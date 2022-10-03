ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Bay News 9

Spectrum/Siena Poll: Voters disagree on expected fairness of 2022 elections

Following the results of the 2020 presidential election, which are still contested in some circles, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll found that Florida voters are split on the potential fairness of the upcoming 2022 midterms. As part of the poll, 59% of likely Republican voters in Florida said they...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

House Republicans urge social media companies, Justice Dept. to combat fentanyl sales

Five House Republicans sent a letter late last month asking social media platforms and the Department of Justice to do more to combat online sales of fentanyl. In letters to the heads of social media giants TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram and the Justice Department, the lawmakers expressed that they have "significant concerns regarding the use of TikTok by drug dealers to sell illicit and deadly substances, especially to children and minors."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bay News 9

DACA recipients fear deportation after federal court rules program illegal

The latest blow to the Obama-era program that protects 600,000 young immigrants from deportation is putting pressure on Congress to find a compromise providing them a pathway to citizenship. A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is illegal but allowed those already protected...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bay News 9

At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says

At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13 as of Oct. 2, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
INDIANA STATE
Bay News 9

US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed more sanctions on Iranian government officials in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as protests have embroiled dozens of Iranian cities for weeks and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years. U.S. Treasury's Office...
U.S. POLITICS

