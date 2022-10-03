Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments
Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Heyman expects Reinsdorf to stay out of White Sox managerial decision this time, shares a few names he's heard early in search
After White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf interceded and made the decision to hire Tony La Russa as manager in October 2020, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports envisions the process playing out differently this time.
Cubs, Sox broadcasters up for 2023 broadcasting award
Cubs radio broadcaster, Pat Hughes, and White Sox television broadcaster, Steve Stone, are finalists for this year's Ford C. Frick award for MLB's best broadcaster. Hughes has been calling games for 40 years. He's been the Cubs' radio voice for the past 27 years. He's earned the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year Award three times and the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year Award nine times.
thecomeback.com
Fan takes big fall going for Aaron Judge 62nd home run ball
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge set the American League single-season record with his 62nd home run of the season to lead off Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers. The Judge 62nd home run ball has a value of at least $2 million; one person already made that...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Mike Matheny news
Just hours after their final game of the 2022 MLB regular season, the Kansas City Royals announced that they have fired manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred. Specifically, the Royals tweeted that Executive Vice President and General Manager J.J. Picollo announced the news; the Royals fired longtime GM Dayton Moore two weeks ago.
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit
For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
Chicago Cubs: 5 positive takeaways from the 2022 season
Although the 2022 Cubs season is all but done with two games to play, it is evident that there are more solid pieces on this roster than we once believed. Before the season started, Chicago brought in Marcus Stroman in a surprising move, solidifying the rotation in a major way, while avoiding the price tag that comes with a bona fide ace.
