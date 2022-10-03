Read full article on original website
Ben Sasse, Republican who voted to convict Trump, to depart Congress
Nebraska senator, to take top post at University of Florida, is latest GOP legislator to leave Capitol Hill after voting to impeach in 2021
Here are the last days to register to vote in each state as midterms approach
With the midterm elections just over a month away, voter registration deadlines in some states are quickly approaching – while other states will allow constituents to register up through Nov. 8, the final day ballots can be cast. Every single state has a stake in this year’s midterms, as...
Spectrum/Siena Poll: Voters disagree on expected fairness of 2022 elections
Following the results of the 2020 presidential election, which are still contested in some circles, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll found that Florida voters are split on the potential fairness of the upcoming 2022 midterms. As part of the poll, 59% of likely Republican voters in Florida said they...
House Republicans urge social media companies, Justice Dept. to combat fentanyl sales
Five House Republicans sent a letter late last month asking social media platforms and the Department of Justice to do more to combat online sales of fentanyl. In letters to the heads of social media giants TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram and the Justice Department, the lawmakers expressed that they have "significant concerns regarding the use of TikTok by drug dealers to sell illicit and deadly substances, especially to children and minors."
Why Pennsylvania’s midterms could have a ‘legacy effect’ on national politics
With a little over a month until the midterm elections, key races in battleground states could make the difference in the balance of power in Congress next year. One of these states is Pennsylvania, a state where a U.S. Senate seat, the governor’s chair and all 17 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs.
DACA recipients fear deportation after federal court rules program illegal
The latest blow to the Obama-era program that protects 600,000 young immigrants from deportation is putting pressure on Congress to find a compromise providing them a pathway to citizenship. A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is illegal but allowed those already protected...
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13 as of Oct. 2, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
COVID vaccines saved lives of 300K+ Medicare recipients in 2021, HHS report says
COVID-19 vaccines saved the lives of more than 300,000 seniors and other Americans enrolled in Medicare last year, according to a report released Friday by the Department of Health and Human Services. What You Need To Know. COVID-19 vaccines saved the lives of more than 300,000 seniors and other Americans...
Ahead of the midterms, Harris defends abortion rights at reproductive health roundtable
Vice President Kamala Harris has, for the past several months, focused largely on the issue of protecting reproductive rights amid the Supreme Court’s decision to turn rules over abortion access to the states. Since May – well before the nation’s highest court overturned the federal precedent protecting abortion –...
Illinois official files suit against the state's Safe-T act
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine filed suit this week to block the Safe-T act from taking effect. The suit claims the measure violates the state Constitution on several grounds, from dismissing victims’ rights to eliminating cash bail.
Report: Walker's abortion accuser says they had child together years later
A woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children, according to a new report Wednesday, undercutting the Georgia Republican Senate candidate's claims that he didn't know who she was. What You Need To Know. A new report says a woman...
Biden to pardon all federal offenses of 'simple possession' of marijuana
President Joe Biden is set to pardon all prior federal offenses of "simple possession of marijuana" and will ask the Secretary of Health and Human Servies and Attorney General to "review expeditiously how marijuana is scheduled under federal law," according to a senior administration official. "As I often said during...
'Made in America isn't just a slogan, it's reality': Biden spotlights manufacturing 'boom' at Volvo factory
In a visit to a Volvo factory in Maryland Friday, President Joe Biden highlighted a post-pandemic manufacturing growth spurt across the country, which the president has sought to galvanize by boosting industries like computer chip manufacturing and clean energy. "Let me start off with two words. Made in America," Biden...
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed more sanctions on Iranian government officials in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as protests have embroiled dozens of Iranian cities for weeks and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years. U.S. Treasury's Office...
