be ready to reclaim his spot in what he calls the top safety group in the league, but Dak Prescott appears to be headed for another week of headset duty. A rookie linebacker is finally practicing, and the team now has two specialists filling in for lost long snapper Jake McQuaide. The full injury report for Wednesday has a few other names to keep an eye on, as well, leading up to Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers rule out 7 players vs. Panthers

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) OL Colton McKivitz (knee) DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) LT Trent Williams (ankle) Armstead is dealing with injuries to both feet and is a candidate to go on IR according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Kinlaw is in line to miss his second consecutive game with a knee issue. He was questionable in Week 4 and tested it pregame, but was unable to go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

B.T. Potter puts Clemson up early

Clemson put the first points on the board tonight at Alumni Stadium in their matchup with Boston College. DJ Uiagalelei led the offense downfield on a nine-play 54-yard drive to set up a B.T. Potter 35-yard field goal on the game’s first drive. This score gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead though it could have been more. On third down, Uiagalelei delivered a beautiful ball to the back of the end zone to Beaux Collins, but Collins failed to secure the catch. Clemson wide receivers have been struggling to make plays at times this season. The junior quarterback completed 5 of 6 passes for 46 yards on the drive. List Three Tigers appear in the top 20 of this 2023 NFL mock draft  
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
210K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

